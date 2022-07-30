Huntingdon County Fair back in full swing this August

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Sunday, August 7 the fair is back in full swing with schedule packed with events, performances, and all things 4-H.

The week of August 7 to Saturday, August 13 starting at 8 a.m. the fairgrounds will open their gates for the public. The fair gates shut every night at 11 p.m. The fair is located at 10455 Fairgrounds Access Road, Huntingdon, PA 16652 .

Admission tickets for adults are $5 and children 12 and under are free. You can also purchase a weekly admission pack for $25. Parking is also free.

This year the fair will welcome the Roots & Boots Tour on Tuesday, August 9. The performance will feature 3 country music stars, Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw, and Collin Raye. The tour stop is presented by the Huntingdon Daily News and tickets can be purchased here .

Sunday is judging day so certain exhibit halls will be closed throughout the day. Don’t worry though once judging has commenced all halls will be open to the public again. Wednesday is senior citizen and veteran day and those individuals will be admitted free following a level of verification.

There will also be tractor pulls, demolition derby’s, raffles, fair games, and rides. Not to mention a ton of fair food, everything from lemonade to funnel cakes will be sold all week long.

You can find the full schedule of events at the Huntingdon County Fair Schedule. You can check out the Midway Stage Schedule for all of the performances that will take place throughout the week.

