ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

From the Mojito to the Mai Tai: 8 Refreshing Rum Cocktails to Help You Beat the Summer Heat

By Jason O'Bryan
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZEbaO_0gyqeovV00

Click here to read the full article.

Would you like a Mojito ?

No matter where you are in the country right now—no matter what town you’re in, on what time of what day—the answer to that question is almost certainly, yes. Imagine someone places an icy Mojito into your hand, condensation already beading on the glass, the bright mentholated aroma reaching up to invite you to take a sip. What are you going to say? No?

Rum is the ultimate summer spirit. There are some spirits, like gin, that can easily wear summer clothes, and others, like whiskey, that require a bit more mixological magic to get them to vibe with the sunshine, but rum doesn’t need so much as a raised eyebrow. Rum was born in the sun. Molded by it. There’s some fair disagreement about where specifically rum was invented—some say Barbados in the mid 1600s, while others point to earlier versions in both Indonesia and Brazil—but no matter where it’s from, one thing those places all have in common is that even the winters are hot.

Rum drinks have also gained a reputation for being big buckets of juice. This is understandable, but unjust. Their inextricability from tropical vacations is a double-edged sword because the bars at these places tend to use sugar as a substitute for freshness, precision or training. Fortunately for everyone, properly made rum drinks are never too sweet and are a late-summer revelation—whether it’s the bracing tartness of the traditional Mai Tai or the sultry texture of an Old Cuban, here are eight rum cocktails to get you to through the dog days of summer.

Daiquiri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16hQvB_0gyqeovV00

There are two Daiquiris, and for our purposes, we can divide them into the right kind and the wrong kind—and if you believe Daiquiris to be blended concoctions of sour mix spiked with rum so cheap they don’t sell it in liquor stores, I regret to inform you that you’ve only had the wrong kind. “One is the neon slushy you’d get in Cancun that’s so sweet you involuntarily lick the air after you taste it,” we’ve warned you of previously, “and the other is one of the greatest simple cocktails of all time.” A proper Daiquiri is simply rum, lime and sugar—find out why it’s a great litmus test of a bartender’s skill here , or just make one, below.

Add ingredients to shaker tin, add ice and shake hard for 10 to 12 seconds. Strain off ice into a stemmed coupe glass. Garnish with a thin lime wheel or honestly nothing at all and enjoy while reflecting that the best things are often the simplest.

Queen’s Park Swizzle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1epAHW_0gyqeovV00

The Queen’s Park Swizzle is like the alter ego of the Mojito, it’s dark twin. “If the Mojito is like a lovely evening with your spouse,” we write, “the Queen’s Park Swizzle is like a beautiful stranger leading you by the hand down a dark hallway towards the sounds of a party you can’t yet see.” They share a build—rum, lime, simple syrup and mint—but the Queen’s Park trades the Mojito’s easy brightness of light rum for the indulgent vanilla notes of an aged rum, and adds a spicy shock of Angostura Bitters on top, all supercharged by the chilling power of crushed ice. Make one with the recipe below, or click here to find out who called the cocktail “ the most delightful form of anesthesia given out today.”

  • 2 oz. aged rum
  • 0.75 oz. lime juice
  • 0.75 oz. demerara syrup
  • 8-10 mint leaves

Add mint leaves to a tall glass. Add simple syrup and gently muddle mint into the syrup. Add crushed ice two-thirds or so full and agitate (either swizzle back and forth with a swizzle stick or a barspoon, or else just stir) until the glass begins to frost. Add crushed ice to fill and decorate the top with two to three dashes of Angostura Bitters. Garnish with a mint sprig and serve with a straw.

Piña Colada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44FmQC_0gyqeovV00

The Piña Colada is a vacation in itself, “the cocktail equivalent,” we say, “of the guy at the bar wearing a Hawaiian shirt who keeps trying to strike up conversations with everyone, and whom you end up liking despite yourself.” It is as much as anything responsible for the sugary reputation of rum drinks, but with a lighter hand on the coconut and a little added lime juice, it can be transcendent. Honestly, even bad ones are pretty good, and good ones are phenomenal. Find out which of the three competing origin stores has the most truth to it here , or just make one, below.

  • 2 oz. rum
  • 0.25 oz. lime juice
  • 1.5 oz. pineapple juice
  • 1.5 oz. cream of coconut

If using pebble ice: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with a handful of pebble ice and “whip” to mix everything together. Dump contents into a festive glass and pack in as much more ice as will fit.

If using a blender: Add liquid ingredients and about 6-8 oz. ice to a blender and blend on high for about 10 seconds. Empty into a festive glass.

In both cases, garnish with pineapple leaves, an orange slice and a little colorful umbrella, if you’ve got it.

Hemingway Daiquiri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z0rI9_0gyqeovV00

It was at the bar La Floridita, in Havana, where Ernest Hemingway commissioned this unusual little Daiquiri variation in 1939. Lead barman Constantino Ribalaigua had created the excellent Daiquiri #3, with grapefruit and maraschino liqueur. Hemingway—both a diabetic and a savage alcoholic—didn’t like sugar in his drinks, so he threw out most of the sweetness and, just for fun, doubled the rum. This puts us in a bind, we write: “Hemingway’s version is, simply put, unacceptable,” both too tart and too strong, and “no one even considers making it his way.” Check out the three ways modern bartenders adapt this recipe here , or just make our favorite, below.

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice, shake well for 10 seconds, and strain into a stemmed glass. Garnish with a Maraschino cherry.

Mai Tai

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zxrhn_0gyqeovV00

“Across the entire classic cocktail universe,” we claim, “no drink has suffered more indignity—had more liquid crimes done in its name—than the Mai Tai.” Like the Daiquiri, you might think you know what the Mai Tai is about, but if you’re picturing a deathly sweet, over-juiced concoction, you’re picturing the wrong one. The original 1944 Mai Tai is just rum, lime, orange liqueur and almond—tart and bracing, and among the strongest of the classic cocktails. Find out what Mai Tai means (and how it became the sugar-embalmed zombie version of itself) here or make one for yourself with the recipe below.

Add all ingredients together in a tin with crushed ice. Shake briefly, about five seconds and empty contents into a tropical-looking 14 oz.-ish glass. Pack with more crushed ice and garnish with a juiced lime husk and a sprig of mint, so it looks like a palm tree on a small green island.

Old Cuban

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V3hvT_0gyqeovV00

The Old Cuban—aged rum, lime, simple syrup, and mint, with Angostura Bitters and Champagne—is very often described as a combination of a French 75 and a Mojito, but we think that’s not quite right. Both of those latter cocktails are pure brightness, while the vanilla from the aged rum and the spice from the bitters in the Old Cuban “moves it from poolside to inside,” we write, “as if under a slowly twisting ceiling fan in a smoky room, long narrow beams of light through the wooden shutters.” It is the darker side of refreshing, the more alluring and seductive side, and has our vote for one of the best cocktails invented in the last 20 years. Try one out below, or find out why it is, in fact, neither old nor Cuban, here .

Add all ingredients except wine to a cocktail shaker with ice, shake well for 10 to 12 seconds and strain into a flute or stemmed cocktail glass. Top with wine and garnish with a mint leaf or sprig.

Painkiller

The Painkiller is one of only a handful of drinks that has been patented by a liquor company, so legally speaking, there’s only one recipe we’re allowed to say is a Painkiller, and unfortunately, it isn’t all that good. But Painkiller-adjacent recipes can be phenomenal—some incorporate lime and/or passionfruit to shock the whole thing to life, and some just use a different rum to add richness. Either way, it’s a template too good to be ignored—find out the sordid history of the drink, involving corporate espionage and a run in with the Royal Navy here , or just make one according to the recipe below.

  • 2 oz. Pusser’s Rum
  • 4 oz. pineapple juice
  • 1 oz. orange juice
  • 1 oz. coconut cream

Shake on crushed or cracked ice for four to six seconds and dump contents into a tall glass or tiki mug. Top with more crushed ice. Garnish with a grind of nutmeg if you have it, or a slice or orange, or pineapple leaves, or all three.

Mojito

And, of course, the Mojito, the drink that’s like a beachy Cuban summer in a glass. It’s light, bright, effervescent and fresh. There was a time when the Mojito was the bane of bartenders back in the early aughts when the drink was popular but the craft cocktail movement hadn’t really found its sea legs yet. So that usually meant this drink felt like a chore to make during an era of Jack and cokes and vodka-sodas. But once we introduced fresh ingredients and proper technique across the world of cocktails, it was time to reclaim the Mojito’s honor. We share some techniques here to make yours better, or go by the simple instructions below.

  • 2 oz. silver rum
  • 0.75 oz. fresh lime juice
  • 0.75 oz. simple syrup
  • 10-12 mint leaves

Add all ingredients to cocktail shaker and shake. In a tall glass, gently muddle an additional three to five mint leaves. Shake the cocktail and strain into the glass over fresh ice. Top with 1 to 2 oz. soda water. Garnish with two mint crowns (the top of the plant) twisted together to form a bushy mint explosion on top.

Every week bartender Jason O’Bryan shares his favorite drinks recipes. If you missed it, catch up on last week’s featured cocktail .

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

How Barrell Craft Spirit’s New Dovetail Whiskey Improves on the Beloved Original

Click here to read the full article. The first Barrell Dovetail, which came out in 2018, was an excellent cask-finished whiskey from Louisville’s Barrell Craft Spirits. But the new BCS Gray Label Dovetail ups the ante on the original, using rarer casks of older whiskey to create something even more special. The whiskey in this new blend comes from two countries, the US and Canada, and while the sources are familiar the end result is unique due to the particular barrels selected and extensive cask finishing process. The exact breakdown of the blend isn’t revealed, but the components are bourbons from...
DRINKS
Robb Report

Brad Pitt Drops $40 Million on a Historic, Century-Old Castle in Northern California

Click here to read the full article. Well known for his love and knowledge of design and architecture, Brad Pitt has added a fascinating historical estate to his property portfolio.  Located in Carmel Highlands, California, the actor recently closed on what agents are calling one of the most expensive sales ever in the area, reported the Wall Street Journal. Pitt purchased a Monterey County estate known as the D.L. James House, after its first owner, which was originally built by architect Charles Sumner Greene around 1918. Sited on a rocky cliff, the off-market property was previously occupied for over two decades by...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernest Hemingway
WWD

Two Momofuku Alums Team Up to Open Claud

Claud, four-plus years in the making, is finally set to open its doors in the East Village. The restaurant is a collaboration between former Momofuku chef de cuisine Josh Pinsky and wine director Chase Sinzer, who met while working together at David Chang’s restaurant group in 2014. “After working...
RESTAURANTS
Robb Report

This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval

Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
CARS
Robb Report

This 170-Carat Pink Diamond May Be the Largest Found in the Past 300 Years

Click here to read the full article. It’s rare to discover a pink diamond, let alone the biggest one in three centuries. Australian miner Lucapa Diamond Company has unearthed a 170-carat pink diamond that it claims is the largest such stone found in 300 years. Dubbed the “Lulo Rose,” the gem was discovered at the company’s Lulo alluvial diamond mine in the Lunda Norte region of Angola in Africa, according to a statement shared on Wednesday. The diamond is expected to fetch in the millions at a forthcoming auction run by Angolan state diamond marketing company Sodiam. In fact, it could even eclipse...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rum Cocktail#Champagne Cocktail#White Rum#Light Rum#Dark Rum#Food Drink
The Daily South

Marinated Cucumber, Tomato, and Onion Salad

The twist on this classic Southern summer salad is a rest in an overnight marinade. The flavors of the dressing pull the natural juices out of the vegetables, which then get re-absorbed into them for a punchy, juicy salad that is at once refreshing and comforting. The cucumbers and onions...
RECIPES
Robb Report

Inside a Luxe $2 Million London Houseboat That Lets You Live on the Thames

Click here to read the full article. London’s River Thames is dotted with houseboats of varying degrees of luxury, but the one currently docked at Oyster Pier in Battersea is quite smart indeed. Bosco, which the Modern House just listed for $2.15 million (£1.8 million), began life as a Dutch cargo barge but was turned into a stylish floating abode by the founding directors of LAB Architects, Alistair Langhorne and Claire Bunten. It was no easy feat, of course. The 1950s ship, which schlepped coal and grain all across Europe in her former life, needed to be entirely re-engineered after the two...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Meet Bellissima, a New 130-Foot Italian Superyacht That Lives Up to Its Name

Click here to read the full article. Riva’s new fleet member proves that big and beautiful are not mutually exclusive. The elegant superyacht, which left the Italian builder’s La Spezia yard on Thursday, spans an imposing 130 feet and is the largest model in Riva’s flybridge range. Fittingly, it’s also the new flagship of the series. Named after the Italian word for “very beautiful,” the Bellissima is a looker, too, showcasing expert craftsmanship, the latest technology and high design. The model was penned by Mauro Micheli of Officina Italiana Design. The Italian firm, which Micheli founded with Sergio Beratta in the late...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Inside a $46 Million Beachfront Mansion on Billionaires’ Lane in the Hamptons

Click here to read the full article. If you’re going to buy a beach house in the Hamptons, there’s no address more prestigious than Billionaires’ Lane.   A jaw-dropping property on the five-mile-long Southampton peninsula has just hit the market for an impressive $46 million. The 8,600-square-foot oceanfront estate listed by Compass stretches 3.4 acres on the west end of Meadow Lane—which gets its nickname from its affluent residents and exorbitantly priced estates.   The seaside home was originally built in 2010 and underwent a major renovation after it was purchased in 2013, reported Dirt. A-list interior designer, David Netto, was part...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Robb Report

Elvis Presley’s Private Jet, Harley-Davidson and a Treasure Trove of Prized Possessions Are Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. It’s a well-known fact that the King loved bling. The late rock and roll great, more formally known as Elvis Presley, amassed a comprehensive collection over the course of his life, and now a large chunk of it is heading to auction. The prized pieces, which the “Hound Dog” singer gave to his manager Colonel Tom Parker, will go under the gavel at a dedicated GWS Auctions sale on August 27. Titled the “Lost Jewelry Collection of Elvis Presley and Colonel Tom Parker,” it comprises a total of 193 lots that run the gamut...
ENTERTAINMENT
Robb Report

This Menacing New 180-Foot Superyacht Was Designed to Look Like a Shark

Click here to read the full article. Heesen just proved its clients can come up with some seriously sharp ideas. The Dutch yard launched a new 180-foot steel superyacht this week that features a number of shark-inspired touches dreamt up by the creative owners. Reliance, formerly known as Project Gemini, is part of Heseen’s 55-meter class and follows recently launched vessels Solemates and Pollux. Designed by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, the exterior is sleek and muscular just like a great white. The hull has been finished in a “shark gray” hue at the owners’ request. There is also a distinctive “shark...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
MedicineNet.com

Is Drinking Water With Lemon Good for You?

When life gives you lemons, should you make lemon water? Water with lemon has been enjoyed worldwide for thousands of years. Citrus drinks date back as far as the 4th century BC, and lemons were considered a status symbol in ancient Mediterranean cultures. Lemons are thought to have first been...
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi

Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW.   The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
CARS
Robb Report

NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Robb Report

Jim Beam Just Made a $400 Million Bet on Its Own Bourbon Distillery

Click here to read the full article. Jim Beam is one of the best-known names in bourbon, if not the biggest, and one of the largest producers in the US. It appears that growth is set to continue, as parent company Beam Suntory just announced it will be investing $400 million into Beam’s Booker T. Noe Distillery located in Boston, Kentucky. This is the working distillery, not the funhouse you get to tour when you visit the Jim Beam American Stillhouse. The Booker Noe Distillery already has a capacity to produce tens of millions of bourbon annually, but this investment will...
BOSTON, KY
Robb Report

This Transatlantic Rye Was Made With Whiskey From Both Sides of the Pond

Click here to read the full article. A new rye whiskey from the UK combines liquid from both America and England, making this “transatlantic” whiskey (or is it whisky?) blend further proof of the Special Relationship that exists between both countries. Woodcutter’s Daughter Rye Whiskey was made at Silent Pool Distillers in Surrey Hills just south of London—well, at least some if it was. This isn’t the first time whiskey from the UK and America has been blended together. Some recent examples include Virginia Distilling Co.’s Virginia-Highland blend of American and Scottish single malt, and High West Campfire which is a...
DRINKS
Robb Report

WhistlePig Teamed Up With Grill Powerhouse Traeger on a Smoked Rye Whiskey Worthy of Your Backyard BBQ

Click here to read the full article. Vermont’s WhistlePig distillery has just released a new smoked rye whiskey, made in collaboration with Traeger Grills, that is meant for sipping while you flip burgers and hot dogs at your next backyard barbecue. WhistlePig, located in rural Vermont, sources rye whiskey from Canada and Indiana for its premium core expressions. It has also been distilling its own bourbon and rye onsite, which is now making it into bottles. SmokeStock Wood Fired Whiskey is the newest release from the distillery and farm, and marks the first smoked whiskey from WhistlePig and inaugural collaboration between...
VERMONT STATE
Robb Report

Robb Report

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy