Jared Leto heading to ‘Haunted Mansion,’ hopefully not going method

Michael Keaton’s grand return as Batman isn’t exactly going to plan
There was an equal mix of surprise, shock, and unbridled joy when it was first announced that Michael Keaton would be making the comeback nobody expected after the veteran star agreed to suit up as Batman for the first time in three decades when he boarded The Flash. Curiosity was...
A dismal horror remake burns itself into the eyes of Netflix viewers
Horror as a whole tends to move in cycles and jump onto whatever bandwagon is hot at the time, and in the early 2000s, it was remakes of acclaimed Asian horror movies. Between 2002 and 2008 alone we got The Ring, The Grudge, Dark Water, Pulse, Shutter, Mirrors, One Missed Call, and The Eye, with the latter in the midst of a streaming renaissance.
Film fans rattle off the most surprising hits that never became franchises
It’s always a surprise when a hit movie wins rave reviews from critics and/or makes a ton of money at the box office, only to be left alone as a one-and-done effort. We’ve become so used to success equating sequels, that it’s more of a shock when a hugely popular and even more profitable title doesn’t spawn follow-ups, prequels, reboots, spinoffs, and all the rest.
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ swings its way back onto the Netflix charts
A familiar face (or mask) has come swinging onto the Netflix charts this week, with Spider-Man: No Way Home giving itself a place within the Top 10 most-watched films on the streaming site. Spider-Man: No Way Home has not only dominated theater box offices upon its initial release but is...
Marvel officially confirms the first Disney Plus ‘crossover event’
Audiences are well and truly versed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s massive movie crossovers such as the Avengers films, but it’s the first Disney Plus series crossover that’s making news today. Since WandaVision made its debut on the streaming service in Jan. 2021, the cow has absolutely...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
A misunderstood R-rated sci-fi cult classic conquers the Disney Plus charts
Only in Hollywood could a box office bomb end up launching a franchise that spawned a pair of direct-to-video sequels, two feature-length animes, and an animated TV series, but fans are just glad they got to see more of the Starship Troopers universe, even if the additional content is for the diehards only.
‘Stranger Things’ fans are unleashing their biggest problems with the series ahead of final season
Stranger Things has made a huge impact on popular culture since its arrival in 2016. Season four was a critical and commercial success, having fans on the edge of their seats as the gang finally go to me the big bad of the Upside Down, Vecna. But there are still some things that have left certain audience members scratching their heads.
‘Prey’ director explains what makes his ‘Predator’ movie stand apart from the rest
It would be a fairly hefty understatement to say the long history of the Predator franchise has been marked by inconsistency, but the early buzz surrounding Dan Trachtenberg’s impending Prey suggests we might finally be getting an action-packed hybrid of sci-fi and horror that lives up to the classic original.
A banal fantasy blockbuster that botched an awesome concept declares war on the streaming ranks
Director Chris Columbus knew his way around both winning family favorites and blockbuster fantasy from helming Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, and the first two Harry Potter movies, so there was genuine optimism when he was announced to be taking charge on high concept big budget fantasy Pixels, which boasted a central conceit that was surely too good to go to waste.
Jamie Campbell Bower speaks as 'Stranger Things' villain Vecna on 'Fallon'
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Jamie Campbell Bower appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about joining the cast of Netflix's Stranger Things for Season 4. Bower discussed his role in the series as Vecna, the main villain of Season 4. His performance has received critical acclaim, but...
Watch: J.K. Simmons voices a glory hole-dwelling demon in ‘Glorious’ trailer
Whiplash star J.K. Simmons is the voice of a glory-hole-dwelling demon in the gloriously weird first trailer for Glorious. The Shudder original film also co-stars True Blood‘s Ryan Kwanten as a “heartbroken man” who finds himself “trapped in a bathroom with a strange voice who says he may be the only hope in stopping a terrible event,” according to the description on the YouTube video for the trailer.
Horror fans name a non-horror film that still left them feeling queasy
The film Oldboy took audiences who saw its 2003 version by storm. It is a dark story filled with intense action sequences, and, for fans of horror, is one film not in the genre which leaves many feeling unsettled once the final credits role on Oh Dae-su’s story. Conversation...
A huge ‘X-Men’ reference was cut from ‘Ms. Marvel’
Ms. Marvel featured a myriad of well-done and subtle details to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as expanding the world as it went on, but a major X-Men detail was left on the cutting room floor. Recently having its climactic finale, it’s a detail lost from Ms. Marvel’s...
Who has played the best Marilyn Monroe to date, and will Ana de Armas take the crown when ‘Blonde’ releases on Netflix?
Marilyn Monroe is one of the most iconic celebrities ever to grace the silver screen. The star was present for some of the most famous moments in Hollywood history and cemented herself as a pop culture icon. Because of this, Monroe has been featured in many movies and shows. This means that several actors have played the legendary figure.
Where is the ‘Any Day Now’ cast now?
Some shows in their respective eras are groundbreaking for their time. Viewers are informed, educated, and inspired from episode to episode during such a special series. The hit drama Any Day Now is certainly one of those television shows. For four seasons on the Lifetime network, this drama revolved around...
‘Harry Potter’ fans question why the Wizarding World is so far behind the times
Harry Potter has often been praised for its profound study into important sociological dilemmas like racism and elitism, but the way J.K. Rowling goes about spinning this narrative into existence raises a few questions as to whether Hogwarts — the beating heart of the Wizarding World — has hypocritically fueled these contentious philosophies through the way it has treated students for a millennium.
James Gunn reassures fans that ‘Peacemaker’ is safe from the axe
It’s been another interesting day for Warner Bros. and the studio’s handling of its DC Comics properties, with Batgirl ruthlessly being given the axe after an estimated $90 million has been spent, with the origin story for Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon in the final stages of post-production. Naturally, it wasn’t long before the fate of Peacemaker cropped up.
A cult favorite sci-fi revived by the pandemic punches above its weight on streaming
2020 was one of the worst years anyone is ever going to experience, with the world being brought to a standstill by the onset of the pandemic. There are very few positives to be drawn from a period when everyone was largely confined to their homes for months on end, but it did lead to a Real Steel sequel series being ordered by Netflix, a turn of events nobody saw coming.
What is ‘Run BTS’ and where can you watch it?
Though BTS is currently one of the biggest musical acts in the world, things were not always like this for the group. Coming from a small label, HYBE (named BigHit at the time), they were rarely given screen time in Korean variety shows in the early years of their career. BigHit lacked the power and money, and those shows prioritized the “Big Three” K-pop entertainment agencies: JYP Entertainment, SM Entertainment, and YG Entertainment.
