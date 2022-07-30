ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

J Crew Factory opening at Legacy Village in fall

By Editorial Staff
News-Herald.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.news-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
News-Herald.com

Shows happening at Valley Art Center, Gallery at Lakeland | Gallery Glances

Oh my, have you been shopping lately? I mean in a store, not online. Aside from the escalating prices, the displays are a mix of back-to-school and fall holidays. This is a clear reminder to follow through on those summer plans before you start saying to yourself “next summer.” And if you are already saying it (I am), clip a list on the December calendar (or your phone) of what you should have done this year but missed the opportunity or deadline.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
News-Herald.com

Painesville a finalist in PetSafe Bark for Your Park contest

Painesville has been named a finalist in the PetSafe Bark for Your Park grant contest. The city has been selected for a chance to win funds for a dog park off Hine Avenue at Rotary Park. PetSafe will award prizes totaling $125,000 to nine deserving communities this year, according to...
PAINESVILLE, OH
News-Herald.com

BBB shares shopping tips for Ohio’s sales tax-free weekend

Ohio’s sales tax-free weekend for school supplies will take place from midnight Aug. 5 to 11:59 p.m. Aug 7 this year. Consumers can purchase clothing, school supplies, and instructional materials free of sales tax during this time, according to a news release from Better Business Bureau. Specifically, this covers individual purchases such as:
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#J Crew Factory#Legacy Village#Crate Barrel#Northern Ohioans
News-Herald.com

Lake County libraries offer a variety of innovative services

Throughout Northeast Ohio, libraries have shifted the way they offer information, turning toward more innovative items to rent and partake in at their facilities. The shift toward these innovative means of checking out information was brought about by the pandemic and in the wake of its society altering problems has left various libraries with a variety of unique services.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

Perry Center of Lake County invites community to Aug. 13 open house

Perry Center of Lake County is hoping to increase awareness about its services and programs during an upcoming open house. The event is slated from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 at the center, which is located in the Manchester West building at 4261 Manchester Road in Perry Village. “We’re...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

Deepwood Foundation names new board members

Deepwood Foundation announces the appointment of five new members to join its Board of Directors. The newest members include Kate Becka, Patty Razzante, Adam Rosplock, Tom Tarantino and Shauna Razzante, according to a news release from the organization. Becka is a retired social worker, a 211 volunteer and a volunteer...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

Lake County ADAMHS Board official reflects on pandemic effect, impact

In the days immediately following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, prior to Gov. Mike DeWine’s quarantine and subsequent health and safety orders, the Lake County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board took action, almost was anticipating the worst. The strategy proved prudent, as alternatives to...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

Mentor Fire Department names new public education specialist

Mentor Fire Department has named firefighter/paramedic Rollin Pachinger as their new public education specialist, according to a news release from the city. Pachinger will take over for firefighter/paramedic Jerry Craddock who retired from the department in 2021. Pachinger is a lifelong resident and 2012 graduate of Mentor High School whose...
MENTOR, OH
News-Herald.com

Captains rally in ninth, but fall to South Bend in series finale

After the Captains tied the game with two runs in the top of the ninth, host South Bend scored the game-winning run on consecutive doubles to win, 9-8, on July 31. Lake County trailed, 8-6, after eight innings. In the ninth, Milan Tolentino brought in one run with a groundout, and Connor Kokx’s RBI single tied the game at 8-8. In the bottom half of the inning, the Cubs’ Jordan Nwogu hit a one-out double, then scored on Kevin Made’s walk-off double.
LAKE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy