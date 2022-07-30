J Crew Factory opening at Legacy Village in fall

www.news-herald.com
Shows happening at Valley Art Center, Gallery at Lakeland | Gallery Glances
Oh my, have you been shopping lately? I mean in a store, not online. Aside from the escalating prices, the displays are a mix of back-to-school and fall holidays. This is a clear reminder to follow through on those summer plans before you start saying to yourself “next summer.” And if you are already saying it (I am), clip a list on the December calendar (or your phone) of what you should have done this year but missed the opportunity or deadline.
Painesville a finalist in PetSafe Bark for Your Park contest
Painesville has been named a finalist in the PetSafe Bark for Your Park grant contest. The city has been selected for a chance to win funds for a dog park off Hine Avenue at Rotary Park. PetSafe will award prizes totaling $125,000 to nine deserving communities this year, according to...
BBB shares shopping tips for Ohio’s sales tax-free weekend
Ohio’s sales tax-free weekend for school supplies will take place from midnight Aug. 5 to 11:59 p.m. Aug 7 this year. Consumers can purchase clothing, school supplies, and instructional materials free of sales tax during this time, according to a news release from Better Business Bureau. Specifically, this covers individual purchases such as:
Farming history displayed at Antique Power Exhibition at Lake Metroparks Farmpark
People of all ages turned out to the Lake Metroparks Farmpark on July 31 for the final day of the 51st annual Antique Power Exhibition, jointly hosted by the Historical Engine Society and the Farmpark. This year marked the first time that the Farmpark in Kirtland hosted the three-day exhibition....
Lake County libraries offer a variety of innovative services
Throughout Northeast Ohio, libraries have shifted the way they offer information, turning toward more innovative items to rent and partake in at their facilities. The shift toward these innovative means of checking out information was brought about by the pandemic and in the wake of its society altering problems has left various libraries with a variety of unique services.
Northeast Ohio libraries use storytime, book clubs, events to connect with community
Northeast Ohio libraries underwent a massive upheaval in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic but have been able to thrive by adapting storytimes and other events. Euclid Public Library offers a variety of clubs, programs and events that are geared toward educating and enthralling their residents. Karla Bowman, adult services...
Perry Center of Lake County invites community to Aug. 13 open house
Perry Center of Lake County is hoping to increase awareness about its services and programs during an upcoming open house. The event is slated from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 at the center, which is located in the Manchester West building at 4261 Manchester Road in Perry Village. “We’re...
Help Salvation Army help Lake County homeless at ‘Rally for the Sally’
Local band Jesters Revenge performs for Northeast Ohio audiences on a regular basis, but when the band plays at Painesville Square this weekend, it will also be working to rally support for a program that serves Lake County’s homeless population. The band will be one of four performing at...
Two decades of memories leave a wealth of gratitude, with more to come | Opinion
Tears streamed down the cheeks of the little boy as he rolled over in his hospital bed and stretched as hard as he could to reach the ringing telephone on the table next to him. Only a few days had passed since the boy underwent hours of surgery to remove...
Science lab renovations underway, other projects planned at Kirtland Schools
As Kirtland students enter the final stretch of summer, work is heating up on renovations to transform the school’s science lab, one of many permanent improvement projects planned over the next year. Renovation work began in July and the district expects the lab to be ready before the start...
Music festival slated for Aug. 6 in Fairport Harbor will pay tribute to Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia
For the second year in a row, the birthday of a rock ‘n’ roll legend will be commemorated in Fairport Harbor with an event featuring live music by an array of bands. The Live at the Lighthouse Music Festival Series is presenting Jerry Garcia’s Birthday Celebration on Aug. 6.
Community Days return Aug. 5-6 for Concord Township’s bicentennial year
Concord Township’s Community Days will return on Aug. 5-6 to celebrate the township’s bicentennial year. According to township Recreation Director Debra Bechel-Esker, this year will see the return of a fully-featured Community Days, after the event was canceled in 2020 and slimmed-down in 2021 due to the pandemic.
Deepwood Foundation names new board members
Deepwood Foundation announces the appointment of five new members to join its Board of Directors. The newest members include Kate Becka, Patty Razzante, Adam Rosplock, Tom Tarantino and Shauna Razzante, according to a news release from the organization. Becka is a retired social worker, a 211 volunteer and a volunteer...
Lake County ADAMHS Board official reflects on pandemic effect, impact
In the days immediately following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, prior to Gov. Mike DeWine’s quarantine and subsequent health and safety orders, the Lake County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board took action, almost was anticipating the worst. The strategy proved prudent, as alternatives to...
Mentor Fire Department names new public education specialist
Mentor Fire Department has named firefighter/paramedic Rollin Pachinger as their new public education specialist, according to a news release from the city. Pachinger will take over for firefighter/paramedic Jerry Craddock who retired from the department in 2021. Pachinger is a lifelong resident and 2012 graduate of Mentor High School whose...
Captains rally in ninth, but fall to South Bend in series finale
After the Captains tied the game with two runs in the top of the ninth, host South Bend scored the game-winning run on consecutive doubles to win, 9-8, on July 31. Lake County trailed, 8-6, after eight innings. In the ninth, Milan Tolentino brought in one run with a groundout, and Connor Kokx’s RBI single tied the game at 8-8. In the bottom half of the inning, the Cubs’ Jordan Nwogu hit a one-out double, then scored on Kevin Made’s walk-off double.
Elyria investigation continues into Lorain police officer involved shooting
The 48-year-old man shot dead by Lorain police July 30 in the basement of a house in the 1200 block of West 20th Street as they attempted to arrest him on a felonious assault warrant, had been living in the residence for almost a month. The man was living there...
PHOTOS: Kirtland football practice, Aug. 1, 2022
Photos from Kirtland football practice, Aug. 1, 2022, by Paul DiCicco.
Lorain: Police shooting leaves man, 48, dead, K-9 injured with stab wounds
A police shooting in the 1200 block of W. 20th Street has left a 48 year old man dead according to Lorain and Elyria Police. The event that led up to the shooting started about 5 p.m. on July 30, according to a news release. Lorain police arrived at the...
