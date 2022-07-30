Lake Metroparks sees record attendance, programming changes in wake of pandemic

www.news-herald.com
News-Herald.com
Painesville a finalist in PetSafe Bark for Your Park contest
Painesville has been named a finalist in the PetSafe Bark for Your Park grant contest. The city has been selected for a chance to win funds for a dog park off Hine Avenue at Rotary Park. PetSafe will award prizes totaling $125,000 to nine deserving communities this year, according to...
News-Herald.com
Perry Center of Lake County invites community to Aug. 13 open house
Perry Center of Lake County is hoping to increase awareness about its services and programs during an upcoming open house. The event is slated from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 at the center, which is located in the Manchester West building at 4261 Manchester Road in Perry Village. “We’re...
News-Herald.com
Help Salvation Army help Lake County homeless at ‘Rally for the Sally’
Local band Jesters Revenge performs for Northeast Ohio audiences on a regular basis, but when the band plays at Painesville Square this weekend, it will also be working to rally support for a program that serves Lake County’s homeless population. The band will be one of four performing at...
News-Herald.com
Shows happening at Valley Art Center, Gallery at Lakeland | Gallery Glances
Oh my, have you been shopping lately? I mean in a store, not online. Aside from the escalating prices, the displays are a mix of back-to-school and fall holidays. This is a clear reminder to follow through on those summer plans before you start saying to yourself “next summer.” And if you are already saying it (I am), clip a list on the December calendar (or your phone) of what you should have done this year but missed the opportunity or deadline.
News-Herald.com
Deadline for Leadership Lake County youth programs nears
The deadline to enroll in two of the Leadership Lake County programs designed for students is approaching. There are limited spots available, and the deadline to apply for each program is Aug. 5, according to a news release from the organization. Tuitions include all program materials, healthy lunches and snacks, and transportation as a class during the program day.
News-Herald.com
Farming history displayed at Antique Power Exhibition at Lake Metroparks Farmpark
People of all ages turned out to the Lake Metroparks Farmpark on July 31 for the final day of the 51st annual Antique Power Exhibition, jointly hosted by the Historical Engine Society and the Farmpark. This year marked the first time that the Farmpark in Kirtland hosted the three-day exhibition....
News-Herald.com
Science lab renovations underway, other projects planned at Kirtland Schools
As Kirtland students enter the final stretch of summer, work is heating up on renovations to transform the school’s science lab, one of many permanent improvement projects planned over the next year. Renovation work began in July and the district expects the lab to be ready before the start...
Spooky festival features dozens of hearses, costumed Frankensteins and a real Munster
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- After six years of hosting the Haunted Garage Sale and Hearse Drive-in at Cahoon Park in Bay Village, the Cleveland Haunt Club moved its seventh annual event to Weiss Field in Avon Lake. Organizers felt the festival had outgrown the smaller Cahoon venue. It’s a good...
News-Herald.com
Northeast Ohio libraries use storytime, book clubs, events to connect with community
Northeast Ohio libraries underwent a massive upheaval in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic but have been able to thrive by adapting storytimes and other events. Euclid Public Library offers a variety of clubs, programs and events that are geared toward educating and enthralling their residents. Karla Bowman, adult services...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny’s looking for adventure in Geneva-on-the-Lake
GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Known to seek out adventure wherever he can find it, Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton headed to Geneva-on-the-Lake to check out all the summer happenings on the ‘The Strip’. Geneva-on-the-Lake has been a popular destination for visitors for over 100 years. Click here to learn more about Geneva-on-the-Lake.
coolcleveland.com
The Cuyahoga County Fair Returns to Berea for Six Days of Fun
The county fair schedule continues to cut a swath through northeast Ohio and this week it arrives in Cuyahoga County with the annual event at the fairgrounds in Berea. It kicks off with a parade and opening ceremony from noon-1pm Tuesday August 9 and continues through Sunday August 14 with the displays of everything from flower arrangements to giant vegetables, 4H judging, rides, animals and lots of food you shouldn’t be eating on a regular basis. But hey, it’s the fair and it only happens once a year. Throughout the week, fairgoers can see strolling performances of a dog stunt show, the Reflector human mirror ball and the Jason D’Vaude Art of Fire show.
cleveland19.com
Neighbors want plan from city for landmark Cleveland street that’s in disrepair
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hessler Court, the last wooden street in Cleveland, has fallen into disrepair and neighbors are asking the city for a timeline to get it fixed. “I feel sad,” said Laura Cyrocki, who’s lived on the street for 24 years. “I feel said, I feel frustrated and angry.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Historic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights sold for $2.6M
The iconic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights, designed by Cleveland architect Harry T. Jeffrey in the likeness of two Florida hotels, sold for $2.6 million to real estate developer Rico Pietro and business partner Erik Loomis. The 1924 building features a penthouse ballroom and a first-floor dining room among other...
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
News-Herald.com
BBB shares shopping tips for Ohio’s sales tax-free weekend
Ohio’s sales tax-free weekend for school supplies will take place from midnight Aug. 5 to 11:59 p.m. Aug 7 this year. Consumers can purchase clothing, school supplies, and instructional materials free of sales tax during this time, according to a news release from Better Business Bureau. Specifically, this covers individual purchases such as:
WKYC
The brothers behind Cleveland Kitchen grow Northeast Ohio company to a national presence
CLEVELAND — After a childhood spent among farmers markets and organic produce, it seems brothers Drew and Mac Anderson, along with their brother-in-law Luke Visnic, was always destined to work in the food industry. The trio officially started their company Cleveland Kitchen, previously known as Cleveland Kraut, in 2014....
News-Herald.com
Two decades of memories leave a wealth of gratitude, with more to come | Opinion
Tears streamed down the cheeks of the little boy as he rolled over in his hospital bed and stretched as hard as he could to reach the ringing telephone on the table next to him. Only a few days had passed since the boy underwent hours of surgery to remove...
News-Herald.com
Community Days return Aug. 5-6 for Concord Township’s bicentennial year
Concord Township’s Community Days will return on Aug. 5-6 to celebrate the township’s bicentennial year. According to township Recreation Director Debra Bechel-Esker, this year will see the return of a fully-featured Community Days, after the event was canceled in 2020 and slimmed-down in 2021 due to the pandemic.
Fairfax senior living facility gets a $34 million makeover, and a new name
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A 46-year-old seniors living high-rise on the East Side has a new name and much, much more - like updated kitchens and bathrooms - after a mulit-year renovation with the help of millions of dollars from the federal government. National Church Residences, a Christian-based organization aimed at...
High COVID-19 community levels in several NE counties
Multiple Northeast Ohio counties have been rated to have high community levels of COVID-19.
