ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lake Metroparks sees record attendance, programming changes in wake of pandemic

By Bryson Durst
News-Herald.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.news-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
News-Herald.com

Painesville a finalist in PetSafe Bark for Your Park contest

Painesville has been named a finalist in the PetSafe Bark for Your Park grant contest. The city has been selected for a chance to win funds for a dog park off Hine Avenue at Rotary Park. PetSafe will award prizes totaling $125,000 to nine deserving communities this year, according to...
PAINESVILLE, OH
News-Herald.com

Perry Center of Lake County invites community to Aug. 13 open house

Perry Center of Lake County is hoping to increase awareness about its services and programs during an upcoming open house. The event is slated from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 at the center, which is located in the Manchester West building at 4261 Manchester Road in Perry Village. “We’re...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

Shows happening at Valley Art Center, Gallery at Lakeland | Gallery Glances

Oh my, have you been shopping lately? I mean in a store, not online. Aside from the escalating prices, the displays are a mix of back-to-school and fall holidays. This is a clear reminder to follow through on those summer plans before you start saying to yourself “next summer.” And if you are already saying it (I am), clip a list on the December calendar (or your phone) of what you should have done this year but missed the opportunity or deadline.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pools#Travel Naturalviews#Water Fountains#Covid 19 Pandemic#Public Health
News-Herald.com

Deadline for Leadership Lake County youth programs nears

The deadline to enroll in two of the Leadership Lake County programs designed for students is approaching. There are limited spots available, and the deadline to apply for each program is Aug. 5, according to a news release from the organization. Tuitions include all program materials, healthy lunches and snacks, and transportation as a class during the program day.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny’s looking for adventure in Geneva-on-the-Lake

GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Known to seek out adventure wherever he can find it, Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton headed to Geneva-on-the-Lake to check out all the summer happenings on the ‘The Strip’. Geneva-on-the-Lake has been a popular destination for visitors for over 100 years. Click here to learn more about Geneva-on-the-Lake.
GENEVA, OH
coolcleveland.com

The Cuyahoga County Fair Returns to Berea for Six Days of Fun

The county fair schedule continues to cut a swath through northeast Ohio and this week it arrives in Cuyahoga County with the annual event at the fairgrounds in Berea. It kicks off with a parade and opening ceremony from noon-1pm Tuesday August 9 and continues through Sunday August 14 with the displays of everything from flower arrangements to giant vegetables, 4H judging, rides, animals and lots of food you shouldn’t be eating on a regular basis. But hey, it’s the fair and it only happens once a year. Throughout the week, fairgoers can see strolling performances of a dog stunt show, the Reflector human mirror ball and the Jason D’Vaude Art of Fire show.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Historic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights sold for $2.6M

The iconic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights, designed by Cleveland architect Harry T. Jeffrey in the likeness of two Florida hotels, sold for $2.6 million to real estate developer Rico Pietro and business partner Erik Loomis. The 1924 building features a penthouse ballroom and a first-floor dining room among other...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio

Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
CLEVELAND, OH
News-Herald.com

BBB shares shopping tips for Ohio’s sales tax-free weekend

Ohio’s sales tax-free weekend for school supplies will take place from midnight Aug. 5 to 11:59 p.m. Aug 7 this year. Consumers can purchase clothing, school supplies, and instructional materials free of sales tax during this time, according to a news release from Better Business Bureau. Specifically, this covers individual purchases such as:
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy