.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Haverford High 2023 MF Devitis commits to Kenyon

Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia Thompson
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"Janine ParisWilmington, DE
.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Downingtown West 2023 LSM Venzie commits to Mercer
Downingtown West 2023 LSM Thomas Venzie has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Mercer University. High school: Downingtown West High School (Downingtown, PA) Grad year: 2023. Position: LSM. College committed to: Mercer University. Club team: Brotherly Love Lacrosse Club. Lacrosse honors: First team all area LSM...
5 New Members to be Inducted into Cardinal O’Hara Hall of Fame
There will be five new members and several champion swim teams added to Cardinal O’Hara High School’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony set for Nov. 12, according to a Cardinal O’Hara High School release. The inductees are Stephen Buonato ‘82, Robert Dumont ‘86, Kate Dessart-Mager ‘02,...
Yardbarker
The best players in Villanova basketball history
With three national championships, six trips to the Final Four, and consistent dominance in conference play, Villanova has nicely built itself into one of the best program's in the nation. Naturally, the Wildcats have produced some of the best players in college basketball history. Here is our list of 20 notable players to come out of Villanova — listed in chronological order.
Inspirational Sister of Saint Joseph — Former Teacher and Newspaper Editor — Passes in Flourtown
Sister Kathleen Leary passed earlier this summer at St. Joseph Villa, a Catholic senior living community in Flourtown. Catholic Philly chronicled her life. Sister Kathleen was 88 but left her mark throughout the Phila. region. She taught both elementary and high school before joining the staff of The Catholic Standard...
Restaurants in Philly With Waterfront Views
Waterfront dining creates an ambiance that is desired by many. Listening to the water rush down the banks or crash against the shoreline as you wait for your dinner is calming and romantic. While coastal cities like Miami and Tampa receive praise for waterfront dining, it is vital to not...
Delco Woman Casts for New Career, Pulls in Fish Nets
Delaware County native Tina Lewis left behind the security of her 15 years with AmerisourceBergen to enter uncharted waters—designing fish nets, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. Last August, Lewis went full time with her fishing net business Wayward Trading Post. Wayward operates in Frankford but Lewis wants...
Norristown Lottery Player Misses on Being a Billionaire Settles for Being a Millionaire
The July 29, 2022, Mega Millions draw, which had more than a billion dollars up for grabs. A pessimist would characterize the Norristown Mega Millions player who matched enough drawn numbers to net $1 million as someone who lost $999 million in an instant. An optimist, however, would see how that same local lucky player parlayed a $2 ticket into a $999,998 return — not a bad investment. Whether the windfall is seen as large or small, it still represented the only payout in Pa., as reported by FOX 29 News.
Coatesville officials bank on new $50 million sports and event facility to put Chester County’s only city back on the map
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Constructing a large sports facility in the hustle and bustle of downtown must be all the rage these days.
Woody's LGBTQ Bar & Dance Club in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA - Woody's LGBTQ bar & dance clubs in Philadelphia are worth a visit for a night of fun with friends and a dazzling light show. Its welcoming atmosphere and specialized entertainment caters to the tastes of the gay community. Whether you want to dance all night long or just relax with some tasty food, you'll find something to please you at Woody's.
$150,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Do you have your ticket for the Saturday, July 30 Powerball drawing? If not, you might want to head on over to Posh Fuel & Food in Philadelphia! That’s because they just sold a ticket worth $150,000!. The Pennsylvania Lottery made the announcement. This is...
The Brady Bunch’s Barry Williams dined at Fireside in Ambler
Barry Williams, who played Greg Brady in The Brady Bunch, had dinner at Fireside Bar & Grille on August 1st. We looked up his schedule and he was in the area to appear at the Kayden’s Korner Golf Gala at LuLu Country Club in Glenside.
The Victor Cafe A Philadelphia Italian Institution
- There's no need to go far to enjoy a fantastic Italian dinner at The Victor Cafe in Philadelphia. This Philadelphia institution has been hosting opera performances for years. The company hired students to work as servers, and the shows are staged throughout the week. The Victor Cafe in Philadelphia.
Two Chester County Companies Among Nation’s Best Workplaces for Women
A recent study from Forbes lists 14 Philadelphia-area companies as being among the nation’s best workplaces for women, and two of them are in Chester County, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lengthening it from 100 companies to 400 companies around the United States, Forbes’ Best Employers...
Stray Bullet Strikes Woman Grilling on Porch During Deadly Night in Philly, Upper Darby
Three people, including a woman taking part in a BBQ on a front porch who was struck by a stray bullet, are dead after several shootings in Philadelphia and neighboring Upper Darby Tuesday night, police said. The deadly shootings happened within 45 minutes of each other – stretching from Frankford...
Historic Rock Band Performers Play Casino Sept. 9
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – An ensemble of rock-‘n-roll performers from historic bands like the Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan, Boston, The Wailers, and The J. Geils Band are scheduled to perform as “The American Vinyl All-Star Band” for an exclusive, one-night-only concert Sept. 9 (2022; Friday) beginning at 7 p.m. in the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave.
West Chester’s Success in Implementing Single-Use Plastic Ban Prompts Other Towns in Area to Follow Suit
West Chester’s success in implementing a single-use plastic ban that went into effect on Jan. 1 is prompting other Philadelphia suburbs to follow suit, including most recently Media in neighboring Delaware County, writes Maggie Mancini for the Philly Voice. The ban was originally stalled when the Republican-led state legislature...
The Best Casinos In Pennsylvania
There are several great Pennsylvania casinos if you are in the area and need something to keep you busy. Whether you are interested in an online casino resort with many table games or something that mirrors a Hollywood casino you saw in a show, Philadelphia
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United States
The deli was brought to the United States in the late 19th century by Jewish European immigrants. They usually specialized in bringing high-quality meats and other foreign prepared foods to the community.
The Chocolatier Restaurant and Bar in Hershey Pa
The chocolatier restaurant and bar in Hershey pa is a full-service chocolate shop featuring an impressive display of Hersheypark rides. Located on the second floor of the Hersheypark supply shop, the shop is open daily without an admission ticket. To enjoy a meal, book a table online. You can find more information on the restaurant's website. Here are some things to keep in mind before you visit.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Montgomery County
The $1.337 billion Mega Million winning ticket was not sold in the Philly area, but someone local still won big!
