ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverford, PA

.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Haverford High 2023 MF Devitis commits to Kenyon

phillylacrosse.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
phillylacrosse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillylacrosse.com

.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Downingtown West 2023 LSM Venzie commits to Mercer

Downingtown West 2023 LSM Thomas Venzie has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Mercer University. High school: Downingtown West High School (Downingtown, PA) Grad year: 2023. Position: LSM. College committed to: Mercer University. Club team: Brotherly Love Lacrosse Club. Lacrosse honors: First team all area LSM...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
Yardbarker

The best players in Villanova basketball history

With three national championships, six trips to the Final Four, and consistent dominance in conference play, Villanova has nicely built itself into one of the best program's in the nation. Naturally, the Wildcats have produced some of the best players in college basketball history. Here is our list of 20 notable players to come out of Villanova — listed in chronological order.
VILLANOVA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverford, PA
Haverford, PA
Sports
City
Havertown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Berwyn, PA
City
Oberlin, PA
Berwyn, PA
Sports
restaurantclicks.com

Restaurants in Philly With Waterfront Views

Waterfront dining creates an ambiance that is desired by many. Listening to the water rush down the banks or crash against the shoreline as you wait for your dinner is calming and romantic. While coastal cities like Miami and Tampa receive praise for waterfront dining, it is vital to not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Delco Woman Casts for New Career, Pulls in Fish Nets

Delaware County native Tina Lewis left behind the security of her 15 years with AmerisourceBergen to enter uncharted waters—designing fish nets, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. Last August, Lewis went full time with her fishing net business Wayward Trading Post. Wayward operates in Frankford but Lewis wants...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Norristown Lottery Player Misses on Being a Billionaire Settles for Being a Millionaire

The July 29, 2022, Mega Millions draw, which had more than a billion dollars up for grabs. A pessimist would characterize the Norristown Mega Millions player who matched enough drawn numbers to net $1 million as someone who lost $999 million in an instant. An optimist, however, would see how that same local lucky player parlayed a $2 ticket into a $999,998 return — not a bad investment. Whether the windfall is seen as large or small, it still represented the only payout in Pa., as reported by FOX 29 News.
NORRISTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haverford College#Oberlin College#Midfield College#Kenyon College Club#Lacrosse Club#Men S D3#Ncac#Phillylacrosse Com#The Berwyn Club
PhillyBite

Woody's LGBTQ Bar & Dance Club in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA - Woody's LGBTQ bar & dance clubs in Philadelphia are worth a visit for a night of fun with friends and a dazzling light show. Its welcoming atmosphere and specialized entertainment caters to the tastes of the gay community. Whether you want to dance all night long or just relax with some tasty food, you'll find something to please you at Woody's.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

$150,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Do you have your ticket for the Saturday, July 30 Powerball drawing? If not, you might want to head on over to Posh Fuel & Food in Philadelphia! That’s because they just sold a ticket worth $150,000!. The Pennsylvania Lottery made the announcement. This is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

The Victor Cafe A Philadelphia Italian Institution

- There's no need to go far to enjoy a fantastic Italian dinner at The Victor Cafe in Philadelphia. This Philadelphia institution has been hosting opera performances for years. The company hired students to work as servers, and the shows are staged throughout the week. The Victor Cafe in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
sanatogapost.com

Historic Rock Band Performers Play Casino Sept. 9

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – An ensemble of rock-‘n-roll performers from historic bands like the Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan, Boston, The Wailers, and The J. Geils Band are scheduled to perform as “The American Vinyl All-Star Band” for an exclusive, one-night-only concert Sept. 9 (2022; Friday) beginning at 7 p.m. in the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
PhillyBite

The Chocolatier Restaurant and Bar in Hershey Pa

The chocolatier restaurant and bar in Hershey pa is a full-service chocolate shop featuring an impressive display of Hersheypark rides. Located on the second floor of the Hersheypark supply shop, the shop is open daily without an admission ticket. To enjoy a meal, book a table online. You can find more information on the restaurant's website. Here are some things to keep in mind before you visit.
HERSHEY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy