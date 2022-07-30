Police: Man arrested after fleeing, crashing car in alleyway of Philadelphia neighborhood

www.fox29.com
Police respond to 2 separate deadly shootings less than an hour apart in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating two separate shootings that left a man dead in West Philadelphia and a woman dead in Frankford on Tuesday night. At around 7:31 p.m., police say they responded to the 5400 block of Pearl Street where they found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.
Police: Three suspects flee after double shooting leaves two men critical in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Two men are in critical condition, and three men are on the run after shots were fired in a daytime shooting, according to Philadelphia police. Both victims were reportedly shot multiple times on the 5200 block of Harlan Street around 1:29 p.m. Tuesday. A 27-year-old man suffered multiple...
Police investigating deadly shooting at home in Upper Darby
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting they say happened in an Upper Darby home on Tuesday night. Officers from the Upper Darby Police Department were called to a residence on the 200 block of Kinston Road around 7:30 p.m. Police have not shared information about the...
Motorcyclist ejected, killed in Roosevelt Boulevard crash, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A crash on Roosevelt Boulevard turned deadly when the driver of a motorcycle was killed Monday night. Police say a speeding Suzuki Samurai collided with a Cadillac that was exiting a parking lot onto the 7200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Castor. The motorcycle driver, identified as 30-year-old...
Man breaks into a Center City nightclub, stole numerous liquor bottles: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they say gained entry into a Center City nightclub and stole merchandise. The incident happened on July 20, 2022 at 223 S Sydenham Street around 2:45 am. According to police, a 30-year-old man used a brick to break the front...
10-month-old baby, teen shot by a man who was angry at the family: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they said fired multiple gun shots at a family in the city’s Harrowgate section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of East Ontario Street around 10:40 am Sunday. According to police, 45-year-old Santos Diaz was having a verbal...
Police: Man shot twice in Frankford dies after being driven to hospital
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Philadelphia's Frankford section. Investigators say the 18-year-old victim, later identified as Flevelot Beevenshely, arrived at Frankford-Torresdale Hospital with gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen. The unnamed victim was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the...
Body camera footage released in Absecon officer-involved shooting
ABSECON, N.J. - Prosecutors in New Jersey shared body camera footage that shows a non-fatal officer-involved shooting in May that happened in the parking lot of a dollar store. Officers from the Pleasantville Police Department were called to the Dollar General on South New Road around 9:30 a.m. on May...
Man fatally shot 5 times in the back on Fairhill Street
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Franklinville neighborhood. The incident happened on the 3800 block of Fairhill Street just before noon Monday. According to police, a man in his 20s was shot five times to the back...
Police release surveillance image of possible accomplice linked to armed Fairmount robberies
STRING OF ROBBERIES: Over the past several weeks there have been approximately 10 gunpoint robberies in the Fairmont section of the city, several of which took place in broad daylight.
Man, 32, fatally shot at close range in Hunting Park, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in Hunting Park. According to authorities, officers received a 911 call for gunshots and a shooting just before midnight on the 3800 block of N Fairhill Street. Police say a 32-year-old man was found lying on...
Wawa Inc., South Philadelphia strip mall facing lawsuit in connection with fatal stabbing of Roger Segal
PHILADELPHIA - A law firm has filed a lawsuit against Wawa Inc., the owner of a strip mall and a security company, in connection with the fatal Valentine's Day stabbing of a beloved Philadelphia man. Kline & Specter filed the lawsuit on behalf of the mother of Roger Segal, 49,...
Wilmington Woman Arrested for Receiving Stolen Property
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say that on July 22 at approximately 5:15 p.m., they responded to the 900 block of Justison Street for a theft that had just occurred. Through investigative measures, police were able to identify 28-year-old Karimah Wilson as a suspect. Arrest warrants were secured for Wilson who was taken into custody without incident on July 24. Police also recovered the stolen property.
2 men fired multiple gunshots into a crowd in Wister Townhomes Complex, only striking a child
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Two men wearing all black with ski masks in 90-degree weather fired multiple gunshots into a crowd in Philadelphia’s Wister section. The incident happened on the 200 block of Armstrong Street around 8:05 pm Wednesday. According to police, two men inside a white BMW X3 were following...
Seventh reported child escaping from Youth Emergency Services Facility
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Saturday. Police say 13-year-old Tyeshia Akines was last seen at the Youth Emergency Services Facility on the 1500 block of Fairmount Avenue around noon. Akines was last seen wearing wearing a black...
Vineland man charged in fatal shooting
A Vineland man is accused of fatally shooting a driver who then crashed into a home, authorities said. George Gonzalez, 27, was found shot behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into a home in the 1100 block of East Elmer Road at about 11:43 p.m., Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced.
Vigil held for 54-year-old grandmother shot and killed in Philadelphia
"She was going to go pick my child up, and how do you just get shot?" said the victim's daughter.
Another fire erupts after over 150 jugs of gasoline found in West Philadelphia house
PHILADELPHIA - A house where more than 150 one-gallon jugs filled with gasoline were found caught on fire - the second time in the past several months. The jugs were reportedly found when police were called to the 100 block of North 59th Street Monday for complaints of a strong smell of gas.
Brief chase in Dover ends with arrest
Dover Police are charging an 18-year-old man after a brief car chase. Police were called to the area of Lexington Place and Nicholas Drive shortly after midnight Monday morning for several people being loud. While officers were breaking things up, they say Jemeire Perry tried to drive off - nearly...
5-year-old boy critically injured with severe facial fractures: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A child is fighting for his life after police found the boy lying on the ground after falling out a window in the city’s Fishtown section. The incident happened on the 500 block of Girard Avenue around 4:48 pm Saturday. Officers responded to a call of a...
