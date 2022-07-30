Police: Man arrested after fleeing, crashing car in alleyway of Philadelphia neighborhood

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say that on July 22 at approximately 5:15 p.m., they responded to the 900 block of Justison Street for a theft that had just occurred. Through investigative measures, police were able to identify 28-year-old Karimah Wilson as a suspect. Arrest warrants were secured for Wilson who was taken into custody without incident on July 24. Police also recovered the stolen property.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 22 HOURS AGO