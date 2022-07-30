How gas prices have changed in Sioux City in the last week

On Friday, ExxonMobil and Chevron reported more windfall profits in the second quarter of 2022 amid ever-increasing oil and gas prices. Exxon netted $17.9 billion , and Chevron $11.6 billion through June.

More recently, oil and gas prices have been steadily in decline, following decreased demand globally and domestically. The national average gas price Friday was $4.26 a gallon, according to AAA —down 76 cents a gallon from the record high of $5.02 set on June 14.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Sioux City (IA only) metro area using data from AAA . Gas prices are current as of July 29, 2022. State gas tax data is from World Population Review . Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Sioux City by the numbers

– Gas current price: $4.08

— Iowa average: $3.90

— Iowa gas tax: $0.30 per gallon (#21 highest among all states)

– Week change: -$0.19 (-4.4%)

– Year change: +$1.07 (+35.7%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.83 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.01

– Week change: -$0.13 (-2.5%)

– Year change: +$1.92 (+62.3%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.40 (6/22/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.95

#2. Bakersfield, CA: $5.85

#3. Napa, CA: $5.83

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Laredo, TX: $3.39

#2. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX: $3.41

#3. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $3.43

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.