How gas prices have changed in Sioux City in the last week
On Friday, ExxonMobil and Chevron reported more windfall profits in the second quarter of 2022 amid ever-increasing oil and gas prices. Exxon netted $17.9 billion , and Chevron $11.6 billion through June.
More recently, oil and gas prices have been steadily in decline, following decreased demand globally and domestically. The national average gas price Friday was $4.26 a gallon, according to AAA —down 76 cents a gallon from the record high of $5.02 set on June 14.
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Sioux City (IA only) metro area using data from AAA . Gas prices are current as of July 29, 2022. State gas tax data is from World Population Review . Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.Is the US in a recession?
Sioux City by the numbers
– Gas current price: $4.08
— Iowa average: $3.90
— Iowa gas tax: $0.30 per gallon (#21 highest among all states)
– Week change: -$0.19 (-4.4%)
– Year change: +$1.07 (+35.7%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.83 (6/14/22)
– Diesel current price: $5.01
– Week change: -$0.13 (-2.5%)
– Year change: +$1.92 (+62.3%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.40 (6/22/22)
Metros with the most expensive gas
#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.95
#2. Bakersfield, CA: $5.85
#3. Napa, CA: $5.83
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Laredo, TX: $3.39
#2. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX: $3.41
#3. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $3.43
States with the highest gas tax per gallon
#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
#2. California: $0.53
#3. Washington: $0.52
States with the lowest gas tax per gallon
#1. Alaska: $0.0895
#2. Hawaii: $0.16
#3. Virginia: $0.162
