Marvel fan dares to suggest that ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ is actually happening too soon

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role
Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
MCU fans outraged with how ‘Ant-Man 3’ is treating MODOK
The Mobile Organism Designed Only for Killing (MODOK) is set to appear as a villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but Marvel Cinematic Universe diehards are puzzled as to how they’ll fit into the film after recent news. In the comics, MODOK is a scientist for A.I.M. that...
We might already know how Chris Evans will return to the MCU
Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) got his happy ending at the end of Endgame, retiring from the Avengers. We knew that was going to happen regardless, as Evans’ contract was up. The other option would have been death, but Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) got that honor. But we’ve been expecting Marvel to surprise fans with their return ever since.
A misunderstood R-rated sci-fi cult classic conquers the Disney Plus charts
Only in Hollywood could a box office bomb end up launching a franchise that spawned a pair of direct-to-video sequels, two feature-length animes, and an animated TV series, but fans are just glad they got to see more of the Starship Troopers universe, even if the additional content is for the diehards only.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Return Confirmed
There's no denying that Elizabeth Olsen is one of Hollywood's hottest stars right now thanks to her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness painted her character Wanda Maximoff as the villain, even teasing her demise at the end of the film, a lot of folks are still under the impression that we'll see more of the Scarlet Witch.
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
MCU fans wonder which villains could have won with some minor adjustments
Sometimes we win by the skin of our teeth, and sometimes we lose that way too. Throughout the MCU, plenty of villains have lost; even Thanos, who initially won, eventually lost. Sometimes the hero is overwhelmingly powerful, and sometimes it’s just because a villain slips up that decides the outcome of a battle. Now MCU fans are looking at how things could have changed if some minor changes had occurred.
Which Avenger has killed the most people?
We all know that the common narrative is that superheroes never kill. It’s practically in the rule book, right next to the part about wearing your underwear on the outside. But, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, violence and death have been a little bit harder to portray in such black and white terms. For The Avengers, a lot of death has been… well, inevitable.
A banal fantasy blockbuster that botched an awesome concept declares war on the streaming ranks
Director Chris Columbus knew his way around both winning family favorites and blockbuster fantasy from helming Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, and the first two Harry Potter movies, so there was genuine optimism when he was announced to be taking charge on high concept big budget fantasy Pixels, which boasted a central conceit that was surely too good to go to waste.
‘Prey’ director explains what makes his ‘Predator’ movie stand apart from the rest
It would be a fairly hefty understatement to say the long history of the Predator franchise has been marked by inconsistency, but the early buzz surrounding Dan Trachtenberg’s impending Prey suggests we might finally be getting an action-packed hybrid of sci-fi and horror that lives up to the classic original.
Just when you thought it was safe, fans are bringing up ‘Morbius’ again
The box office poison known as Morbius is once again being trolled by “fans” online, with the movie that is a notoriously prolific source of memes entering the pop culture conversation once again, for no particular reason. The Jared Leto-starring comic book film based on the vampiric Spider-Man...
Five comic characters who could appear in ‘The Boys’ season 4
We’ve uneasily embraced the idea of superheroes engaging in disturbing violence against those they are expected to — and traditionally do — save from catastrophes. That is, thanks to the highly publicized, mega-hit series The Boys, which has methodically satirized the stereotypical role of superheroes as saviors, showcasing them as wicked, power-hungry monsters willing to go to unfathomable degrees of depravity to get their way. The comics offer even more dreadful depictions, difficult for the faint-hearted to stomach.
‘Stranger Things’ fans are unleashing their biggest problems with the series ahead of final season
Stranger Things has made a huge impact on popular culture since its arrival in 2016. Season four was a critical and commercial success, having fans on the edge of their seats as the gang finally go to me the big bad of the Upside Down, Vecna. But there are still some things that have left certain audience members scratching their heads.
Evil uselessly prevails as MCU fans try to determine the franchise’s most forgettable villain
While the problem is nowhere near as bad as it used to be, when so many of the franchise’s principal antagonists were one-note bad guys or evil mirror versions of the hero, the Marvel Cinematic Universe still hasn’t been knocking its villains out of the park on a regular basis.
‘Harry Potter’ fans question why the Wizarding World is so far behind the times
Harry Potter has often been praised for its profound study into important sociological dilemmas like racism and elitism, but the way J.K. Rowling goes about spinning this narrative into existence raises a few questions as to whether Hogwarts — the beating heart of the Wizarding World — has hypocritically fueled these contentious philosophies through the way it has treated students for a millennium.
PlayStation 5 Feature Being Scrapped Because Nobody Uses It
Online gaming is known for its trash talking. Whether screaming into a mic or hammering a keyboard, we spend a lot of our "fun" time hurling abuse at each other. I often wonder how healthy this is. Does it motivate us, or discourage us from playing with that friend ever again?
‘Star Wars’ fans wonder if time will be kinder to the sequel trilogy
“Every generation has a legend” adorns the first trailer for The Phantom Menace, but the latest legends from the Star Wars franchise haven’t been particularly well received by fans. After ten years without a Star Wars film and what was a then-unfriendly reception to the prequel trilogy, the...
A huge ‘X-Men’ reference was cut from ‘Ms. Marvel’
Ms. Marvel featured a myriad of well-done and subtle details to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as expanding the world as it went on, but a major X-Men detail was left on the cutting room floor. Recently having its climactic finale, it’s a detail lost from Ms. Marvel’s...
