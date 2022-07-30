Marvel fan dares to suggest that ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ is actually happening too soon

Sometimes we win by the skin of our teeth, and sometimes we lose that way too. Throughout the MCU, plenty of villains have lost; even Thanos, who initially won, eventually lost. Sometimes the hero is overwhelmingly powerful, and sometimes it’s just because a villain slips up that decides the outcome of a battle. Now MCU fans are looking at how things could have changed if some minor changes had occurred.

COMICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO