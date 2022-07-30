‘Misled the public:’ Oversight launches investigation into nursing home COVID deaths

www.wilsonpost.com
Tennessee approves $115.5M in federally-funded COVID-19 recovery projects
(The Center Square) — Tennessee leadership approved $115.5 million more in federal spending on projects related to coronavirus recovery. Tennessee’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group approved funding for several projects, including more than $51 million to purchase a new retirement management computer program, $32.2 million toward a new Food and Animal Sciences Center at Tennessee State University and $19.4 million to increase the child-care capacities of programs for the Department of Human Services.
Mt. Juliet hears proposal for $150M Town Center development
Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness said city commissioners need time to “digest” what he said was an “interesting” pitch for a proposed Mt. Juliet Town Center that could bring a new city hall, new fire station, a grocery, retail mixed-used space, parking garage, and multifamily housing space to the city.
Nine Republicans battle for 5th Congressional District seat in Thursday's Tennessee primary
(The Center Square) — As Tennessee's primary election approaches on Thursday, one of the state's most interesting contested races is likely the 5th congressional primary for the newly drawn seat. Nine Republican candidates are on the ballot to face Democrat Heidi Campbell on Nov. 8 in the General Election.
