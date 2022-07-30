ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Brian Schmetzer critical of Seattle Sounders in 2-1 defeat to LAFC

By Chris Smith
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.90min.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
90min

Felipe Mora ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 MLS season

Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora is set to miss the remainder of the 2022 Major League Soccer season after undergoing cartilage restoration surgery on his left knee this week. The rehabilitation process for Mora is expected to be roughly nine months, keeping him on the sidelines through May 2023. Mora...
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
90min

Gareth Bale: LAFC teammate claims winger 'only wants to speak Spanish'

LAFC midfielder Ilie Sanchez has admitted that new signing Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish with him and the South American players in the squad. Bale's time at Real Madrid was littered with accusations that, despite living in the country for eight years, he had refused to learn Spanish and declined the chance to communicate with his teammates as a result.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Schmetzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Sounders#Lafc
90min

90min

762
Followers
7K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy