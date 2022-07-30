Brian Schmetzer critical of Seattle Sounders in 2-1 defeat to LAFC

www.90min.com
Nico Lodeiro reveals secret to his perfect penalty record for Seattle Sounders
Nico Lodeiro is now 18 for 18 from the spot in regular-season play for the Seattle Sounders.
MLS top goalscorer: Who is winning the Golden Boot race?
Keep track of the MLS Golden Boot race throughout the 2022 season.
Felipe Mora ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 MLS season
Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora is set to miss the remainder of the 2022 Major League Soccer season after undergoing cartilage restoration surgery on his left knee this week. The rehabilitation process for Mora is expected to be roughly nine months, keeping him on the sidelines through May 2023. Mora...
Nashville SC sign CanMNT winger Jacob Shaffelburg on loan from Toronto FC
Nashville SC have announced the signing of Canadian winger Jacob Shaffelburg on loan from Toronto FC until the end of the 2022 season with a permanent option.
Most tackles: Major League Soccer 2022 season
Keep track of Major League Soccer's top tacklers throughout the 2022 season.
Gareth Bale: LAFC teammate claims winger 'only wants to speak Spanish'
LAFC midfielder Ilie Sanchez has admitted that new signing Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish with him and the South American players in the squad. Bale's time at Real Madrid was littered with accusations that, despite living in the country for eight years, he had refused to learn Spanish and declined the chance to communicate with his teammates as a result.
Riqui Puig finalizes transfer from Barcelona to LA Galaxy
Riqui Puig will leave Barcelona for the LA Galaxy on a three-year deal, 90min sources confirm.
MLS Week 23 best players - ranked
Who delivered the goods in Week 23 of the 2022 MLS season? Read on to find out...
Chelsea progressing in Wesley Fofana negotiations
Chelsea have made progress in their pursuit of Leicester defender Wesley Fofana.
Joe Rodon joins Rennes on initial loan
Tottenham have confirmed that Joe Rodon has joined French side Rennes on a season-long loan with the option to make the move permanent.
Santiago Gimenez joins Feyenoord from Cruz Azul
Santiago Gimenez has completed the transfer from Liga MX’s Cruz Azul to Feyenoord, signing a four-year contract with the Dutch club.
Philadelphia Union sign defensive midfielder Richard Odada from Red Star Belgrade
The Philadelphia Union have signed defensive midfielder Richard Odada from Red Star Belgrade to a two and a half-year contract, with a club option for a third and fourth year in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee. He is set to be added to the Union’s active roster following receipt...
Brentford in talks with Sampdoria over Mikkel Damsgaard
Brentford are in talks with Sampdoria over the signing of Mikkel Damsgaard, 90min understands.
When to play your FPL chips during the 2022/23 season
When to play Fantasy Premier League chips throughout the 2022/23 season, as provided by Fantasy Football Hub.
Chicago Red Stars' Alyssa Mautz announces retirement
Alyssa Mautz took the pitch with the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday for the last time, announcing her retirement prior to kick off.
