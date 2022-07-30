SPD searching for missing mother and daughter

www.counton2.com
Police search for Colleton County murder suspect
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a man wanted for murder in Colleton County today. According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Department, Shannon Kinard is wanted for a shooting that took place at 2:00 a.m. at Sure Shots Pool Hall last weekend. The victim suffered several gunshot wounds and was transported to […]
18-year-old shot in the area of Mikell Street in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An 18-year-old was shot Sunday around 6:51 p.m. in Statesboro. Savannah Police Patrol officers were in the area of Mikell Street when they heard multiple gunshots. According to officials, seconds later, officers were notified that a male had been hit on Mikell Street by the gunfire.
Murder of Beach High School graduate goes unsolved for 17 years
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — While looking at a picture of Julius Baker one may consider him to have been an average teenager. However, some might suggest he was far from average. Baker was born in the Republic of Panama, a transcontinental country in both Central and South America to his parents, Julius Baker Sr. and […]
Police search for person of interest in armed robbery investigation
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a person of interest that may be connected to an armed robbery that took place at a Parker’s Convenient Store in South Carolina. The Port Royal Police Department (PRPD) says that they received a call about an armed robbery where an undetermined amount of cash was […]
Statesboro Police Department hosts National Night Out
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Folks in Statesboro are hanging outside the police department tonight. They’re hoping to work together to cut down on crime. National Night Out has been around for decades and Statesboro Police have had community events like this before. But this marks the city’s first year...
Police: 1 injured in weekend shooting in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Sunday. At 6:51 p.m. SPD officers heard multiple gunshots in the area of Mikell Street while patrolling nearby. Seconds later, officers were notified that a male was shot on Mikell Street. When officers arrived, they located […]
Good Samaritan pulls man and grandchildren from burning truck after crash on 46
Bulloch County Emergency services were dispatched at 8:50 am on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, to a car crash on Highway 46 West near the Candler County line. Georgia State Patrol trooper 243, Keith McCarty, was the first to arrive on the scene and requested Bulloch County Fire and EMS. Trooper...
Police asking for help identifying car of interest following Holsey Law Firm fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An arson in Jesup is still under investigation by the Georgia Department of Insurance and they’re asking for your help. Harris Real Estate and the Holsey Law Firm in Jesup have both moved to new locations after their office building on Cherry Street in Jesup burned down the morning of July 9.
Interim Savannah Police chief addresses crime, goals for department
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Interim Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther spoke at a third district town hall just a few days into his new role. Gunther acknowledged that he knows he is coming in with a lot of issues to address. He made it clear that he’s focused on improving...
House fire on Redwall Circle in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is investigating a fire that started on the deck of the home. Savannah Fire said it happened in the 0 block of Redwall Circle. They say the fire spread to the wall. Savannah Fire is continuing to investigate the cause of the...
Heat suspected in deaths of older couple found dead inside Georgia home
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia couple has died of apparent heat exhaustion after their bodies were discovered inside of their mobile home. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said that the couple, who were both in their 80s, was found Monday afternoon in the Leefield community outside of Brooklet.
One hospitalized after shooting on Mikell Street in Statesboro
At 6:52 PM on Sunday, July 31, Statesboro Police Department officers patrolling the area reported hearing multiple shots fired in a residential neighborhood near downtown Statesboro. Upon arrival of additional units, officers discovered an 18-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the 100 block of Mikell Street. Bulloch County...
Gas station staged robbery: one charged, manhunt for second suspect
PORT ROYAL, S.C. — Port Royal Police say one man is charged with armed robbery and a manhunt is ongoing for a second suspect following a staged robbery at a Parker's convenience store. Officers arrested 32-year-old David Barwick Sunday. Police say they were called to the Parker's on Savannah...
42-Year-Old Aryn Elizabeth Caldwell Charged For Hit-And-Run Crash in Guyton (Guyton, Georgia)
A motorcyclist was killed following a hit-and-run crash in Guyton. The suspect was identified as a Savannah-area nurse and has been charged with DUI. The collision occurred in front of the Windfield subdivision [..]
Savannah mayor pushes back on call for DOJ investigation into police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson shrugged off demands Tuesday, from the Racial Justice Network, for the state and the DOJ to investigate the Savannah Police Department, following five officer involved shootings this year. He said they have their facts wrong and should focus on the whole problem of local gun violence. “I hope […]
Police make 26 arrests in two-day targeted operation
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police have made 26 arrests so far in the first of a series of targeted operations. According to police, the Georgia State Patrol partnered with the Savannah Police Department to conduct a high visibility operation from Jul 29-30 with assistance from local, state, and federal partners. The two-day operation resulted in […]
Ahmaud Arbery pursuer seeks leniency in hate crimes sentence
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The man who initiated the neighborhood chase that resulted in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is asking a federal judge to show leniency when he’s sentenced for a federal hate crime conviction. Greg McMichael’s defense attorney says his client should be spared a life sentence, though he has already been […]
Savannah police: 1 man shot, investigation underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department continues to investigate a shooting that left one man hurt. According to SPD, the shooting happened just before midnight on Friday on the 1100 block of Rodgers Street. They said a man was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for...
Vacant home in Savannah causing a nuisance for neighbors
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A vacant home in Savannah is making some neighbors upset. They said it’s been a nuisance for too long. The homes they’re referencing are located off Jefferson and West 36th Street. At 221 W. 36th St., no one has occupied the property for years.
Three Arrested in Long County for Entering Autos
Three individuals were arrested in Long County this weekend after Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about two men being seen entering automobiles near Palmer Road. On Saturday, July 30th, 2022, at approximately 04:40 a.m., the Long County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service near Palmer Road in reference to two men that were observed entering automobiles.
Comments / 4