Savannah, GA

SPD searching for missing mother and daughter

By Emily Dietrich
counton2.com
 3 days ago
www.counton2.com

Comments / 4

 

WSAV News 3

Police search for Colleton County murder suspect

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a man wanted for murder in Colleton County today. According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Department, Shannon Kinard is wanted for a shooting that took place at 2:00 a.m. at Sure Shots Pool Hall last weekend. The victim suffered several gunshot wounds and was transported to […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

18-year-old shot in the area of Mikell Street in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An 18-year-old was shot Sunday around 6:51 p.m. in Statesboro. Savannah Police Patrol officers were in the area of Mikell Street when they heard multiple gunshots. According to officials, seconds later, officers were notified that a male had been hit on Mikell Street by the gunfire.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Murder of Beach High School graduate goes unsolved for 17 years

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — While looking at a picture of Julius Baker one may consider him to have been an average teenager. However, some might suggest he was far from average. Baker was born in the Republic of Panama, a transcontinental country in both Central and South America to his parents, Julius Baker Sr. and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wtoc.com

Statesboro Police Department hosts National Night Out

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Folks in Statesboro are hanging outside the police department tonight. They’re hoping to work together to cut down on crime. National Night Out has been around for decades and Statesboro Police have had community events like this before. But this marks the city’s first year...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Police: 1 injured in weekend shooting in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Sunday. At 6:51 p.m. SPD officers heard multiple gunshots in the area of Mikell Street while patrolling nearby. Seconds later, officers were notified that a male was shot on Mikell Street. When officers arrived, they located […]
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

House fire on Redwall Circle in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is investigating a fire that started on the deck of the home. Savannah Fire said it happened in the 0 block of Redwall Circle. They say the fire spread to the wall. Savannah Fire is continuing to investigate the cause of the...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

One hospitalized after shooting on Mikell Street in Statesboro

At 6:52 PM on Sunday, July 31, Statesboro Police Department officers patrolling the area reported hearing multiple shots fired in a residential neighborhood near downtown Statesboro. Upon arrival of additional units, officers discovered an 18-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the 100 block of Mikell Street. Bulloch County...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah mayor pushes back on call for DOJ investigation into police

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson shrugged off demands Tuesday, from the Racial Justice Network, for the state and the DOJ to investigate the Savannah Police Department, following five officer involved shootings this year. He said they have their facts wrong and should focus on the whole problem of local gun violence. “I hope […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police make 26 arrests in two-day targeted operation

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police have made 26 arrests so far in the first of a series of targeted operations. According to police, the Georgia State Patrol partnered with the Savannah Police Department to conduct a high visibility operation from Jul 29-30 with assistance from local, state, and federal partners. The two-day operation resulted in […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Ahmaud Arbery pursuer seeks leniency in hate crimes sentence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The man who initiated the neighborhood chase that resulted in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is asking a federal judge to show leniency when he’s sentenced for a federal hate crime conviction. Greg McMichael’s defense attorney says his client should be spared a life sentence, though he has already been […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah police: 1 man shot, investigation underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department continues to investigate a shooting that left one man hurt. According to SPD, the shooting happened just before midnight on Friday on the 1100 block of Rodgers Street. They said a man was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Vacant home in Savannah causing a nuisance for neighbors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A vacant home in Savannah is making some neighbors upset. They said it’s been a nuisance for too long. The homes they’re referencing are located off Jefferson and West 36th Street. At 221 W. 36th St., no one has occupied the property for years.
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Three Arrested in Long County for Entering Autos

Three individuals were arrested in Long County this weekend after Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about two men being seen entering automobiles near Palmer Road. On Saturday, July 30th, 2022, at approximately 04:40 a.m., the Long County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service near Palmer Road in reference to two men that were observed entering automobiles.
LONG COUNTY, GA

