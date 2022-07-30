The Vans U.S. Open returns to Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CNS) - The Vans U.S. Open of Surfing will return to Huntington Beach, starting today and running through Aug. 7.

The theme of this year's open at the Huntington Beach Pier focuses on the environment and eco-consciousness, officials said.

Photo credit @KNXNews

The annual event features surfing, skateboarding and BMX competitions as well as surfboard shaping workshops, art installations, music and vendors.

The Vans BMX Waffle Cup will kick off the competitions on Saturday and Sunday.

Vans founder Steve Van Doren will man the grill serving free lunch to fans every day from noon to 2 p.m.

On Monday and Tuesday, skateboarding and BMX competitions will be held. A surf camp will be held Wednesday and Thursday.

The traditional main event surfing will be held daily at 7:30 a.m., starting Tuesday and continuing through Aug. 7. The competition features some of the world's top talent in men's and women surfing.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok