ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

The Vans U.S. Open returns to Huntington Beach

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rEQJz_0gyqcu3300

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CNS) - The Vans U.S. Open of Surfing will return to Huntington Beach, starting today and running through Aug. 7.

The theme of this year's open at the Huntington Beach Pier focuses on the environment and eco-consciousness, officials said.

Photo credit @KNXNews

The annual event features surfing, skateboarding and BMX competitions as well as surfboard shaping workshops, art installations, music and vendors.

The Vans BMX Waffle Cup will kick off the competitions on Saturday and Sunday.

Vans founder Steve Van Doren will man the grill serving free lunch to fans every day from noon to 2 p.m.

On Monday and Tuesday, skateboarding and BMX competitions will be held. A surf camp will be held Wednesday and Thursday.

The traditional main event surfing will be held daily at 7:30 a.m., starting Tuesday and continuing through Aug. 7. The competition features some of the world's top talent in men's and women surfing.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
irvinestandard.com

ITALIAN TRADITION MEETS CALIFORNIA EXPRESSION

When Cucina Enoteca opened in Irvine Spectrum Center in 2012, it was transformative, delivering a different flavor and experience – from its cuisine to its decor to its in-house wine shop. (Cucina means “kitchen,” and enoteca means “wine shop.”) Owner Tracy Borkum describes her vision.
IRVINE, CA
uci.edu

Putting the squeeze on Orange County

Orange County is many things to many people. To some, a family home or an escape from the big city. To others, a street corner filled with culture rich foods. It can be a place of beauty with sprawling oceans and desert plants, or a place of imperfection – clashing political views and a shocking, violent history. Capturing this dichotomy, the literary journal Citric Acid: An Online Orange County Literary Arts Quarterly of Imagination and Reimagination is a collection in which writers and artists share pieces on both realistic and fantastical perspectives of Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
irvinestandard.com

Irvine’s 2022 Dining Guide

Award-winning writers Benjamin Epstein and Margaret Short have been tasting and writing about the Orange County food scene for more than a decade. ‘Irvine’s dining scene is a tapestry of the familiar and unfamiliar, a wonderland for foodies who, by their very nature, embrace diverse culinary traditions. For anybody...
IRVINE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
Orange County Business Journal

City of Hope Opens Cancer Center in Irvine

City of Hope Orange County last week took the wraps off its state-of-the-art outpatient center for cancer research in Irvine. The 190,000-square-foot Lennar Foundation Cancer Center is the first component to deliver within the company’s $1 billion campus at the Great Park Neighborhoods. “It’s a great story for Orange...
IRVINE, CA
newsantaana.com

Former Santa Ana firefighter John Sahm Jr. has passed away

OCFA firefighter John George Sahm Jr. passed away recently after 36 years as a firefighter. He was born on July 29, 1963 and passed away on July 2, 2022. His Celebration of Life was held on July 30 at the Santa Ana Elks Lodge. Sahm studied at Santa Ana College...
SANTA ANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Us Open#Travel Guide#Vans#Skateboarding#Vehicles
irvineweekly.com

Irvine Approves New Framework For Great Park Development

On Tuesday, July 26, the Great Park Board voted 4-1 to approve a new framework plan for major enhancements, paving the way for new development across 300 acres of open space. The first phase of Irvine’s new Great Park framework includes sprawling botanical gardens, a veterans memorial park, a permanent amphitheater space, and long-awaited food and beverage options.
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

3 arrested in thefts at Guitar Center in Fountain Valley

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - Three suspects accused of organized retail theft at the Guitar Center in Fountain Valley and other crimes in Orange County have been arrested, police said. Officials with Fountain Valley PD said within the past two weeks, two separate grand theft incidents have occurred at the music...
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
southocbeaches.com

Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Features Live Music Sunday July 31 2022

Laguna Beach Festival of Arts is ongoing on Sunday July 31 2022. Laguna Beach Festival of Arts features Art/Live Music/Art Demos/Special Events. Sunday July 31 2022 Features Art Tours/Art Classes/Live Music. The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Summer 2022 Guide. The Festival of the Arts (FOA) is celebrating 90 years...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Surfing
foxla.com

Long Beach bar closes after losing liquor license

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A Long Beach sports bar has shut down after its liquor license was revoked following an investigation revealed it was involved in numerous illegal drug sales, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Bottom's Up Tavern located at 1739 East Artesia Boulevard is ordered...
Orange County Business Journal

Battery Developer EnerDel Sets Up Irvine Center

EnerDel Inc., which is focusing on developing lithium-ion batteries for heavy-duty uses, has opened an advanced engineering center in Irvine, underscoring Orange County’s key role in developing electric vehicles and power sources. The office, the company’s second, is at the Cavu office park along MacArthur Boulevard, across the street...
IRVINE, CA
Vishnu

Is Torrance a good city to live in?

Torrance is a suburb in the South Bay of Los Angeles, offering a city vibe, but away from all the hustle and bustle, and it’s got so much to offer. So if you’ve ever been curious about living in Torrance, you’re in luck because today we’re getting into everything you need to know about living in Torrance.
TORRANCE, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Providence Restructures, Promotes 2 OC Execs

Nonprofit health system Providence, which operates three of Orange County’s six largest hospitals, has undergone a restructuring that includes promotions for two local executives. Erik Wexler, who previously served as president of strategy and operations for Providence’s southern regions and is based out of Providence’s Irvine base, is stepping...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Laguna Niguel hit-and-run suspect arrested in Newport Beach

A man suspected of the felony hit-and-run of a 26-year-old woman in Laguna Niguel was arrested about two weeks after the incident. The suspect, 51-year-old Phillip Roebuck of Laguna Niguel, allegedly fled to Henderson, Nevada a short time after the incident. He then left his vehicle in Nevada and returned to California before being arrested.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Siemens Moving Local Hub to Costa Mesa

German-based tech and industrial company Siemens is moving its regional headquarters to The Met office campus in Costa Mesa from Cypress in early 2023. Siemens signed a 53,746-square-foot lease for two-and-a-half floors at The Met campus, located at 535 Anton Blvd. in the heart of South Coast Metro. The multinational...
COSTA MESA, CA
newsantaana.com

Man fatally shot in Westminster and left in a van at an Arco in Fountain Valley

41-year-old Donald Joshua Ratzlaff of Huntington Beach was shot to death on Sunday at an Arco gas station at 10975 Edinger Ave., in Fountain Valley. Westminster police officers were initially called early on Sunday, at 4:10 a.m., to an apartment complex at the 15200 block of Magnolia Street after getting reports of shots fired. However the responding officers did not find anything and cleared the call.
WESTMINSTER, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy