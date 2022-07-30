ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco 49ers DT Maurice Hurst set for surgery on torn biceps

By Nick Wagoner
ESPN
 3 days ago
NBC Sports

Hurst likely out for 49ers' season after tearing biceps in practice

SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery likely will keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
NFL
