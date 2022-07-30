San Francisco 49ers DT Maurice Hurst set for surgery on torn biceps

www.espn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium
Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
Hall of Fame WR claims Odell Beckham Jr. will leave Rams to sign with 1 team
Move over Adam Schefter because one Hall of Famer may be entering the news-breaking business. Retired Buffalo Bills legend Andre Reed shared a picture of himself posing with free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to Instagram over the weekend. In his caption, Reed wrote that Beckham would be heading to Buffalo.
Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts
Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts
The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'NFL is a joke': Deshaun Watson suspension has people on social media riled up
Six games. That is the suspension length for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, as ruled by former U.S. District Court Judge Sue Robinson. Six games is the baseline for suspension in the...
Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision
Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo
Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
ESPN
'None of my business': Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield focused on Carolina Panthers, not Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension
SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- The six-game suspension Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was given Monday for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy didn't draw a big reaction from the quarterback he replaced. Baker Mayfield, traded from Cleveland to the Carolina Panthers four months after the Browns acquired Watson from the Houston...
RELATED PEOPLE
Deebo Samuel gets contract extension from 49ers
Deebo Samuel isn’t going anywhere. Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers have agreed on a 3-year contract extension. The deal is for $71.55 million with $58.1 million guaranteed. It can be worth up to $73.5 million. Not many people saw this outcome coming back in April, which is when...
NBC Sports
Hurst likely out for 49ers' season after tearing biceps in practice
SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery likely will keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
ESPN
Sources: San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel agree to 3-year extension worth up to $73.5M
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- After a roller-coaster offseason that included a surprising trade request, a social media scrubbing and a half-dozen other receivers signing lucrative contracts, the final domino fell Sunday when wideout Deebo Samuel agreed to a three-year contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers. The deal is worth...
ESPN
Kansas City Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. reports to camp, will sign franchise tender
Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. reported to training camp Monday and will sign his franchise tender. The blindside protector for quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be playing on the franchise tag this season after the sides failed to reach a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jimmy Garoppolo takes big step in rehab as 49ers trade talks loom
Fresh off the Deebo Samuel contract extension, the San Francisco 49ers are ready to hit the ground running in the Trey Lance era. Except for one big problem: former Niners starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is still on the roster. That wasn’t originally the plan, as 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and...
ESPN
What we know about Jimmy Garoppolo's situation with the San Francisco 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Contractually, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is still a member of the San Francisco 49ers and, somehow, the sides have remained cordial throughout an offseason that was supposed to see them part ways in March. To this point, neither the Niners nor Garoppolo have been in a hurry...
WATCH: Jimmy Garoppolo throws on side field at 49ers practice
A fan at Tuesday’s practice in Santa Clara shared video of Jimmy Garoppolo throwing individually on a side field at the team training facility.
ESPN
Demanding excellence: Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan is more like Peyton Manning than you'd think
WESTFIELD, Ind. – First impressions matter. They set a tone for how others will view you and create a baseline for what should be expected going forward. This brings us to new Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan, who may have left a very particular first impression with some of his teammates: That he’s … a jerk?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Giants acquire utility man Proctor in trade with Rays, DFA Castro
SAN FRANCISCO -- For the second time this year, the Giants went shopping for a Ford. In a minor move made one day before MLB's trade deadline, the Giants acquired utility man Ford Proctor from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Triple-A pitcher Jeremy Walker. The bigger surprise was the corresponding move. Right-handed reliever Kervin Castro was DFA'd to clear a 40-man spot less than a year after his strong September put him on the playoff roster.
Comments / 2