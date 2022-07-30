LOOK: 5-Star Plus+ CB Cormani McClain visiting Florida

(Chad Simmons/On3)

Lakeland (Fla.) Five-Star Plus+ cornerback Cormani McClain is visiting Florida for the Gators end of the summer barbecue.

McClain is the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $307k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

McClain is one of four Five-Star Plus+ prospects in the 2023 class along with New Orleans Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning, Los Alamitos (Calif.) quarterback Malachi Nelson and Las Vegas Bishop Gorman wide receiver Zachariah Branch.

The Gators had been the favorites for McClain the last few months before On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons recently put in a prediction for Alabama.

The pick pushed the Crimson Tide to the top of the heap in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

“I’ve changed my pick from Florida to Alabama and really what that means is I feel Alabama is trending right now,” Simmons said. “I think they’re the team with the most momentum and the most buzz based on the intel I’ve gathered over the last couple of weeks.”