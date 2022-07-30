ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Dennis Ray Hutchins

Dennis Ray Hutchins

Dennis Ray Hutchins, 65, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House. Mr. Hutchins was born December 4, 1956, in Winston-Salem, N.C., the son of the late Elmer and Clidia Watson Hutchins. Dennis and his beloved wife Cynthia were members and Dennis was a minister...
STATESVILLE, NC
Robert William Benell

Robert William Benell

Robert William Benell, better known as “Ted” or “Po”, 91, of Davidson, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on September 17, 1930, in Carlstadt, N.J., to the late George and Ann Dermody Benell. Mr....
DAVIDSON, NC
Robert Eugene Harris

Robert Eugene Harris

Robert “Gene” Eugene Harris, 88, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was born on June 22, 1934 in Mooresville to the late William Benton Harris, Jr. and Mary Query Harris. He graduated from Mooresville Central High...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Judith Duva Patti

Judith Duva Patti

Judith Duva Patti, 82, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022. She was born on July 17, 1940 to the late James and Angela Panico Duva. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jacklyn Duva Zihala. She is survived by her...
MOORESVILLE, NC
James Peter Krupsky

James Peter Krupsky

James Peter Krupsky, 59, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House. Born on September 1, 1962, in Camp Lejeune, N.C., he was the son of James M. Krupsky and Carol Rheinholdt Bohan. James served his country for 12 years in the United States...
STATESVILLE, NC
Thomas "Gary" Settlemyer

Thomas “Gary” Settlemyer

Thomas “Gary” Settlemyer, 85, went to his heavenly home on July 28, 2022, at S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville, N.C. He was the son of the late George Pinkney Settlemyer and Virginia Summers Settlemyer. Gary was born on November 15, 1936, in Mooresville. He graduated from...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Carol Ann Yocham Johnson

Carol Ann Yocham Johnson

Carol Ann Yocham Johnson, 72, of Mooresville, N.C., and formerly of Ventura, Calif., entered into rest on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her residence. Born November 2, 1949, in Bakersfield, Calif., she was a daughter of the late Carl Russell Yocham and Leona Velma Walters Yocham. Mrs. Johnson was a...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Franklin Dale Davis

Franklin Dale Davis

Franklin Dale Davis, 80, of Triplett Road, Mt. Ulla, N.C., passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his family. Born March 10, 1942, in Mooresville, he was a son of the late Thomas Henry Davis and Mary Brown Davis. Dale was a retired surveyor. He...
MOUNT ULLA, NC
Mary Katherine Cashion Woods

Mary Katherine Cashion Woods

Mary Katherine Cashion Woods, 98, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at her residence. “Kitty” was born March 29, 1924, in Iredell County. She was a daughter of the late Wiley E. and Zella Beaver Cashion. She was valedictorian of her high school class...
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
MATTHEWS, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in July 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Full Bloom Film Festival ignites spark for local screenwriter

For Screenwriter Jason Keating and Director Bishen Sen, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder is personal. Both men have been diagnosed with the condition, and that has fueled a special connection with their current project, a short film titled “The Grief Counselor,” which will be filmed in and around Statesville this fall.
STATESVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

The Best Chicken Wings In The Carolinas

Have you been to your state’s best chicken wings spot?. With college and NFL football season approaching, chicken wings are on our minds. If you know anything about wings, then you know that not all chicken wings are created equal. That’s why when we saw that Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where the best chicken wings are in each state, we couldn’t just keep it to ourselves!
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town

Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 killed in Burke County crash, troopers say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Burke County Sunday. Trooper responded to the collision around 6:40 p.m. on Frank Whisnant Road near NC Highway 181. A Cadillac DeVille crossed the centerline while driving south on NC 181 and crashed...
BURKE COUNTY, NC

