Feds must release unprotected DAPL documents in North Dakota suit seeking damages

www.fairfieldsuntimes.com
JKB2
3d ago
Terroristic behavior? WOW 😳How can any group or individual from their very own homelands be a terrorist? What school did you go? Where'd you learn the meaning of terrorist or terroristic behavior from? Webster anyone 🤪
Reply(4)
3
Ryan J. Lippert
2d ago
how about those DAPL supporters receive a portion of the bill for the environmental disaster they created while at the same time calling themselves "Water protectors"
Reply
2
Doug Pfeifer
2d ago
Their Homelands? Nonsense. Most were full time protestors from out of state who vowed to keep on fighting no matter what but took off as soon as the night time Temps dipped below freezing. They almost stayed until Autumn started but were long gone before Winter.
Reply
2
Related
"This is huge": Legal experts react to Liz Cheney's Jan. 6 bombshell claim
Legal experts were stunned on Tuesday when GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming once again dropped a bombshell on witness tampering during her closing statement as vice-chair of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. "After our last hearing, President Trump tried to call...
americanmilitarynews.com
Lawmakers move to revoke Medals of Honor from soldiers who fought at Wounded Knee
U.S. House lawmakers moved to posthumously revoke Medals of Honor awarded to 20 soldiers who took part in the 1890 Wounded Knee massacre – a battle during which an estimated 250 Native Americans and more than 30 soldiers died. Last week, an amendment entitled “Remove the Stain,” which sought...
Business Insider
'We brought this on ourselves': Husband and wife duo who smoked joint inside the Capitol on January 6 are sentenced to 60 days in prison
John Getsinger Jr. and Stacie Ann Hargis-Getsinger smoked a joint in the Capitol, prosecutors said.They both apologized in court on Tuesday and said they regretted their actions. A South Carolina husband and wife who smoked a joint while inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, were both sentenced to...
Fingerprints show U.K. resident is American who faked death to avoid charges, Utah prosecutors say
Fingerprints linked a man in Scotland to an American rape suspect who allegedly faked his own death to evade justice, U.S. prosecutors said Thursday. The man — who U.S. authorities insist is Nicholas Rossi — appeared in a Glasgow courtroom this week identifying himself as 34-year-old Arthur Knight, according to Utah County Attorney David O. Leavitt. Scottish prosecutors said prints prove he's the American wanted for rape in Utah, according to Leavitt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poll: Many red-state Trump voters say they'd be 'better off' if their state seceded from U.S.
Red-state Donald Trump voters are now more likely to say they’d be personally “better off” (33%) than “worse off” (29%) if their state seceded from the U.S. and “became an independent country,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. It’s a striking rejection...
Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’
Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […] The post Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Federal investigators obtained a new warrant to search the phone of a Trump-tied lawyer in the January 6 inquiry
Prosecutors revealed a new search warrant allowing a review of John Eastman's cell phone. Federal agents seized the phone last month as Eastman, a pro-Trump lawyer, left a restaurant . Eastman filed a lawsuit demanding the return of his phone — an iPhone Pro 12. Federal prosecutors revealed Wednesday...
Lindsey Graham's Georgia subpoena defense is disturbing. Trump would be proud.
Last week, a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and several others seeking their testimony. The grand jury decided these individuals may have evidence relevant to its criminal investigation into whether there was interference by former President Donald Trump and others with the 2020 presidential votes in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Essence
FBI Releases List Of Missing Native Americans In Navajo Nation And New Mexico
The list currently includes the names and photos of more than 170 Native Americans and will be regularly updated to increase the transparency and accountability of these efforts. In an effort to improve the reporting of missing and murdered Indigenous people, the FBI has released a list of Native Americans...
Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 Years for Violating George Floyd’s Federal Civil Rights
Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights. The sentence comes after the former Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd pleaded guilty to federal civil rights violations last December, The New York Times reports. Federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge...
People
Colorado Funeral Home Director Pleads Guilty to Illegally Selling Hundreds of Body Parts
A Colorado funeral home director accused of stealing and selling the body parts of hundreds of people has pleaded guilty to mail fraud. The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado said in a release Tuesday, that Meghan Hess, 45, of Montrose, Colorado had pleaded guilty to running a complex fraud "devised and executed... to steal the bodies or body parts of hundreds of victims," from 2010 to 2018.
More migrants from Texas arrive in DC by bus after mayor asks for National Guard help
Yet another bus of migrants arrived in Washington, D.C., on Friday, a day after Mayor Muriel Bowser asked for federal help dealing with the influx. The bus — only the latest in a monthslong effort to transport illegal migrants to Washington as a statement on federal inaction at the border — came from Texas. Four thousand migrants have arrived in DC in recent months, Bowser said Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three Iowa nursing homes to close with owner owing taxpayers $2.1 million
The planned sale of an Iowa nursing home chain is in doubt again as the owner moves to close three of the 10 facilities and the federal government seeks payment of $2.1 million owed to taxpayers. The sale involves eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities owned by QHC...
Feds charge 36 in alleged health care fraud schemes totaling $1.2 billion
Washington — The Justice Department on Wednesday announced charges against three dozen people who are accused of orchestrating health care fraud schemes across the country, with laboratory owners and company executives among those accused of ordering unnecessary or fraudulent medical tests and equipment worth $1.2 billion. The defendants are...
Drunkest City in Every State
Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
nativenewsonline.net
Oglala Sioux Tribe Temporarily Suspends All Christian Missionary Work
In an emergency meeting Tuesday July 26, the Oglala Sioux Tribal (OST) Council temporarily suspended all activity of Christian missions on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The OST passed an ordinance requiring all churches and religious organizations to complete a new form to request the right to conduct missionary work on the reservation. That form will be reviewed by the tribe’s executive committee.
Deere & Co mower production to move from Iowa to Mexico plant
MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co (DE.N) will be moving production of mower conditioners, which are tractor attachments with rolling discs to cut and crush hay, from a factory in Ottumwa, Iowa, to an existing plant in Mexico over the next 18 months, the company said.
Special prosecutor says Virginia police officer who pepper-sprayed Army lieutenant should not face state charges
A Virginia police officer who pepper-sprayed an Army lieutenant and pushed him to the ground during a traffic stop in 2020 should not face state charges, a special prosecutor says, though he formally referred the case to the US Attorney's Office for a federal civil rights investigation.
DOJ investigating court system data breach: 'One of the most significant threats'
The Justice Department is investigating a data breach of the U.S. federal court system from early 2020 that a high-ranking federal official said Thursday is "one of the most significant threats" to national security.
Feds Nab Louisiana Woman Who Tried to Rent a Hitman on RentAHitman.Com
A Louisiana woman found herself on the wrong end of an FBI sting operation after attempting to hire a contract killer via a parody website “linked directly” to the bureau’s internet crime squad, according to a federal complaint first obtained by The Daily Beast. New Orleans resident...
Comments / 10