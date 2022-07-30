ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J.D. Martinez, Christian Vazquez could be bound for New York

Andrew Benintendi might not be the only ex-Red Sox player in New York after the MLB Trade Deadline.

Well, J.D. Martinez and Christian Vasquez aren’t ex-Red Sox yet, but all signs indicate that’s going to be the case soon. Especially if the Mets don’t like what the Cubs are charging for some of their assets.

Now 11.5 games back in the NL Wild Card race, Chicago is a seller this season. David Robertson and Willson Contreras are among the players they’re shopping, and that’s who the Mets have their eyes on.

However, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal is reporting the Mets may try to make a deal with the Red Sox if the Cubs ask for too much in exchange for the reliever and catcher. That’s where Martinez and Vazquez would come in, providing the Mets the help they need at catcher, plus another big bat. However, New York would still need to search for a bullpen arm if a deal was made with Boston.

Three of the Mets’ top 10 prospects are pitchers, as are No. 11 and 12, although none of them rank among the top 100 prospects in baseball. That’s where the Red Sox’ focus needs to be with any dealings. The only problem in working with the Mets: While they have a need at catcher as a 2022 contender, the backstop they acquire will almost certainly be a one-off rental. That’s because their top prospect, 20-year-old Francisco Alvarez, is both a catcher and baseball’s No. 1 overall prospect (per MLB.com).

Comments / 6

Michele Dugan
2d ago

Do not take Vaz away he is one of the best catchers around and he can hit,and play 1st base

Reply
4
 

