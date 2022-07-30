ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

iredellfreenews.com

Thomas “Gary” Settlemyer

Thomas “Gary” Settlemyer, 85, went to his heavenly home on July 28, 2022, at S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville, N.C. He was the son of the late George Pinkney Settlemyer and Virginia Summers Settlemyer. Gary was born on November 15, 1936, in Mooresville. He graduated from...
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Robert Eugene Harris

Robert “Gene” Eugene Harris, 88, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was born on June 22, 1934 in Mooresville to the late William Benton Harris, Jr. and Mary Query Harris. He graduated from Mooresville Central High...
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Franklin Dale Davis

Franklin Dale Davis, 80, of Triplett Road, Mt. Ulla, N.C., passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his family. Born March 10, 1942, in Mooresville, he was a son of the late Thomas Henry Davis and Mary Brown Davis. Dale was a retired surveyor. He...
MOUNT ULLA, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Mary Katherine Cashion Woods

Mary Katherine Cashion Woods, 98, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at her residence. “Kitty” was born March 29, 1924, in Iredell County. She was a daughter of the late Wiley E. and Zella Beaver Cashion. She was valedictorian of her high school class...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Mooresville, NC
iredellfreenews.com

James Peter Krupsky

James Peter Krupsky, 59, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House. Born on September 1, 1962, in Camp Lejeune, N.C., he was the son of James M. Krupsky and Carol Rheinholdt Bohan. James served his country for 12 years in the United States...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Judith Duva Patti

Judith Duva Patti, 82, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022. She was born on July 17, 1940 to the late James and Angela Panico Duva. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jacklyn Duva Zihala. She is survived by her...
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

ICSO Felony Arrests: July 22-28

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Ervin Dewayne Alexander, 37, of Ogburn Avenue, Winston-Salem, charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of a schedule II controlled substance, speeding to elude arrest, resist or delay an officer and a misdemeanor drug offense.
iredellfreenews.com

Full Bloom Film Festival ignites spark for local screenwriter

For Screenwriter Jason Keating and Director Bishen Sen, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder is personal. Both men have been diagnosed with the condition, and that has fueled a special connection with their current project, a short film titled “The Grief Counselor,” which will be filmed in and around Statesville this fall.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell Health System welcomes new cardiologist to Statesville Cardiovascular Clinic

Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, is pleased to welcome Dr. Deepak Joshi to Statesville Cardiovascular Clinic. Joshi is a board-certified cardiologist who has been practicing medicine since 2006, spending the past six years in cardiology. He chose to this specialty because his family has an extensive history of cardiac illness, and he feels it is both gratifying and exciting.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Statesville police investigating deaths of two men in local motel

The Statesville Police Department is investigating the deaths of two men at a local motel. Officers responded to the Motel 6 located at 1137 Morland Drive about 7:45 p.m. Monday after the SPD received a report of two unresponsive subjects inside of a room at the hotel. When officers arrived,...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Waiting for Justice: Family of Kareen Stevenson Jr. wants those involved in his death to face charges

Kareen Stevenson Jr.’s family wants answers. They want justice for those responsible for the young man’s senseless death. And they are tired of waiting. The two-month anniversary of the 19-year-old’s death is quickly approaching. The Statesville Police Department is investigating the events surrounding the fatal shooting on 5th Street. No charges have been filed.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Facing shortages, I-SS trying new ways to recruit teachers

Iredell-Statesville Schools needs more teachers, and Superintendent Jeff James said the district has two innovative plans to help close the gap. Like many other districts across the state, I-SS has faced a growing teacher shortage over the past few years. Fewer and fewer people have been entering the teaching profession,...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Statesville Council takes first step toward creation of downtown social district

The Statesville City Council seemed receptive Monday to the idea of establishing a downtown social district where adults can purchase to-go alcoholic beverages from ABC-permitted businesses for consumption in public areas and inside participating retail shops. Downtown Statesville Development Corporation officials presented the concept — which they hope will increase...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Tax administrators to discuss upcoming property revaluation with commissioners during August 2 board meeting

Iredell County tax administrators will share details about the planned 2023 property revaluation with county commissioners on Tuesday. Commissioners will hear from Tax Assessor Fran Elliot and Tax Collector Bill Furches during Tuesday’s board meeting. State law requires each county to conduct a property revaluation at least once every...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

