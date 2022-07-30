Five-Star LB Anthony Hill Jr. commits to Texas A&M

Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. of Denton (Texas) High announced his commitment to Texas A&M Saturday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2, 220 pounder chose the Aggies over Texas.

Anthony Hill on why he chose A&M

“The bond I had with the staff and the atmosphere of the town,” Hill said. “I am close with coach Santucci, he has been recruiting me non stop since I was a freshman.”

Texas A&M’s plan for Hill and opportunity to play with top DL

“They plan on using me as the Mike or Will,” Hill said. “Dropping back in coverage, and on 3rd down using me in different blitz packages. With a lot of talented defensive linemen it was big for me knowing that they are going to make my job easier.”

Either way, Hill was going to stay home and play for his home state, but Texas A&M ultimately was the pick.

“It is big getting to stay home and play some of the best college football possible.”

The top linebacker in the nation joins coach Fisher and the Aggies’ no. 35 class in the 2023 team rankings. Hill headlines the class alongside Bravion Rogers, Chase Bisontis, and others.

“Downhill linebacker with good size and straight-line speed,” On3’s Director of Scouting Charles Power wrote. “Has starred for one of the top defenses in Texas high school football since his sophomore season. Combines his speed with a high effort level, resulting in a highly productive player at the high school level. At his best when he can use his closing speed as a blitzer or in pursuit sideline-to-sideline. Shows some physicality as a striker. Has one of the longer wing-spans of top linebackers in the 2023 cycle. Provides added value as a pass rusher and may eventually grow into an EDGE prospect down the line. Has a penchant for forcing turnovers and looks to strip the football often. Will need to continue improving his skills playing in space and in coverage.”

Hill ranks as the No. 15 player in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that accounts for all four major recruiting sites. He also tabs in as the No.1 linebacker and the second-best player in the state of Texas.