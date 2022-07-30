Power outage after morning house fire in Pasco

www.nbcrightnow.com
First heat-related death reported in the Tri-Cities
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Benton County Coroner's Office confirmed a man in Richland died from what appears to be the extreme heat. The coroner's office identified the man as Sean Aaberg, 38, who was believed to be without housing at the time. Officials said a bystander witnessed Aaberg collapse...
Weekend Water Deaths Highlight Need For Summer Safety
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore.- Marine Deputies with the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office responded to a boating accident at McKay Reservoir on Friday, July, 29th. Around 6:13 p.m. 8 occupants of a boat were tubing when one, a 41 year old Milton-Freewater man, was unable to get back into the boat. The...
Brush fire closes part of SR 24
MATTAWA, Wash. - A brush fire has closed SR 24 at milepost 41, two miles west of Vernita Bridge. No estimated reopening is given. Avoid the area and take alternate routes if possible.
Unrelenting heat kills Tri-Cities man on 9th day of triple-digit highs
When can we expect some relief from these scorching temps?
Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash blocks George Washington Way in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — Several vehicles were involved in a collision on George Washington Way in Richland which is slowing traffic through the area around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, August 1. KAPP-KVEW’s reporter on the scene spotted three Washington State Patrol vehicles and several troopers responding to the intersection of...
Brush fire burns acres between Kennewick and Umatilla
I-82 - A brush fire burned about ten acres between Kennewick and Umatilla along I-82 early on August 1. Benton County Fire District 1 was called to the fire near E Coffin Road before 5 a.m. It was under control before 6:30 p.m. The cause of the fire is currently...
Emergency evacuation of Fed Building in Richland. What the bomb squad found
It houses federal courtrooms, a VA clinic and offices for Hanford nuclear reservation workers.
Milton-Freewater man dies from injuries in boating accident
PENDLETON, Ore. — A Milton-Freewater man died from injuries he suffered when he got caught by a propeller while boating in the McKay Reservoir in Umatilla County. According to Cpt. Sterrin Ward of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, marine deputies were dispatched to the reservoir for reports of a boating accident around 6:13 p.m. on July 29, 2022. Authorities learned that a group of eight people were aboard a boat, tubing along the McKay Reservoir to beat the heat.
Flames burn 2 neighboring Pasco houses early Saturday
The first house was previously damaged in a fire.
Man drowns in 'Rock and Roll' rapids of Wenatchee River
WENATCHEE RIVER, Wash. — A 60-year-old man from Walla Walla died on July 30 after drowning in the Wenatchee River, according to Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett. He had been floating the river with a group of family and friends, nearing an area of rapids called “Rock and Roll,” near Dryden.
Man’s family finds him face down in water after his tube flips in rapids, WA cops say
A 60-year-old man drowned in a Washington river after his tube flipped in the rapids, authorities said. The man from Walla Walla was floating the Wenatchee River near Dryden on July 30 with some friends and family members, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. When...
Driver caught going 122 mph on Water Follies weekend. Also, DUI arrests and crashes
WSP troopers busted one speeder twice.
Sunnyside Shooting Leaves One Dead, Others Wounded
SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting in Sunnyside. The shooting in the 900 block of S. Lester Rd happened around five this morning. At least one person is dead and at least three others are hurt. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is sending...
Oregon man thought he could cling to the boat side to shore. He lost his grip
The ladder broke as he tried to get back into the boat.
FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH WITH WRONG-WAY DRIVER ON INTERSTATE 84 IN UMATILLA COUNTY, OREGON
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, July 29, 2022, at about 8:05 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 216. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge 3500 pickup operated by Gabriel Madrid Velasquez,...
Benton City national night out
BENTON CITY, Wash. - Benton City of Commerce hosted National Night Out with the goal of enhancing the relationship with law enforcement and the community. The event ran from 5-7p.m. in Benton City Park. The annual event occurs every Aug. 2nd in the US. Benton City offered free food, games...
Crews respond to fast-moving fire in wheat fields
Walla Walla County – Wheat fields north of Walla Walla caught fire Friday afternoon, producing a plume of smoke visible all the way to the Tri-Cities. Walla Walla County Fire District #8 officials say the fire burned more than 1,200 acres and destroyed a wheat combine. It is unclear how the fire started. During the course of the afternoon it...
Small Fire Makes Big Smoke
RICHLAND, Wash.- A small fire, approximately 5-6 acres, burned on East Berto Rd and Harrington Rd in Benton County on Friday afternoon. A large column of smoke could be seen for miles, but crews quickly extinguished the small blaze that burned in a field of wheat stubble. The Richland Fire...
Sunnyside police looking for shooting suspect
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Officers with the Sunnyside Police Department responded to reports of shots fired on August 1 to find a 19-year-old male who had been shot in the shoulder. Angel Rodriguez-Chavez, from Toppenish, was found around the 1300 block of S 6th Street before being taken to a nearby hospital. There, he was stabilized then flown to a high-level trauma center, according to SPD Commander Scott Bailey.
Rural Franklin County Burglary Suspect Sought, Red SUV
The bold burglary occurred during the daytime hours. There are actually multiple suspects, but one of them happened to walk back and forth in front of a Ring Doorbell camera. Franklin County Deputies say this woman is one of several suspects sought from a Friday, July 29th rural burglary at a home on Dogwood Road, about four miles southwest of Eltopia.
