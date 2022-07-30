Power outage after morning house fire in Pasco

PENDLETON, Ore. — A Milton-Freewater man died from injuries he suffered when he got caught by a propeller while boating in the McKay Reservoir in Umatilla County. According to Cpt. Sterrin Ward of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, marine deputies were dispatched to the reservoir for reports of a boating accident around 6:13 p.m. on July 29, 2022. Authorities learned that a group of eight people were aboard a boat, tubing along the McKay Reservoir to beat the heat.

MILTON-FREEWATER, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO