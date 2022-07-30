Wheatland, Hermitage residents to vote on potential merger

www.wytv.com
WYTV.com
Local counties seeing high COVID-19 transmission rate
(WKBN) – Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties all have high transmission rates of COVID-19. However, according to Dr. James Kravec from Mercy Health, there is not a surge in hospitalizations. We are also seeing people test positive multiple times, even without symptoms. According to Dr. Kravec, you can...
WYTV.com
Trumbull Co. EMA launches new emergency alert tool
TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) — The Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency wants people in the county to know when there’s emergency. The agency recently launched its partnership with the Wireless Emergency Notification System as another way to alert people about emergencies, including severe weather. Trumbull County EMA Director...
WYTV.com
AP: Lauren McNally wins Ohio’s 59th District primary
(WKBN) – The Associated Press has declared a winner in the primary race for Ohio’s 59th District. Lauren McNally beat out Ronald Shadd, John Rice and Wayne Penny, Jr. for the nod. McNally said she wants to move from Youngstown City Council to have a larger impact. “This...
metromonthly.net
Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022
Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022. The fair-and-festival guide covers the Youngstown-Warren metro area, Columbiana County and select events in western Pennsylvania. Have a news release or tip on a festival? Email info@metromonthly.net… or call 330-259-0435. Tell us about your event! What gets in? We give priority...
Timeline set for demo of old Schuster’s building in Masury
A timeline has been set for the demolition of the former John Schuster’s Steak House building on Brookfield Avenue in Masury.
WYTV.com
Trumbull County voters stress importance of casting your ballot
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — The Aug. primary voter turnout was expected to be low but a few voters felt it was important to still cast their ballots. Polling locations may not have been as busy for Ohio’s second primary as they were for the first one in May but people in Trumbull County were still showing up to exercise their right to vote.
Residents warned not to threaten Lawrence County employees/departments
NEW CASTLE – The ongoing anger over false reports of problems with the 2020 election has led some people to take their frustrations out on county officials. Lawrence County Elections Director Tim Germani said recently he has seen an increase in the amount of hate mail sent to his office. He said one letter...
newsonthegreen.com
Survey opens a can of worms for district
A deteriorated culvert near Brookfield Board of Education’s bus garage property has led to an in-depth examination of the property’s ownership. A neighbor on the north side of the Grove Street property asked the district to fix a culvert, but district officials did not believe the culvert was on school property, said Treasurer Julie Sloan.
WYTV.com
National Night Out traditions grow in the Valley
(WKBN) — National Night Out started in 1984 as “America’s Night Out Against Crime.” It’s always the first Tuesday in Aug. It’s a way for the community to get to know their police officers, firefighters and other first responders. That tradition has grown in the Valley.
pghcitypaper.com
The Sanctuary Wellness Institute: PA Medical Marijuana Card Services
As Medical Marijuana has become legal and more prevalent throughout Pennsylvania, many residents are looking into it as an option, and seeing if it is worth it for them. However, the first step for anyone considering Medical Marijuana is getting your medical card. For many, this task seems daunting, and can stop people from going any further. That’s where Sanctuary Wellness Institute is looking to help.
WYTV.com
Columbiana County Fair starts Monday; 4H sales ready
COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – It’s time for the Columbiana County Fair on Monday. Opening ceremonies are set for 6 p.m. with the crowning of the 4H king and queen. The gates open at 3 p.m. Vendors are setting up Sunday, so they will be ready!. It will...
WYTV.com
Owner of damaged Newton Falls building hopes to reopen soon
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Last week, we told you about a truck that had crashed into a building in downtown Newton Falls. Our crews caught up with the owner of the building to get an update on the damage. Disaster Recovery Services immediately went out to board up...
‘Heart of the town’: New Wilmington restaurant to reopen
The Noble family wants to save what they call "the heart of the town."
WYTV.com
Mahoning County Health Commissioner: Most new COVID cases are mild
(WKBN) — With Cuyahoga County bringing mask mandates back into government buildings, we reached out to Mahoning County Public Health. Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac said most new cases are mild. Consultations with hospital systems and commissioners would happen if restrictions are proposed. Some big events and conferences are now...
Cleveland Scene
Listen: "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" Episode 3, Jim Traficant for Sheriff
Episode 3 of "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH," the new weekly podcast from Marc Smerling ("The Kink," "Crimetown") and Sony Music, is now available for streaming below or download wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe to "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" on Apple podcasts here. In this week's installment, "After Youngstown's steel...
Sharon and Warren hospitals to host hiring event, bonuses offered
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) - Sharon Regional Medical Center and Trumbull Regional Medical Center are paying a bonus for new hires in nursing and tech positions.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Officer Brian Shaw ride could top 1,000 bikes in one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania
The Officer Brian Shaw ride is expected to top 1,000 riders for ShawRide V on Aug. 13. Its organizers and other participants say it has become one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania. The ride benefits a scholarship fund dedicated to Shaw’s memory that pays for two...
WYTV.com
Digital scams increasing among seniors
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An FBI report found digital scams to be high among people over 60. Senior victims are reported to be in the thousands, and they’ve lost over a billion dollars nationwide. “It’s terrible and it’s regrettable and it’s sad for the people that were involved,”...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Feds file detainer to keep Beaver County man accused of shooting trooper in custody
The U.S. Probation office has filed a detainer against a man accused of shooting a state trooper Friday in Beaver County to ensure he remains in custody. Damian Bradford, who was serving a five-year term of supervised release after spending 14 years in federal prison for killing a Mercer County urologist whose wife was having an affair with Bradford, is charged in state court in connection with the shooting early Friday at Aliquippa’s Franklin Mini Mart.
WYTV.com
Campbell church celebrates 100 years in community
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church celebrated 100 years in the community. At least 200 parishioners gathered for a ceremony that started at 3 p.m. Sunday and continued with a cocktail hour and banquet. A little history on the church. Many founding families of the church...
