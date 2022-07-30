Oregon Football to Host Recruiting Event "Saturday Night Live"

Later today Autzen stadium will have football players, coaches and fans in it. Except it won’t be the Oregon football team playing. Instead, potential recruits that could end up as Ducks in the future.

Under Willie Taggart’s lone year at Oregon, the program adopted a recruiting event called ‘Saturday Night Live.’ Or SNL for short. The event brings in 100’s of recruits from all over the country at all positions.

The camp allows current Oregon coaches to work with these recruits under NCAA guidelines. There will be a warmup period, some training followed by some 1 on 1’s for the skill guys and some 7 on 7 play to end the camp.

This camp not only allows coaches to work with recruits it also gives those recruits a chance to experience playing at Autzen in front of fans.

The event is open to all. Free to the public. And the South gates will open to Autzen at 5 PM with the event starting at 5:30 PM. It should last for about 90 minutes to 2 hours.

Concessions will NOT be open. Fans are encouraged to bring drinks and snacks with them as needed. Water is heavily encouraged with temperatures nearing triple digits today.

There is no assigned seating for this event.