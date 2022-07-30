Jacob Toppin partners with Kentucky Branded, drops merchandise line

Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Jacob Toppin has his own clothing line — and a catchphrase to go along with it.

On Friday afternoon, the Kentucky men’s basketball forward announced on social media that he has partnered with Kentucky Branded where he will sell his own custom-designed official merchandise. Available for sale are Jacob Toppin t-shirts and sweatshirts with various designs, including one that has “AINT NO STOPPIN’ JACOB TOPPIN” written on the front.

Click the link here to check out what’s for sale.

Below are a few of the available designs.

KentuckyBranded.com

Toppin joins his fellow teammates Daimion Collins, Antonio Reeves, Oscar Tshiebwe, Lance Ware, and Sahvir Wheeler as Wildcats who have agreed to name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals with Kentucky Branded. Kentucky class of 2023 commit Robert Dillingham has also released a line of merch through the company.

Kentucky Branded has signed several other Kentucky student-athletes to NIL deals over the last year, too. Women’s basketball players Blair Green and Maddie Scherr, along with track and field’s Masai Russell, all have merchandise for sale on the website. A total of 11 football players also have partnerships, highlighted by the likes of QB Will Levis and OLB JJ Weaver.