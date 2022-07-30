ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Jacob Toppin partners with Kentucky Branded, drops merchandise line

 4 days ago
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Jacob Toppin has his own clothing line — and a catchphrase to go along with it.

On Friday afternoon, the Kentucky men’s basketball forward announced on social media that he has partnered with Kentucky Branded where he will sell his own custom-designed official merchandise. Available for sale are Jacob Toppin t-shirts and sweatshirts with various designs, including one that has “AINT NO STOPPIN’ JACOB TOPPIN” written on the front.

Below are a few of the available designs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OPmm0_0gyqb3pM00
KentuckyBranded.com

Toppin joins his fellow teammates Daimion Collins, Antonio Reeves, Oscar Tshiebwe, Lance Ware, and Sahvir Wheeler as Wildcats who have agreed to name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals with Kentucky Branded. Kentucky class of 2023 commit Robert Dillingham has also released a line of merch through the company.

Kentucky Branded has signed several other Kentucky student-athletes to NIL deals over the last year, too. Women’s basketball players Blair Green and Maddie Scherr, along with track and field’s Masai Russell, all have merchandise for sale on the website. A total of 11 football players also have partnerships, highlighted by the likes of QB Will Levis and OLB JJ Weaver.

247Sports

Anthony Davis donates $350,000 to eastern Kentucky flood relief

Over the years, many have criticized John Calipari's one-and-done approach to recruiting, claiming the high-level prospects darkened the doorway in Lexington just long enough as a stopover on their way to the NBA without building a lasting relationship with the school or community. Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, who...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Kwame Evans, No. 7 Overall Recruit, Announces His Commitment

One of the top college basketball recruits is off the board. On Tuesday, five-star forward Kwame Evans Jr. announced his commitment to Oregon. Evans is listed as the No. 7 overall recruit and No. 2 power forward in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Kentucky and UCF were considered...
EUGENE, OR
