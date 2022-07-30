UPDATE: Teen killed in Aiken County crash

www.wfxg.com
Aiken County woman arrested for allegedly turning in stolen lottery ticket
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - An Aiken County woman has been arrested for allegedly cashing a stolen lottery ticket. According to her arrest warrant, 31-year-old Whitney Andrea Hart (James) of Salley, S.C. turned in a SC Education Lottery scratch-off ticket at the Enmarket on John Nunn Hwy. in Perry on July 7. That ticket has been stolen from Salley Mini Mart on Walnet St. in Salley, S.C., where Hart was previously employed.
Louisville woman killed in Aiken County hit and run
(AIKEN COUNTY, SC) - The Aiken County coroner is investigating the death of a Louisville woman, struck by a vehicle Sunday night. Coroner Darryl Ables says it happened around 9:45 p.m. on the 3800 block of Richland Avenue West. He adds, the victim and a male were walking west along the east bound lane when they were struck by an east bound vehicle.
Deadly shooting investigation underway at Belvedere Road
CLEARWATER, S.C. (WFXG) - An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting at the intersection of Belvedere Road and Augusta Road. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, multiple reports of shots fired came in at about 5:06 pm. Witnesses say they saw people from four different cars shooting at each other. The Sheriff's Office confirms one death, 22-year-old Deangelo R. Washington, found in the driver's seat of a car behind a home on Augusta Road.
Vehicle fire impacts traffic in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle fire on Highway 25 south between Airport Road and Old Millen Highway is impacting traffic in the area. Traffic in the area is down to one lane as Burke County EMA works the scene. Nobody was injured...
UPDATE: Assault suspect on loose after SWAT standoff in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for an assault suspect after a standoff with SWAT Monday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a home on the 1400 block of Hunter St. just before noon for a domestic dispute. During that dispute, twenty-three-year-old Terrell Crawford, Jr. had reported fired a weapon during an argument with his family. No one was injured and the family members fled from the home.
Man wanted as death investigation is underway in New Ellenton
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office reports that it is assisting the New Ellenton Police Department in the investigation of a shooting. ACSO reports that at 11:13p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a 911 call to Bush Ave., where a witness took them to nearby Stanley Dr. at Summit Dr. SW. There, investigators say they found a 56-year-old male victim in a truck with what ACSO says appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Family and friends remember life of murdered transgender woman
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) -Keshia Chanel Geter was fatally shot outside a Knights Inn, on Boy Scout Road on July 21. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office charged 22-YEAR-OLD, JAQUARIE ALLEN WITH MURDER AND POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME. MANY GATHERED in DOWNTOWN AUGUSTA FOR A...
Back to school events and giveaways Aug. 6
CSRA (WFXG) - There are several back-to-school events and school supply giveaways across the CSRA. Trenton, S.C. - Local churches are supplying a back-to school event in Trenton to help parents and children in the community. The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bettis Academy Park in Trenton. There will be a school supply giveaway, food, fun and live music by DJ Hot.
9am Mornings: Local couple goes viral on TikTok
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Local couple Taylor Watts and Sophia Hill have gone viral on TikTok! They joined us live in studio for FOX54 News at 9 a.m.
9am Mornings: How fast can you pack a lunch?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Its that time of the year! Our morning team competed to see who can pack their lunch the fastest. We also spoke with a dietitian about how to make healthy snacks for your kids this school year.
Augusta Planning & Development approves rezoning petition for Regency Mall property
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A new chapter for the old Regency Mall is now a step closer. Monday, Augusta Planning and Development approved a petition for rezoning. In short, there won't be any construction at the site just yet. However, it does mean an ok for the planned unit development under several conditions. Most of them are for meeting various city standards. The plan also still needs complete feedback from a developmental regional impact, or DRI, survey. But, Augusta Economic Development Authority Chairman Steven Kendrick calls it progress.
