Carthage, MO

Marian Days road closure; what to expect

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
Carthage Image

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Marian Days are back and City officials and residents alike are preparing for the big event.

Carthage announced on Facebook today the closing of the following streets:

  • Grand from Highland south to Fairview
  • Fairview and Wynwood
  • Glenstone
  • Highland and Clinton

Officials say the roads will remain closed until the morning of August 7.

The city reminds residents and on-goers to be mindful of crews preparing ahead of Marian Days.

