Marian Days road closure; what to expect

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Marian Days are back and City officials and residents alike are preparing for the big event.

Carthage announced on Facebook today the closing of the following streets:

Grand from Highland south to Fairview

Fairview and Wynwood

Glenstone

Highland and Clinton

Officials say the roads will remain closed until the morning of August 7.

The city reminds residents and on-goers to be mindful of crews preparing ahead of Marian Days.

