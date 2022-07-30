Racine man rescued during apartment fire

racinecountyeye.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine Lockwood Park shooting, vehicle on camera leads to arrest
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Malik Kentle, 23, of Racine, faces multiple charges in connection with a shots fired incident at Lockwood Park in Mount Pleasant May 30. Prosecutors say surveillance cameras captured his vehicle at the scene, leading to his arrest. Kentle faces three felonies and a misdemeanor: first-degree recklessly...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee freeway reopens: Shooting reported on SB I-43
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reopened southbound I-43 from Locust Street to the Marquette Interchange around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 after completing an investigation of a reported shooting incident. The incident started around 11:30 a.m. MCSO deputies responded to a citizen reporting that their vehicle...
WISN
Crews respond to large fire in Shorewood
SHOREWOOD, Wis. — Firefighters responded to a large garage fire near Oakland Avenue and Olive Street in Shorewood Monday morning. North Shore Fire tweeted that the fire is under control and there were no injuries reported. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
Burlington crash, critical injuries reported
A crash with "critical" injuries happened in the town of Burlington in Racine County Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said.
WISN
Milwaukee man dies after being pulled from Milwaukee River downtown
MILWAUKEE — Dive teams pulled one person from the Milwaukee River early Monday morning. The Medical Examiner confirmed that person was a 39-year-old Milwaukee man who later died at the hospital. First responders were called just before midnight to Pere Marquette Park near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County fiery wreck on NB I-43 near Elkhorn
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - A semi driver suffered minor injuries following a wreck on I-43 near Elkhorn on Monday morning, Aug. 1. The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said around 7:45 a.m., a semi traveling north on I-43 crashed into a disabled vehicle on the shoulder – one that had been tagged by a deputy the night before and was empty.
WISN
Police are searching for the person who fired two shots at Milwaukee hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the person who fired two shots that struck Ascension Saint Joseph's Hospital on Saturday, August, 27. No one was hurt, but one bullet entered an occupied third-floor hospital room. Hospital officials are not saying whether it was a patient room that was struck. Another bullet hole was visible Monday in the frame between two fourth-floor windows.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield theft: Police seek women suspected of stealing from Burlington
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify a pair of women suspected of shoplifting nearly $800 worth of goods from the Burlington near 128th and W. Capitol Drive on Monday, Aug. 1. Officials say the women walked into the Burlington around 8:20 p.m. on...
WISN
Bullet hits woman watching movie in bed
MILWAUKEE — Bullets from a shooting outside a Milwaukee home hit a woman lying in her bed. It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday near 25th and Rogers streets. Christine Marquez said she was watching a movie in bed with her wife when she heard multiple gunshots and felt a pinch.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fleeing driver crashes stolen vehicle in Milwaukee; 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that occurred Monday, Aug. 1 near 67th and Lancaster. It happened at approximately 5:17 p.m. One was person was arrested – and police continue to seek two additional suspects. According to police, officers observed a reckless vehicle near 64th and Lancaster...
WISN
WATCH: Wrong-way driver enters construction site and hangs between steel beams
MILWAUKEE — A 28-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after crashing into a construction zone along Interstate 43. About 5:15 a.m., Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies were asked to respond to a wrong-way driver who entered Interstate 43 at National Avenue heading north on the southbound lanes. A new video...
WISN
Milwaukee woman hit by bullet inside her home
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman inside a home Monday night. Police say someone fired shots outside the home near 25th and Rogers St. and hit a 51-year-old woman inside. The woman sustained minor injuries. Police have not said if the woman was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shot fired into Milwaukee home; 51-year-old woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Aug. 1 near 25th and Rogers. It happened at approximately 8:55 p.m. Police say the victim, a 51-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained minor injuries after being struck by gunfire. She was treated on scene. The victim was in her...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 14-year-old Menomonee Park drowning, teen rescued brother
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The family of Aries Jones, 14, of Milwaukee says he died a hero, drowning after rescuing his younger brother from the water at Menomonee Park. Jones was remembered Tuesday, Aug. 2 for his kindness, love for all and most of all, his helpful spirit, evident up to his very last moments.
WISN
Racine man in hospital after being rescued from a burning house
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A man was trapped on a burning balcony in Racine Saturday morning. Three bystanders rushed to help him — one being his neighbor, who grabbed a ladder to reach him. "It was a lot of smoke and he was covered in smoke and ash. I...
whby.com
Hortonville man killed in Milwaukee crash
MILWAUKEE, Wis–A Marquette University student from Hortonville dies after being hit by a car in Milwaukee. The victim, identified as Payton Claybaugh, was hit while walking on the Marquette Interchange Sunday. Claybaugh was a 2022 graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences and a D-One student in the School...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Teenage girl missing; last seen Sunday, Oak Creek police say
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate 15-year-old Zyniah Jones. Officials say Jones was last seen on Sunday, July 31 – and may have been in the area of 27th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee. If you have information that could...
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-94 near 16th Street, ME confirms
A 22-year-old man died Sunday after walking from the shoulder into one of the lanes on northbound I-94, where an oncoming car hit him, authorities say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha police seize 4 illegally possessed firearms
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police announced they have recovered four illegally possessed firearms. These firearms are involved in open and active cases, according to police. The Kenosha Police Department seized a tan pistol that they describe as a privately manufactured firearm (ghost gun). Two other pistols outfitted with the auto switch, making them a fully automatic pistol able to fire the rounds in about two seconds. And a rifle that is the first privately manufactured rifle they have come across.
wlip.com
Woman Reported Missing in April, Found Dead in Waukegan Apartment
(Waukegan, IL) A woman reported missing earlier this year has been found dead in Waukegan. Police say they found the “decomposing” body of Bianca Haas of Mount Prospect in an apartment in the 100 block of Drew Lane. The 22-year-old’s cause of death remains unknown after an autopsy, pending more test results. Hass was last heard from in February, but was officially reported missing in April. Waukegan Police have not revealed the scope of their investigation, nor have they said if they are looking for any suspects in the case.
