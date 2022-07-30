How Long Will NH Stay ‘an Island in New England' Without Legal Marijuana?

www.nbcboston.com
Lepine Lepine
3d ago
so NH stays true to the 2nd amendment. and the rest defy federal laws. last week wasn't everyone upset that new Hampshire is not going to follow federal law on gun control. hmm
Reply
2
TipCanoe
1d ago
New Hampshire apparently cares nothing regarding easing burdens on property tax payers. Living “free” in NH is subjective.
Reply
2
Related
Maine and New Hampshire Women: Watch Out for Creepy Scumbags
Maybe this has been going on for a long time -- like, years -- and for whatever reason, it's just now starting to make the rounds on social media. Or maybe, for whatever reason, every creep's "be creepy" alarm clock has gone off at the same time, because there have been way too many instances of women posting about being followed by men. In multiple locations, in multiple different stores, and it's the opposite of cool.
New Hampshire ski area to reopen after commission overhaul
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire ski area that shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned will reopen after an overhaul of the commission that oversees the Gunstock Mountain Resort. The general manager of the county-owned resort and other senior staff resigned...
One of First Rockets to Carry Americans Into Space Now Stands in New Hampshire
Wait, say what? You may be just as surprised as we are. Recently, we stumbled upon this Far and Wide article that talked about the most boring or overrated tourist traps in every state. According to them, the New Hampshire destination that made the list was the Redstone Rocket Replica...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire's largest teachers union endorses Democrat Sherman for governor
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire's largest teachers union is throwing its support behind the Democratic challenger to Gov. Chris Sununu. The endorsement from the NEA-New Hampshire comes as no surprise, but if Democratic challenger Tom Sherman wins, he could spend his entire two-year term working with a commissioner of education who has become a political lightning rod for Democrats.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
manchesterinklink.com
Sherman touts ideas and experience while slamming Sununu during Manchester campaign stop
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A focus on listening was at the core in the message from State Senator Dr. Tom Sherman as he talked to voters at a West Side event on Monday, comparing what he sees as his strength in listening compared to incumbent Republican Governor Chris Sununu. Sherman,...
NH crash trial turns to substances in trucker’s blood
Prosecutors said Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, was impaired and “weaved back and forth repeatedly” before the head-on crash on U.S. Route 2 in Randolph.
Massachusetts on brink of legalizing sports betting
A bill to legalize sports betting in the state of Massachusetts in on the desk of Governor Charlie Baker. Baker,
mynbc5.com
Republican candidates in three Vermont races talk economy before Primary Election
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — Vermont Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate race, U.S. House race, and the state's lieutenant governor's race took advantage of one of their final opportunities to get in front of voters on Monday night before next week's primary election. The Vermont GOP hosted a...
RELATED PEOPLE
A New Hampshire Woman’s $10 Tip Turned Into a Surprise $50 Bailout
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Even since before the pandemic kicked in at the start of 2020 and the restaurant industry was heavily effected, there had been off-and-on stories of tip generosity from all around New England already. Thankfully now, with the wind seemingly at our backs as far as the pandemic goes and operating at about 98% normalcy, the generosity of Mainers, Granite Staters, and the rest of New Englanders remains alive and well.
NH ‘Fugitive of the Week’ arrested by US Marshals in Mass.
WORCESTER, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with an armed burglary in New Hampshire earlier this year was caught in Massachusetts Tuesday. Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, was named the “Fugitive of the Week” by authorities in New Hampshire last week. Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Campbell inside a business in downtown Worcester and arrested him without incident Tuesday morning.
NHPR
Inside the effort to help thousands of N.H. residents hold onto Medicaid coverage when pandemic protections end
Sara Castonguay, a new mom in Manchester, is usually overwhelmed at the thought of updating her Medicaid enrollment paperwork. She finds the state’s online registration portal hard to navigate. And when she’s tried calling for help, she sometimes ends up stuck on hold — often, she doesn’t have time to wait around for an answer.
New Hampshire police seeking abduction suspect
BRENTWOOD, N.H. – Police are asking for the public's help finding Peter Curtis, a suspect in a New Hampshire abduction who is considered armed and dangerous.Brentwood Police said Curtis allegedly used a gun to abduct a woman. The victim was not hurt and has returned home safely.Curtis has recently been seen in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.Anyone who sees Curtis is urged not to approach him and should instead call the Brentwood Police Department at (603) 642-8817.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Massachusetts cities are expected to feel over 100 degrees on Thursday
Oppressive summer heat will return to Massachusetts to close the week, bringing temperatures in the 90s to communities across the state. But adding a heavy amount of moisture to the air, some cities could at times feel as hot as 105 degrees. The burst of heat and humidity comes roughly...
Vermont is Full of Quitters but These New England States Are Not
The workforce across the country in the last couple of years since the beginning of the pandemic has been interesting to say the least. At first, you couldn't keep or find a job with the quarantine/shelter-in-place rules preventing a normal income from coming into businesses, which led to the inability to pay employees.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire residents face higher electricity costs as more hot weather looms
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Electricity rates are going up in New Hampshire as residents brace for more extreme heat this week. Utility officials said electricity supply rates are climbing for a number of reasons, with the biggest factors being the war in Ukraine and New England's reliance on natural gas.
WMUR.com
New report shows high demand, prices with exceedingly low inventory in New Hampshire rental market
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite Staters are making unprecedented sacrifices just to keep a roof over their heads. The New Hampshire Housing report on the state of New Hampshire’s rental market shows the median rent shot up to 1,584 a month for a two-bedroom apartment -- if you can find a place.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHPR
Rising costs, staffing shortages pose challenges for N.H. camps
As the final days of summer are approaching, summer camps in New Hampshire are already thinking ahead to next season — and weighing how to weather the ongoing challenges of staffing shortages, rising costs and more. New Hampshire Camp Directors Association President Ken Robbins, who also leads Camp Kabeyun...
mynbc5.com
Bomb threats called into multiple New Hampshire colleges, universities
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Safety is investigating reports of multiple bomb threats to colleges and universities across the state. The department said that the same phone number was used to make bomb threats to 10 higher education facilities on Tuesday. The department said at this...
Gov. Charlie Baker officiates wedding of PR leader George Regan on Cape Cod
OSTERVILLE, Mass. — Public relations specialist George Regan married Elizabeth Akeley in a Cape Cod wedding that drew a number of prominent guests – including the governor himself. Gov. Charlie Baker officiated the ceremony, which featured a reading delivered by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The guest...
WCAX
New law simplifies process of changing gender identity in Vermont
Amtrak service in Saratoga Springs back up and running. For the Kenyons, flours and grains are a family affair. Channel 3′s Catherine Hughes remembered as tough, no-nonsense reporter. Updated: 5 hours ago. A sad note from the WCAX family-- former Channel 3 News reporter Catherine Hughes has died. Burlington...
Comments / 27