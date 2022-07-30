PHOTOS: Cat Fanciers’ Association hosts Richmond cat show

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Cat Show has arrived and some guests are finding it to be the purr-fect way to spend their Saturday.

The event is hosted by the Cat Fanciers’ Association and is being held at the Richmond Raceway Complex from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Activities include a Best in Show competition for both cats and kittens, a stuffed animal contest and many vendors of cat-related items such as toys and grooming products. Some vendors may also have cats and kittens for sale.

The judging rings will feature 180 purebred and household cats of over 30 different breeds including Maine Coons, Egyptian Maus, Persians, Siamese, Ragamuffins, Bengals and more.

Some of the cats in the show may be petted. Guests are reminded to ask permission first and sanitize between cats. No personal cats or other pets are allowed at the event.

The price of admission for adults is $8, for children and seniors it is $6. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online here . A full spectator guide is also available for download here .

(Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

(Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

(Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

(Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

(Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

(Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

(Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

(Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

(Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

(Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

(Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

(Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

(Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.