Armed robbery at Hicksville gas station early Saturday

3d ago
what color skin were the 2 men? you would think that would be a "key" factor for a description unless someone is worried about hurting someone's feewings lol.. if you say color of skin is unknown then how do you know for sure it was 2 men????
Reply(3)
2
fortwaynesnbc.com
Police seek suspect in armed robbery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say robbed a hair salon in June. FWPD says on June 29, around 9 a.m., a man in his late 30′s to early 40′s, entered Sports Clips, 4415 Coldwater Road, wearing a black sweat suit and white shoes. The suspect showed a small handgun and had the employee fill a plastic bag with money from the register.
WOWO News
FWPD searching for man accused of armed robbery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are searching for a man accused of armed robbery back in June. Officials say a man wearing a black sweat suit and white shoes entered the Sport Clips at 4415 Coldwater Road on June 29 at 9:01 a.m. He then flashed a small handgun and demanded the employee fill a plastic bag with cash from the register. He then fled out the back of the business and left in what is believed to be a dark colored sedan.
abc57.com
Arrest made in fatal crash on Pike Street in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A man was arrested on Saturday in connection with a fatal crash in Goshen on June 10, the Goshen Police Department announced. On July 22, a warrant was issued for 21-year-old Joshua Martinez of Goshen for two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man stabs pregnant woman 48 times
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With police officers outside the door, the man looked the woman in the eyes and whispered:. By the time officers made their way inside, the woman was covered in blood and on the ground, her face swollen beyond recognition. She asked officers to please save her and to “tell everyone I love them.”
hometownstations.com
Lima man facing 50 drug-related charges rejects plea deal
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man facing 50 drug-related charges has turned down a plea deal. Eric Upthegrove Jr. had until the morning of August 2nd to accept the deal, and he formally refused it in court this morning. His lawyer made motions about search warrants for two homes and the GPS data from two vehicles as part of a September 2021 drug arrest by the West Ohio Crime Task Force. The information that they used to obtain the warrants came from a confidential informant. They would like to know who that person is and what they were telling investigators leading up to the arrests of Upthegrove, Ronald Hesseling II, and Nicoya Darby.
13abc.com
New developments in the missing person case of Dee Warner
ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - Today people from around Adrian, Tecumseh and throughout Lenawee County went to the Lenawee County Courthouse to celebrate Dee Warner’s birthday, and remind people driving by that the search is still on. At the rally, Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier said that he made an...
sent-trib.com
Millbury man sentenced to community control after victim disappears
A Millbury man was placed on community control after the woman he assaulted was unable to be contacted for the trial. Dylan Schuett, 27, was transported from the jail July 25 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic...
WANE-TV
Court docs: accused drug dealer hid drugs near colostomy bag
The accused drug dealer was staying with his folks after a car crash in late April inflicted severe internal injuries. The injuries didn’t appear to stop the illegal activities, according to a probable cause affidavit. When Shane Andrew McLaughlin, 37, got raided by Fort Wayne Vice & Narcotics on July 28, officers found drugs alongside a shelf with his medical supplies, colostomy bags and paperwork.
Social media trend leads to uptick in auto thefts
The trend, called the Kia Challenge, after videos surfaced on TikTok and YouTube that feature a group called the "Kia boys."
abc57.com
Goshen Police searching for missing 12-year-old
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 12-year-old Rori, who was last seen on Monday morning in the west Goshen area. Rori is described as 5'9", 170 pounds with light brown, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black "Sons of...
WANE-TV
Fire heavily damages mobile home in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Just before 4 a.m. the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a reported fire in the 200 block of Country Forest Drive. That’s located in the Countryside Village neighborhood. Heavy damage to the mobile home could be seen. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
Security guard shoots suspect who tries to take his gun in north Baltimore
A security guard shot a man who tried to take the guard's weapon, in north Baltimore on Saturday evening. Police responded at about 8:10 p.m. to Maryland Avenue near West 20th Street.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Man Accused Of Breaking Into Seven Storage Units
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly breaking into seven storage units. Jack Reice Byrer, 30, 1177 S. 400W, Warsaw, is charged with burglary, a level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony; criminal trespass and two counts of theft, all class A misdemeanors; three counts of criminal mischief and possession of marijuana, all class B misdemeanors; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart County Sheriffs Deputy struck by vehicle during traffic stop in Goshen
An Elkhart County Sheriff’s Deputy was struck by a vehicle while working a traffic stop. The collision happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the 19000 block of Kercher Road. Investigators say the deputy was outside of his vehicle when he was struck. The officer’s injuries...
wfft.com
Albion man dies in motorcycle crash on U.S. 33
KIMMELL, Ind. (WFFT) -- An Albion man is dead after troopers say he was hit by an SUV while driving on the shoulder of U.S. 33 Friday. Indiana State Police say 36-year-old Shawn Patrick Loteckie was driving a Harley Davidson past a line of stopped traffic on U.S. 33 southbound about 5 p.m.
OSHP pursuit ends in crash on I-75 in Piqua
MIAMI COUNTY — Crews are looking into a pursuit that started in Wapakoneta and ended in a crash in Piqua Saturday. The Sidney Police Department was notified that a white Dodge Charger fled from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) at high speeds near the 111-mile marker (MM) of Interstate 75 southbound.
WOWO News
Woman sustains life-threatening injuries in hit and run
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A hit and run early Saturday morning left a woman with life-threatening injuries. It started around 12:25 AM when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the area of Lima Road and Washington Center Road on a report that a pedestrian was struck. Once...
fortwaynesnbc.com
County: Several roads to close for railroad work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Highway Department says several roads will be closed beginning Wednesday, August 3 for railroad work. The closures will be at the railroad crossings and are scheduled to be closed until August 31, the department said Monday. The road closure...
First Van Wert roundabout set to open
VAN WERT COUNTY – The first roundabout located in Van Wert County is scheduled to open Friday. The intersection closed on June 1, 2022. Just a little bit of work remains – seeding, mulching, landscaping and pavement marking. Rob White, District One Capital Programs administrator for the Ohio...
WANE-TV
Man found with fentanyl, cocaine: police
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — This week, Fort Wayne police took 11 grams of Fentanyl off the streets, a sizable amount considering a deadly dose is typically 2 milligrams. Ryan L. Hughes, 31, was taken into custody Saturday after a Fort Wayne officer reportedly caught him speeding away fast enough to toss plastic baggies with Fentanyl, cocaine and a cutting agent out of his black 2013 Dodge Charger the day before. As the officer got on foot, looking for the baggies, Hughes circled back a few minutes later to retrieve the drugs, court documents said.
