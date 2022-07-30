ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McKinney Fire explodes in size on Saturday: Now estimated between 30,000 & 40,000 acres

By Jerry Howard
YREKA, Calif.--(UPDATE 8:00 A.M.) The McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County continues to grow in size. As of Sunday morning, the fire is up to 51,468 acres with containment at 0%. Evacuation Warnings and Evacuation Orders have not changed overnight. Little progress was observed on the fire's edge closest to Yreka overnight. Today, fire crews will be working to continue structure protection and protection in the Highway 96 corridor and around the communities of Fort Jones and Yreka. The area will be under another Red Flag Warning today due to the threat for thunderstorms bringing more dry lightning and gusty storm winds to the area. These conditions could be dangerous for firefighters, as winds can be erratic and strong, causing the fire to spread in any direction.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
