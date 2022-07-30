McKinney Fire explodes in size on Saturday: Now estimated between 30,000 & 40,000 acres

www.kdrv.com
Whitney Creek mudflow threatening Highway 97 and the Mount Shasta Vista area
MT. SHASTA, Calif. -- Law enforcement reported a mudflow along Whitney Creek late Tuesday afternoon that was threatening Highway 97 in Siskiyou County. The mudflow prompted a Flash Flood Warning for that area. The flowing river of mud and debris was due to heavy rain from thunderstorms and runoff upstream from melting glaciers up on Mount Shasta.
Lightning Keeps Firefighters Busy With New Fires
MEDFORD, Ore.— Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) firefighters spent Tuesday searching for new fires and attacking confirmed starts. On the High Cascades Ranger District, firefighters are working to contain seven new fires, ranging from near the boundary with Crater Lake National Park south to near Fish Lake. The Beartree...
Fire crews heading to small lightning fires in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY — Updated August 2 at 2:12 pm: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has had reports of seven new lightning fires. Six fires have firefighting crews addressing the flames and are 1/10 of an acre or less. Two are already contained. Firefighters are currently hiking to a...
Flash flood alerts lifted for Trinity & Siskiyou Counties
SISKIYOU & TRINITY COUNTIES, Calif. - 10:24 p.m. UPDATE - A flash flood warning has been lifted for parts of two northern California counties, according to the National Weather Service. The warnings, which impacted parts of Siskiyou and Trinity Counties, were issued at 6:10 p.m. The flash flood warning for...
Siskiyou Golden Fair cancelled due to McKinney Fire emergency
YREKA, Ca. - The annual Siskiyou Golden Fair has been cancelled because of the state of emergency related to the Mckinney Fire burning in Siskiyou County. This is the second time in three years the fair has been cancelled due to a state of emergency. "We have all suffered through...
McKinney Fire continues to grow: Now estimated over 51,000 acres
YREKA, Calif.--(UPDATE 8:00 A.M.) The McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County continues to grow in size. As of Sunday morning, the fire is up to 51,468 acres with containment at 0%. Evacuation Warnings and Evacuation Orders have not changed overnight. Little progress was observed on the fire's edge closest to Yreka overnight. Today, fire crews will be working to continue structure protection and protection in the Highway 96 corridor and around the communities of Fort Jones and Yreka. The area will be under another Red Flag Warning today due to the threat for thunderstorms bringing more dry lightning and gusty storm winds to the area. These conditions could be dangerous for firefighters, as winds can be erratic and strong, causing the fire to spread in any direction.
Klamath River resident describes watching McKinney Fire burn his hometown
SISKIYOU CO, Calif. — — It was eerily quiet in the town of Klamath River Sunday afternoon after the McKinney Fire jumped the river and destroyed multiple buildings in this small Siskiyou County town. Rodger Derry first moved to Klamath River in the 70s and it’s home to...
Kelsey Creek Fire prompts more evacuation orders in Siskiyou County
SCOTT BAR, Calif. -- A wildfire just south of the Kelsey Creek Trailhead has prompted new Evacuation Orders in the area. The Kelsey Creek Fire is estimated between 10 to 15 acres and fire activity is increasing according to the Klamath National Forest. The fire is moving towards cabins in the area, and resources continue to arrive at the incident with the CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit assisting. Aircraft is also on scene.
Three arrested in Sprague River illegal pot bust
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the property belonging to, Erick Vianey Castillo-Vasquez, located west of Sprague River, Oregon. Surveillance of the property showed 20 greenhouses containing what appeared to be an illegal marijuana grow operation.
Fire officials to provide in-person, livestream McKinney Fire update Monday night
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A community meeting will be held Monday night at the Siskiyou County Golden Fairgrounds Livestock Arena for the McKinney Fire. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and will also be streamed live. People can livestream it on YouTube and the Klamath National Forest Facebook page...
Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office issues evacuation warning due to flooding
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A flash flood evacuation warning has been issued for parts of Siskiyou County, Siskiyou Sheriff's Office said. The evacuation warning was issued at 6:59 p.m. to residents in the southwest portion of Mount Shasta Vista and Juniper Valley. Areas SIS-5120 and SIS-5224 are under a flash...
McKinney fire continues to grow
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) The McKinney fire in Siskiyou County remains active and is threatening structures. As of Sunday morning the fire has burned 51,468 acres with 0% containment, according to Cal Fire Siskiyou. The fire is located along Hwy 96 and McKinney Creed Rd, southwest of Klamath River. Heavy smoke is reported and mandatory The post McKinney fire continues to grow appeared first on KION546.
Multiple power outages impacting thousands in northern Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Multiple power outages were reported just before 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, according to Pacific Power. 725 customers are without power in the area of Prospect, Oregon. Zip codes for the areas without power include 97536 and 97541. It is estimated that this area will be repaired between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. One portion of the outages lists the cause as 'Damaged Line', with the other portion still under investigation.
McKinney and China 2 Fire Update for July 31, 2022
YREKA, Calif. - Activity on both fires moderated into the evening as a heavy smoke inversion settled over the fire. The fire became active again at about midnight. Crews were actively engaged in structure protection overnight, especially in the Klamath River area. Little progression was observed on the fire’s edge closest to Yreka City.
UPDATE: McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has burned over 52,000 acres
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — For the most up-to-date information on the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County, please click here. McKinneyFire has currently burned 52,498 acres with 0% containment, according to Cal Fire. No word yet on containment. Update: JULY 31 11:00 AM. Klamath National Forest is now reporting the...
China2 Fire combines with Evans Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- The China2 Fire has combined with the nearby Evans Fire about two miles west of Seiad, according to the U.S. Forest Service - Klamath National Forest. The fire is estimated to be 300 to 350 acres. Access to the fire is difficult, due to the rugged terrain.
McKinney Fire missing persons advisory issued by Emergency Services
Yreka, Cal. -- The weekend intensity of Northern California's McKinney Fire is matched by the speed of now-displaced residents' evacuations. Some of that necessary response is leading to unaccounted people. Tonight the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services (SCOES) is advising evacuees from the McKinney and China 2 Fires about...
Maps: See where the McKinney Fire is burning in Northern California
The McKinney Fire broke out Friday afternoon in Northern California's Siskiyou County, northwest of the town of Yreka, and exploded overnight, triggering evacuations.
Impressive footage from the McKinley Fire
There is an abundance of impressive video footage coming out in relation to the McKinney Fire in Northern California west of Yreka. As of 8:00 AM, July 31, 2022, the fire is over 51,000 acres and growing significantly. A variety of footage shows evacuations, timelapses, aerial views, night vision, and...
