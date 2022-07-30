LEE COUNTY COMMITTEE LOOKING TO CREATE AN ESD

kwhi.com
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA CITY MANAGER RECEIVES ICMA DESIGNATION
Navasota City Manager Jason Weeks has received the Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association. To receive an ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO PROPOSE TAX RATE
The Brenham City Council will take a record vote Thursday to formally propose a tax rate for the new fiscal year. The proposed rate is less than the voter-approval rate of $0.5416 cents, but is higher than the no-new-revenue rate of $0.3966 cents. The tax rate will be considered for...
Williamson County to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Williamson County Expo Center Aug. 3
A series of improvements at the Williamson County Expo Center that broke ground in February will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 3 at 9:30 a.m. (Courtesy Williamson County) Williamson County representatives, including Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Williamson County...
fox7austin.com
San Gabriel Fire burns 445 acres in Williamson County
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Fire officials have released the final details on the San Gabriel Fire that burned for five days in Williamson County in late July. The fire burned a total of 445 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. An investigation by Williamson County ESD No. 4...
fox7austin.com
Blue Bluff Fire rekindles in east Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas - A wildfire in east Travis County that first broke out last week, sparked up again and threatened buildings on Tuesday. Fire crews have been busy working and monitoring the burn. The fire was on FM 973 and 969. It’s the same fire that started Friday, was deemed...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM AIRPORT FBO FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST CITY
The Brenham Municipal Airport’s Fixed Base Operator (FBO) is suing the city for allegations of “draconian and outrageously discriminatory treatment.”. In a lawsuit filed July 20th in 21st District Court, Brent Nedbalek, the owner of Aviators Plus, claims he was subjected to “an unscrupulous game of financial bait and switch” and that the requirements imposed on his business in the FBO agreement with the city were “unreasonable” and “financially untenable.” Nedbalek is seeking monetary relief of over $1 million and other remedies allowed by state law.
Crews fighting several fires in Central Texas
Crews are fighting several fires in KXAN's viewing area including in Travis and Blanco Counties. Here's what we know about those fires.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM BUILDING PERMITS TOTAL $856,000 IN JULY
Residential construction led what was a down month for building permits issued by the City of Brenham in July. The city issued 23 permits last month for $856,377, the lowest dollar amount for permits in a single month so far this year. In comparison, July 2021 saw 26 permits for $3,091,585.
KHOU
Evacuations underway after large wildfire ignites in Austin area
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple departments are responding to a large wildfire on RM 165 in Hays County on Tuesday. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, RM 165 is closed between FM 2325 and US 290 due to the fire. The Blanco County Emergency Management office reported that...
Council approaches resolution on 12th Street conflict, but neighbors still dissatisfied
The city came close to settling a monthslong dispute over East 12th Street last week, postponing updates to the Urban Renewal Plan and Neighborhood Conservation Combining District perhaps one last time. With a valid zoning protest petition filed and Council Member Vanessa Fuentes off the dais, Council opted to table...
inforney.com
Town hall meeting draws huge crowd
It was standing room only at the Lone Star Oaks event center July 28 when hundreds of Liberty Hill residents attended a “town hall” style meeting to talk about a variety of hot button issues they are concerned about. The meeting gave attendees information on the proposed I-2...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD TO DECREASE TAX RATE
The Brenham School Board will continue its decrease of the tax rate as values continue to increase. Trustees set a proposed property tax rate of $.9346 at Monday’s noon meeting. That is made up of an Interest and Sinking rate of $.08 and a Maintenance and Operations rate of $.8546. That compares to last year’s overall rate of $.9884 per $100 valuation. Trustees also agreed to essentially pay off their indebtedness early as they passed a resolution to fund an escrow fund that will pay off the bonds as needed.
Mobile home evictions underway in south Austin
In one south Austin mobile home community, dozens of families are being forced to leave their homes.
Neighbors want safety upgrades for SH-45 intersection in southwest Austin
Some residents in one southwest Austin neighborhood are calling for improvements at a highway intersection before someone could lose their life.
fox7austin.com
Water capacity to remain above drought stage 2 trigger, LCRA predicts
HUTTO, Texas - With Hutto now in Stage 3 restrictions, attaching a sprinkler to a hose is no longer allowed. The option of watering from a handheld hose remains, but is limited under the new restrictions. This means a dry August and dry yard for homeowners like Thomas Elam. "I...
Families could start getting money from city’s guaranteed income pilot program next month
Struggling families or individuals could start receiving payments from the City of Austin's guaranteed income pilot program as soon as September, according to a Monday city memo.
kwhi.com
BETO O’ROURKE TO HOST TOWN HALL MEETING IN BRENHAM FRIDAY
Beto O’Rourke will stop in Brenham this week as part of his campaign for Texas governor. O’Rourke (D – El Paso) will host a town hall meeting on Friday at 3 p.m. at The Barnhill Center’s Morriss Hall. The gathering in Brenham will follow meetings this week in Galveston, Lake Jackson, El Campo, Victoria and Bastrop.
kwhi.com
REV. DR. JOHNNIE WILLIAMS CELEBRATING 60 YEARS OF MINISTRY
A local pastor is celebrating a milestone of ministry. Reverend Dr. Johnnie Williams, pastor of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in the Quarry community, marks 60 years as a pastor this year. Washington County Commissioners presented him with a proclamation at their meeting this (Monday) morning, congratulating and thanking him for his years of service.
Forced relocations begin at Congress Mobile Home Park in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The first round of forced relocations is scheduled to begin on Sunday in one South Austin community. Many of the 70 residents at Congress Mobile Home and RV Park, between Stassney Lane and William Cannon Drive, have lived there for decades. But in December, a multibillion-dollar...
fox7austin.com
City of Hutto moves into Stage 3 water restrictions
HUTTO, Texas - The City of Hutto has moved to Stage 3 water restrictions. This comes just two weeks after the move to Stage 2. The city says the main difference between Stage 2 and Stage 3 is hose-end sprinklers can't be used and watering by hand can only be done on certain days.
