The Only Colors is now on Instagram — follow us on our social media channels

wcsx.com
Michigan Birthday Freebies – Get Free Stuff on Your Big Day
My birthday is coming up on August 10, and I always miss all the birthday freebies. I just never remember until the day of my birthday to see what Michigan stores and restaurants offer free stuff on birthdays, and by then, it’s often too late. With that in mind,...
Traumatized by Faygo: Why I’ll Never Drink Redpop or Grape Again
I was traumatized by Faygo Redpop and Faygo Grape as a kid, and it's a feeling I still carry with me to this day. OK. Maybe "traumatized" is a bit strong. But see if you can understand why. When I was in fifth grade at Central Elementary in Flushing, my...
Michigan Man Scarfs Down 7 Coney Dogs to Win Eating Contest
Have you ever been in an eating contest? I was in a pizza eating contest one time back in the '80s. Even though I didn't win, I plowed through several slices very quickly and had fun doing it. I think it would be fun to be in a Coney Dog...
fox2detroit.com
Vulgar, rude restaurant Dick's Last Resort opening Michigan location
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - Dinner with a side of insults, anyone?. Dick's Last Result, the restaurant known for its vulgar and sarcastic servers, is opening soon in Michigan. A grand opening for the Saginaw location is scheduled for Aug. 8. Dick's started in Dallas and now has 11 restaurants across the U.S.
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tick expert from Michigan State University weighs in on what you need to know when you encounter the bug
There is no doubt that tick populations in the state of Michigan are growing and moving into areas where we initially did not have concerns. 20 years ago, ticks in our area were really more of a nuisance because they rarely carry serious diseases. Unfortunately, that has changed. In response...
Michigan GOP cancels primary event after threats
The MI GOP says 'violent threats' were made towards a female staff member at the party's headquarters.
WILX-TV
In My View: MSU’s recruiting prospects
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - When Nick Saban was Michigan State football coach, he told me he was somewhat envious of Tom Izzo’s recruiting because unlike football he only needed a couple recruits a year to have a good team. I thought of those thoughts when Tom landed Xavier Booker...
WILX-TV
Harry’s Place celebrates 100 years of being in business
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A restaurant is celebrating 100 years of being in business. It had many challenges including the pandemic and the depression. From the roaring twenties till now, Harry’s place has been filled with lots of memories, hardships, and of course family. Restaurant owners told News 10 these past 100 years have been far from easy.
awesomemitten.com
30 BEST Splash Pads in Michigan to Beat the Summer Heat
Summer is a great time to get out and explore all the Mitten State has to offer. But Michigan summers can also get hot and if you’re looking for a way to cool off, there are numerous splash pads in Michigan that can provide the perfect remedy. If you’re...
Michigan Republican Party cancels election watch party over threats of violence
Multiple threats of violence communicated to a female staffer with the Michigan Republican Party has resulted in the MIGOP cancelling an election night watch party it had originally planned in downtown Lansing. News of the threats were first reported by Crain’s Detroit Business. Gus Portela, the party’s deputy chief...
impact89fm.org
Gehrig Normand chooses Michigan State
EAST LANSING – Gehrig Normand announced his commitment to play basketball at Michigan State on Tuesday night via Instagram. Normand is a four-star wing from North Richland Hills, Texas. The 6-foot-6 wing chose the Spartans over Tennessee, Illinois, Wisconsin and others. Normand took an official visit to Michigan State...
Former MSU defensive tackle Jason Strayhorn faces real estate lawsuit, leaves Board of Education
Former MSU defensive tackle and current football broadcaster Jason Strayhorn is facing a real estate lawsuit. Real estate investors accused Strayhorn and a company he partners in of failing to submit payments. Strayhorn wrote a letter on July 29 resigning from his seat on the state Board of Education, just weeks after the lawsuit went public. According to the letter, his family will be moving to California due to educational and athletic openings that will better suit his three children. Strayhorn played football at MSU from 2008-11. He has stayed connected to MSU as a color analyst for football games....
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State barely misses top-10 in “Best in College Sports” list
The Michigan State Spartans’ athletic programs comes in ranked at No. 11 in CBS Sports’ annual “Best In College Sports” ranking. CBS started presenting the “Best in College Sports” to NCAA athletic programs in 2013, a year in which Louisville was recognized as No. 1. In the most recent ranking recognizing the 2021-2022 academic year, MSU’s rival, the Michigan Wolverines, are at the top after winning Big Ten banners in football and hockey.
Izzo Lands Top Talent, Tom Tests Harbaugh, and Lions Training Camp Begins
On this week’s Press Pass, Jack is joined by longtime partner Tom Crawford and his son and Central Michigan Football coach Cody Crawford to discuss basketball 5-star Xavier Booker’s commitment
bridgemi.com
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos
I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
theonlycolors.com
2023 four-star offensive lineman Stanton Ramil commits to Michigan State
Head coach Mel Tucker and his staff continue to add talent to Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class, as top-200 prospect and four-star offensive lineman Stanton Ramil verbally committed to the Spartans on Monday. Ramil currently plays for Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama — the back-to-back-to-back Alabama 7A state...
Crystal Ball: Michigan State basketball now on a roll
A 2023 Four-Star prospect is trending towards MSU. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
U of M’s Mazi Smith ready to be ‘best player he can’ this season
There are still a lot of questions to be answered about Michigan's defense this year and how they'll step up without NFL draft picks Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.
