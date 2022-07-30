UFC 277’s Derrick Lewis names celebrities he’d like to fight: ‘F—k Kevin Hart’

The UFC returned to the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas for UFC 277 which saw two titles on the line – although one was an interim belt. In the main event, Amanda Nunes was looking to reclaim her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena as the two had an immediate rematch after Pena’s upset win back in December. In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France had their rematch as this time they were fighting for the interim flyweight belt.

