UFC 277’s Derrick Lewis names celebrities he’d like to fight: ‘F—k Kevin Hart’

MMA Fighting
Amanda Nunes responds to Valentina Shevchenko after UFC 277: ‘She lost her last fight’
Amanda Nunes is throwing shade at Valentina Shevchenko. On Saturday at UFC 277, Nunes reclaimed her bantamweight title, dominating her rematch with Julianna Peña en route to a unanimous decision. Unlike their first encounter, Nunes outclassed Peña in the striking, dropping “The Venezuelan Vixen” multiple times and refusing to get drawn into a wild brawl like the first time around.
Sergei Pavlovich defends his UFC 277 stoppage win over Derrick Lewis: “The referee is a pro, and I think he did his job”
Sergei Pavlovich has defended the referee’s stoppage from his UFC 277 victory over Derrick Lewis last weekend. Last Saturday night in Dallas, Sergei Pavlovich earned the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career so far as he finished Derrick Lewis via TKO in the first round of their heavyweight contest. Unfortunately for the Russian, the win wasn’t without controversy as Dan Miragliotta was criticized for stopping the fight too early.
Dana White thinks Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis was stopped too early: “I would’ve liked to see that fight go on”
UFC President Dana White is in agreement with those who feel the Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis fight ended prematurely. The two heavyweights collided on the main card of UFC 277. The action took place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The fight ended in the first round when referee Dan Miragliotta had seen enough after Pavlovich threw heavy leather and Lewis was covering up.
Dana White says Julianna Pena will require surgery following UFC 277 loss to Amanda Nunes
Julianna Pena will need to go under the knife following her UFC 277 loss. Pena put the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship on the line against Amanda Nunes in a rematch this past Saturday night (July 30). Pena shocked the world by submitting Nunes back in Dec. 2021. Nunes came...
NBA・
MMAmania.com
UFC odds: Amanda Nunes opens as huge betting favorite for Julianna Pena rubber match
Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena is campaigning for an immediate rematch against current 135-pound titleholder Amanda Nunes after "The Venezuelan Vixen" got smashed en route to a lopsided decision loss at UFC 277. The result of their July 31 pay-per-view (PPV) headliner left the score tied at one...
MMAmania.com
UFC 277: Jon Jones welcomes Amanda Nunes into not-lying champ club, ‘Lioness’ responds
Amanda Nunes reached a rare milestone with her unanimous decision victory over Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Dallas, Texas. Not only did the Brazilian recapture her bantamweight crown, “Lioness” becomes just the fifth fighter in UFC history to reach double digits in championship title wins.
MMAmania.com
Anthony Smith broke his ankle against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277, headed for surgery
UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith was carried from the Octagon after his technical knockout loss to Magomed Ankalaev on the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main card last Sat. night (July 30, 2022) at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, after breaking his ankle at some point during their 1.5 rounds of action.
MMAmania.com
Fraud! Sneaky Jake Paul leaks Hasim Rahman Jr. weigh-in video — ‘Fake fighter’
Undefeated cruiserweight Jake Paul was scheduled to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. this Sat. night (Aug. 6) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, part of a Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) boxing card that also featured Amanda Serrano vs. Brenda Carabajal at featherweight. The entire event has since been canceled. Paul...
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 89 with Vicente Luque, Anthony Pettis, Geoff Neal, Sam Alvey, Bryan Battle, Terrance McKinney, and Jason Witt
The 89th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 59 and PFL 7. We’re first joined by sixth-ranked UFC welterweight Vicente Luque (2:18). Next, PFL lightweight Anthony Pettis (18:25) comes on. 13th-ranked UFC welterweight Geoff Neal (30:56) then stops by. UFC middleweight Sam Alvey (43:50) joins the show. UFC welterweight Bryan Battle (58:20) comes on. We are then joined by UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney (1:14:29). Closing out the program is UFC welterweight Jason Witt (1:24:21).
CBS Sports
UFC 278 -- Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 : Fight card, odds, date, rumors, location, complete guide
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman looks to continue his run of dominance in the 170-pound division when he defends his title against Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278. The event takes place Aug. 20 from Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City. Usman and Edwards both bring lengthy...
MMA Fighter Blake Perry Gets His Nose So Broken He Looks Like A Picasso
The athlete appeared to poke fun at his newly rearranged face.
What’s next for the stars of UFC 277?
The UFC returned to the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas for UFC 277 which saw two titles on the line – although one was an interim belt. In the main event, Amanda Nunes was looking to reclaim her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena as the two had an immediate rematch after Pena’s upset win back in December. In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France had their rematch as this time they were fighting for the interim flyweight belt.
MMA Fighting
Video: UFC vet Daichi Abe lands vicious soccer kick to already brutally knocked out opponent at RIZIN 37
Daichi Abe has put his name on the list for one of the most brutal knockouts of 2022. Abe took on Marcos Yoshio de Souza at RIZIN 37, which took place Sunday at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. In the second round of the 176 pound matchup, the 30-year-old Abe landed a perfectly timed right hand that knocked de Souza completely out.
PFL Playoffs: Stevie Ray thinks he can beat Paddy Pimblett in an MMA fight (video)
Paddy Pimblett can look outside the UFC for a potential fight with a familiar foe. PFL is back with the lightweight and light heavyweight divisions kicking things off with the start of two tournaments on Friday, Aug. 5. The card will be headlined by a big rematch between Stevie Ray and former UFC lightweight champion, Anthony Pettis. Ray’s eyes aren’t just on the fight coming his way against Pettis, but he’s watching another up-and-comer in the sport closely, Paddy Pimblett.
Michael Bisping shares how he thinks a Georges St-Pierre vs Anderson Silva super-fight would have played out
Michael Bisping is sharing how he believes a Georges St-Pierre vs Anderson Silva super-fight would have played out. Anderson Silva, 47, (34-11 MMA) is a former UFC middleweight champion holding the record for the longest title reign in UFC history. Georges St-Pierre, 41, (26-2 MMA) was a two-division champion in...
MMAmania.com
Newly retired James Krause: ‘I make more money gambling on MMA than I do anything else’
James Krause is calling it a career as a fighter in mixed martial arts (MMA), but he’s still keeping a very close eye on the sport he loves. The 36-year-old Glory MMA & Fitness leading man had been splitting fighter and coaching duties throughout the latter stretch of his 36-fight run. Last earning a unanimous decision win over Claudio Silva in Oct. 2020, Krause most recently helped crown a new champion when cornering Brandon Moreno at UFC 277 (watch highlights) this past weekend (July 31, 2022).
Dana White says a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko “makes way more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a Cris Cyborg rematch: “I mean Amanda absolutely dominated Cyborg”
UFC President Dana White believes a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko “makes way more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a Cris Cyborg rematch. Nunes ( MMA) reclaimed her status as UFC “champ champ” last weekend in Dallas, scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Julianna Pena.
