Ukraine High Ranking Officer Shares Thoughts On Crypto Assets, Says It’s Important

29 July 2022 – AAX, a crypto exchange for everyone, is delighted to announce its participation as a Featured Sponsor at the Blockchain Economy Istanbul Summit 2022, Eurasia’s largest blockchain event of the year and a key meeting place for the world’s top crypto companies and entrepreneurs. AAX marked its sponsorship of the event with a prominent presence at Istanbul Airport, drawing attention to the event for the thousands of people who will enter the country over the next couple of days.

