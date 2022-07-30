ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars training camp takes: Offense looks better but undrafted rookie corner Benjie Franklin keeps making plays

By Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union
Jaguars training camp practice No. 5, July 30

Weather: 83 degrees and sunny to start, 87 degrees at the end.

Duration: One hour, 40 minutes, helmets, shorts, shoulder pads.

Injuries: Offensive tackles Jawaan Taylor and Jared Hocker were on sideline bikes. Linebacker Devin Lloyd, running back James Robinson and defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi participated in some drills.

Offense notes

• The Jaguars look a bit sharper than Thursday in team sessions that were heavy on the run and the two-minute drill. After completing less than half his passes on Thursday in red zone and goal line periods, Trevor Lawrence was 14 for 24. Jake Luton was 6 of 8 on the two-minute drill.

•  Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones on a nice play down the left sideline, over undrafted free agent rookie cornerback Shabari Davis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jscFi_0gyqYMXr00

• The offense had three presnap penalties.

•  Tight end Evan Engram had one pretty bad drop in the end zone that would have been a touchdown.

Travis Etienne continues to show a burst on running plays. Mekhi Sargent got his heaviest workload of camp during team periods.

Defense notes

Benjie Franklin might not make the team but he's making the final decision harder and harder on the defensive coaching staff all the time. Franklin picked off Luton during a two-minute period, the fifth consecutive practice in which Franklin has had a pass break-up or a pick. He dropped a sure interception on Thursday but held on this time.

• Second-year tackle Raequan Williams knocked down a Lawrence pass at the line of scrimmage when the first offense was going against the third defense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UNFG7_0gyqYMXr00

•  Third-year linebacker Rashod Berry penetrated on a running play and stopped Etienne.

• Had there been live tackling, outside linebacker Josh Allen would have had sacks of quarterback Kyle Sloter on back-to-back plays.

Jags sign C Darryl Williams

With a crowded tight end room and third-team center KC McDermott having problems last week snapping the ball, the Jaguars signed center Darryl Williams on Saturday and waived tight end Naz Bohannon.

Williams (6 feet 2, 305 pounds) was released from Kansas City's 90-man roster on June 14. He has been on the Chiefs' practice squad most of the last two seasons and spent time with New England during the offseason. He has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game.

He started three years at Mississippi State and was a team captain. Williams eanred SEC offensive lineman of the week twice as a senior in 2019.

McDermott, running behind rookie Luke Fortner and swingman Tyler Shatley , had two high shotgun snaps during a practice last week.

Bohannon (6-5, 232) had gained some notoriety by attending Clemson's pro day in football, after playing basketball for five seasons, four at Youngstown State and last year with the Tigers. He averaged 9.4 points and 7.4 rebounds during his college career and in 2020-21 for Youngstown, he averaged 16.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Elliott Fry replaces Andrew Mevis

The Jaguars released free-agent kicker Andrew Mevis from Iowa State and signed Elliott Fry of South Carolina on Friday, a day after Mevis made only 1 of 4 field-goal attempts for the second practice last week.

Neither Fry or third-year pro Ryan Santoso attempt kicks during practice on Saturday.

Watch and learn

The Episcopal High School football team watched Saturday's practice, and coach Doug Pederson and Allen came over to them to say a few words.

"That's okay to set your dreams high, set your goals high," Pederson told the Eagles. "Make it hard to get to your goal. Don't make goals that easy that you look up and say, 'that wasn't that bad.'"

Episcopal's Knight Campus is the Jaguars' training camp home through Aug. 18.

Contact Garry Smits at gsmits@gannett.com

Contact Juston Lewis at jwlewis@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars training camp takes: Offense looks better but undrafted rookie corner Benjie Franklin keeps making plays

