ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Illinois QB reportedly heads for transfer portal as fall camp opens

By Paul Harvey
saturdaytradition.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goffrugbyreport.com

University of Illinois Seeking new Head Coach

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Men’s Rugby Club is seeking a new Head Coach. This is a D1A program in the Big 10. Requirements include World Rugby L2 certification, equivalent USA Rugby certification (L300), or a plan to achieve that within 6 months. Two years or more years of coaching experience preferred but not absolutely necessary.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Fisher cancels varsity football this fall

FISHER (WCIA) — Fisher won’t field a varsity football team this fall, only playing a JV schedule, the school announced on Monday. Fisher athletic director Cody Diskin cited low numbers behind the move, with only one senior and five juniors on the current roster. The high school football season kicks off next Monday, Aug. 8 […]
FISHER, IL
Alina Andras

5 great burger places in Illinois

What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Illinois that you should visit if you want to see what a really good burger tastes like.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Champaign, IL
College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
WCIA

Three hurt in pair of Champaign shootings

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people, including a five-year-old child, were hurt Saturday evening and Sunday morning in a pair of shootings that happened in Champaign. The first shooting happened at 9:08 p.m. on Saturday. Officers received a report of a shooting with injuries in the 1100 block of North Third Street; as they arrived, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

An Early Monday Morning Round of Storms Packed Damaging Winds

A line of showers and storms moved through Central Illinois early Monday morning, causing widespread wind damage to many communities. Gusts exceeded 60 mph within a few of the storms. Showers and storms came out of the Quad Cities and continued to spread out as it moved to the southeast. This was a somewhat interesting […]
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Rivian changes story on layoffs at Normal manufacturing plant

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Rivian Corporation is changing its story regarding layoffs at its Normal manufacturing plant Friday. After telling WMBD News that the hundreds of layoffs first reported by Bloomberg News two weeks ago would not impact the Normal facility, WMBD News has now learned that Rivian is laying off a small percentage of its workforce in Normal.
NORMAL, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Qb
WCIA

Crews called to crash along U.S. Route 136

Update at 5:12 p.m. on 8/1/2022 State Troopers said two people were hurt in a collision between a semi-truck and a Toyota Corolla. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening. The Champaign Urbana Public Health District announced on Monday that, starting August 15, it will no longer reach out to people who test positive for […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign Co. coroner: Woman dies after fight

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified a woman he said died after a fight. In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup stated that 27-year-old Shelby Rix was in a fight with another person on Monday. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead Monday afternoon. Northrup said an autopsy […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
nowdecatur.com

Decatur Roads and Facilities Flooding Due to Heavy Rains

August 2, 2022 – Decatur and Macon County are currently under a flash flood warning in effect until 12:30pm. The National Weather Service is advising motorists to stay off the roads as there are numerous instances of heavy flooding. Flash flooding is ongoing and multiple underpasses have been reported to be flooded out. Rainfall has already totaled nearly 3 inches with an additional 2 inches of rain expected.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

‘A sad situation’: Community reacts to husband murdering wife

Ridge Farm, Ill., (WCIA) — The small community of Ridge Farm is devastated. A husband is accused of murdering his wife.  On Monday, the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department said they received a call from 75-year-old Don Smith. The department said Don told them he killed his wife, 77-year-old Norma Smith.  The state’s attorney said Norma […]
RIDGE FARM, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Man charged with fleeing police, meth possession

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old man from Teutopolis has been charged in Shelby County with several felonies in relation to a police chase that happened in that county. Bryce Ruholl was charged on Wednesday with aggravated fleeing and eluding with a prior conviction, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and two counts of aggravated DUI. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy