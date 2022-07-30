Illinois QB reportedly heads for transfer portal as fall camp opens

saturdaytradition.com
goffrugbyreport.com
University of Illinois Seeking new Head Coach
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Men’s Rugby Club is seeking a new Head Coach. This is a D1A program in the Big 10. Requirements include World Rugby L2 certification, equivalent USA Rugby certification (L300), or a plan to achieve that within 6 months. Two years or more years of coaching experience preferred but not absolutely necessary.
Fisher cancels varsity football this fall
FISHER (WCIA) — Fisher won’t field a varsity football team this fall, only playing a JV schedule, the school announced on Monday. Fisher athletic director Cody Diskin cited low numbers behind the move, with only one senior and five juniors on the current roster. The high school football season kicks off next Monday, Aug. 8 […]
Tiny Illinois Town Dubbed One of the World’s Most Awkwardly Named Cities
There might be a chance you've been to this place. The most awkwardly named city in Illinois is definitely this place and by a long shot. It's such a weird name, it was just listed by Travel Alot as one of the 30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities in the World.
5 great burger places in Illinois
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Illinois that you should visit if you want to see what a really good burger tastes like.
Three hurt in pair of Champaign shootings
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people, including a five-year-old child, were hurt Saturday evening and Sunday morning in a pair of shootings that happened in Champaign. The first shooting happened at 9:08 p.m. on Saturday. Officers received a report of a shooting with injuries in the 1100 block of North Third Street; as they arrived, […]
An Early Monday Morning Round of Storms Packed Damaging Winds
A line of showers and storms moved through Central Illinois early Monday morning, causing widespread wind damage to many communities. Gusts exceeded 60 mph within a few of the storms. Showers and storms came out of the Quad Cities and continued to spread out as it moved to the southeast. This was a somewhat interesting […]
‘This violence has to stop’: Neighbors react to weekend Champaign shootings
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person in Champaign is frustrated about gun violence in his city. “We all have to look out for one another,” he said. “We all can’t just be bringing each other down.” The man, who did not want to be identified, lives near two shootings that occurred late Saturday night and […]
Central Illinois Proud
Rivian changes story on layoffs at Normal manufacturing plant
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Rivian Corporation is changing its story regarding layoffs at its Normal manufacturing plant Friday. After telling WMBD News that the hundreds of layoffs first reported by Bloomberg News two weeks ago would not impact the Normal facility, WMBD News has now learned that Rivian is laying off a small percentage of its workforce in Normal.
Crews called to crash along U.S. Route 136
Update at 5:12 p.m. on 8/1/2022 State Troopers said two people were hurt in a collision between a semi-truck and a Toyota Corolla. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening. The Champaign Urbana Public Health District announced on Monday that, starting August 15, it will no longer reach out to people who test positive for […]
Champaign Co. coroner: Woman dies after fight
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified a woman he said died after a fight. In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup stated that 27-year-old Shelby Rix was in a fight with another person on Monday. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead Monday afternoon. Northrup said an autopsy […]
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Roads and Facilities Flooding Due to Heavy Rains
August 2, 2022 – Decatur and Macon County are currently under a flash flood warning in effect until 12:30pm. The National Weather Service is advising motorists to stay off the roads as there are numerous instances of heavy flooding. Flash flooding is ongoing and multiple underpasses have been reported to be flooded out. Rainfall has already totaled nearly 3 inches with an additional 2 inches of rain expected.
‘A sad situation’: Community reacts to husband murdering wife
Ridge Farm, Ill., (WCIA) — The small community of Ridge Farm is devastated. A husband is accused of murdering his wife. On Monday, the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department said they received a call from 75-year-old Don Smith. The department said Don told them he killed his wife, 77-year-old Norma Smith. The state’s attorney said Norma […]
Man charged with fleeing police, meth possession
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old man from Teutopolis has been charged in Shelby County with several felonies in relation to a police chase that happened in that county. Bryce Ruholl was charged on Wednesday with aggravated fleeing and eluding with a prior conviction, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and two counts of aggravated DUI. […]
