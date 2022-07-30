Xavier Woods Claps Back After Kenny Omega Insinuates He Didn’t ‘Earn’ WWE Accomplishment

www.wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Fakes Heart Attack in Front of His Daughter During Last Match
Above all else, Ric Flair is a showman and a performer. The wrestling legend had his final match ever on Sunday night. He also decided to give his own daughter a little scare and faked a heart attack during his match. A sports legend. The scene was something you would expect from a professional wrestling promotion. The night was filled with great moments and matches and this was one of the funnier parts of the festivities.
Amanda Nunes after UFC 277: Valentina Shevchenko trilogy 'would be awesome'
DALLAS – Amanda Nunes welcomes a trilogy with Valentina Shevchenko after becoming champ-champ once again at UFC 277. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) avenged her stunning upset loss to Julianna Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) with a dominant unanimous decision win in Saturday’s headliner at American Airlines Center.
UFC・
PWMania
Update on Ric Flair Following His Last Match
Ric Flair is said to be doing fine following the Ric Flair’s Last Match event. Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal (w/ Karen Jarrett) headlined the Ric Flair’s Last Match event at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Sunday night. This marked the first time that Flair had wrestled in 11 years after nearly dying in 2017, requiring surgery on his bowel and suffering kidney failure.
Former ESPN Anchor Cari Champion: Execs 'Let Me Know I Didn't Matter' as a Black Woman
Cari Champion, the former ESPN anchor who hosted First Take from 2012-2015, is speaking out about her experience as a Black woman at the sports network. On the latest episode of the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Champion said that executives at ESPN treated her differently than her First Take co-hosts Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
wrestlinginc.com
Rumor Killer On Brock Lesnar Retiring From WWE
As noted earlier, Brock Lesnar saluting fans with a cowboy hat tip after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam has led to speculation about The Beast’s future in pro wrestling. Lesnar’s thank you gesture, which he made standing atop the elevated ring he earlier rearranged with a tractor, got many fans wondering if he’s taking time off from the company, or retiring altogether from in-ring competition. There was also a feeling on social media that Vince McMahon’s retirement could lead to The Beast following suit and riding off into the sunset. Lesnar has previously referred to McMahon as a father figure and a person he is forever indebted to. The rumors were also amplified by reports that a ticked-off Lesnar staged a walkout from the company following McMahon’s retirement last month. Lesnar would, however, subsequently return after reportedly agreeing to a deal with WWE management.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Ronda Rousey Has Been Fined And Suspended
During WWE SummerSlam this past weekend, fans saw that Ronda Rousey didn’t handle defeat very well after losing her “WWE SmackDown” Women’s Championship match to Liv Morgan. And her handling of that situation has led to some immediate storyline consequences for the “SmackDown” star.
wrestlinginc.com
The Street Profits Hint At Major Character Change After WWE Raw
The Street Profits are seemingly done with fun and games. In a rather uncharacteristic backstage segment after the 8/1 “WWE Raw” episode, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins admitted that it was time for them to get serious. Ford began the interview on “Raw Talk” by referencing Seth Rollins’...
411mania.com
Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, More Appear At Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV
Ric Flair’s Last Match was attended by a host of wrestling stars including The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler and more. Several wrestling stars appeared in or on the show, with Undertaker and Michelle McCool at ringside to watch the match while Foley joined them — but only after he fed Frank the Clown back into the ring for a confrontation Frank tried to escape with Jacob Fatu.
Ric Flair Reveals His Preparation for Final Fight: ‘Drinking Every Night’
All legends must see an end to the legacy. Ric Flair is in his final match tonight, and his prep beforehand was just what he needed. A huge night in sports entertainment. Of course, the 73-year-old has been training for most of his life. So, he knows how he fights best and knows exactly how to get ready. With plenty of exercise and plenty of alcohol.
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Injured SmackDown Star Is Looking Great In Recovery
He’s getting there. Injuries are one of the few things that can slow down any wrestler no matter how hot they are. Someone can be just fine one day and then be out for months starting on the next, and that can be absolutely devastating for a wrestler’s career. That was the case earlier this year, and now we have a positive update on their long road to recovery.
In the end, Ric Flair went out on top surrounded by his WWE family
When Ric Flair announced that he was going to take part in one more professional wrestling match, 14 years removed from his WWE retirement match at WrestleMania 24, it left a bad impression among more than a few fans of the sport. Sure, “older” wrestlers are working matches with increasing frequency, with 63-year-old Sting wrestling […] The post In the end, Ric Flair went out on top surrounded by his WWE family appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PWMania
Released WWE Star Teases a Return to the Company?
Karrion Kross, aka Killer Kross in the WWE, recently posted an interesting image on his Instagram stories. The former WWE star shared a screenshot of a fan listening to his old WWE theme song and commented that they hoped Kross will rejoin the company in the future. The timing of Kross sharing this is intriguing since many fans think it’s a sign that he wants to make a comeback now that Vince McMahon is no longer in charge of creative.
PWMania
Spoiler: Major Names Expected to Return to WWE
As PWMania.com previously reported, it is anticipated that Triple H will bring back wrestlers who have either left the company or were released. Expect to see one significant star return very soon. According to information provided to WrestlingNews.co, a deal has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to return...
FOX Sports
Logan Paul stuns at WWE SummerSlam
YouTube and social media star Logan Paul is no longer just a YouTube and social media star. Paul defeated The Miz at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday in the first singles match of his career — and boy, did he put on a show. Paul, whose younger brother is fresh-faced...
wrestlinginc.com
Brock Lesnar Thanks Fans In Viral Video After Epic WWE SummerSlam
The sight of Brock Lesnar lifting the ring with a tractor at WWE SummerSlam will live on in the minds of wrestling fans for years – possibly decades – to come. But there was a post-match moment that viewers watching on Peacock and WWE Network did not get a glimpse of, but over 48,000 fans at Nissan Stadium paid witness to. As seen below, Lesnar crawled back into the elevated ring, and upon walking to the turnbuckle, he put on his cowboy hat and did a hat tip to thank the lively Nashville crowd.
Dana White thinks Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis was stopped too early: “I would’ve liked to see that fight go on”
UFC President Dana White is in agreement with those who feel the Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis fight ended prematurely. The two heavyweights collided on the main card of UFC 277. The action took place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The fight ended in the first round when referee Dan Miragliotta had seen enough after Pavlovich threw heavy leather and Lewis was covering up.
wrestlingrumors.net
UPDATE: WWE Announces That Becky Lynch’s Injury Is Worse Than Expected, To Miss Time
That’s a long time. There are all kinds of injuries that a wrestler can suffer and some of them are a lot more serious than others. You never know how long someone is going to be out of action, but you can have a good guess of just how bad something might be. Unfortunately that is the case again, as a top WWE star is injured and could be out for a long time.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Reveals When He's Coming Back To "First Take"
Stephen A. Smith is easily one of the most famous men on sports talk television. For years, Smith has become a staple of ESPN's programming and there is no doubt that he is exceptionally talented at what he does. From being a newspaper columnist to his work on TV, Smith has shown become quite the showman, and his exuberance is ultimately what makes him so popular amongst sports fans.
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
