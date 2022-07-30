New Music: 5 Fresh SF Releases to Enjoy in August, Including Osees and Mickey Hart’s Drum Supergroup

Salzburg has Mozart, New Orleans has Louis Armstrong and San Francisco has Jerry Garcia. With his bushy beard and kind smile, the late troubadour was the soul of the Grateful Dead, the group he co-founded in 1965 with guitarist and vocalist Bob Weir, bassist and vocalist Phil Lesh, keyboardist and vocalist Ron “Pigpen” McKernan and drummer Bill Kreutzmann. Along with the Steal Your Face “Stealie” skull and cheerful Dancing Bear, “Uncle Jerry’s” warm visage and full figure were icons for the band, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO