New Music: 5 Fresh SF Releases to Enjoy in August, Including Osees and Mickey Hart’s Drum Supergroup

Jerry Garcia Day: Mayor Breed Issues Proclamation Honoring Late Grateful Dead Frontman
Salzburg has Mozart, New Orleans has Louis Armstrong and San Francisco has Jerry Garcia. With his bushy beard and kind smile, the late troubadour was the soul of the Grateful Dead, the group he co-founded in 1965 with guitarist and vocalist Bob Weir, bassist and vocalist Phil Lesh, keyboardist and vocalist Ron “Pigpen” McKernan and drummer Bill Kreutzmann. Along with the Steal Your Face “Stealie” skull and cheerful Dancing Bear, “Uncle Jerry’s” warm visage and full figure were icons for the band, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.
Manijeh Fata, Who Helped Bring ‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco’ to Life, Wants More Films to Shoot Here
Few cities can brag about iconic film scenes quite like San Francisco can. Whether it’s the car chase from Bullitt, Whoopi Goldberg filling a church choir with soul in Sister Act or The Rock saving an improbable number of lives during the Big One in San Andreas, the camera simply worships our unique cityscape.
Expand Upon Your Outside Lands Experience at These Often Overlooked Attractions
Outside Lands is less than a week away. If you’re anything like us, you’re currently scouring the recently released schedule of set times and plotting a winding path from the Polo Grounds to the edge of Hellman Hollow and back again. There are certainly some tough choices to...
This Week in Civics: Learn To Sew, ‘ReImagine’ Fashion, Meet Your Neighbors at National Night Out
Imagine how fun it could be to do the “cha-cha slide” with your neighborhood police captain or play hopscotch with McGruff the Crime Dog. That’s the vibe this week for National Night Out—an event focused on building and fostering friendlier relationships between residents, small businesses and law enforcement.
‘Muggier Than Usual’: Thunderstorms Possible as Monsoonal Moisture Spreads through SF Bay Area
San Francisco and other parts of the greater Bay Area could be in for a summertime thunderstorm more often found in cities like Tucson or Phoenix today. That’s because monsoonal moisture from the Gulf of California—that normally steers toward the desert southwest—is headed toward the region. The unusual conditions are bringing the chance of thunderstorms and rainfall around the bay late Sunday and into Monday.
A Kidnapping Suspect Brought a Loaded Gun to Jail. Officials Blame SF Police for Failing to Find It
A kidnapping suspect sat in a cell for hours at San Francisco police headquarters before getting shuttled to jail and nearly making his way through security before officials say they found he was carrying a loaded weapon. Though the gun was spotted in Roy Nadeau’s waistband on July 26 without...
As Riordan High Ramps Up Girls Sports, Volleyball Coach Jen Curtin Reunites With Family
For years, Jen Curtin joked that if Archbishop Riordan High School ever admitted one girl, it would be her. While that never quite came to fruition, she has found a way to join her brothers at the school both attended and where both now work, taking the helm as Riordan’s Dean of Students and head girls volleyball coach.
