Suspect charged with murder after death of Girard man

Defendant in explosives case taken into custody at arraignment
An Austintown man who was indicted on a charge of having dangerous explosives was taken into custody Tuesday at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Suspect in West Side Youngstown murder arraigned
Robert Weaver, 37, was arraigned in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Tuesday on a charge of murder for the Feb. 21 shooting death of 22-year-old Lamar Reed.
Coroner identifies victim of shooting on Youngstown's South Side
The Mahoning County Coroner has released the name of a man shot to death on Youngstown's South Side over the weekend as 46-year-old Daniel Peek. The suspect in the case, 45-year-old John Morgan, remains held in the Mahoning County jail on a $1 million bond. Morgan was arraigned in Youngstown...
Woman accused of vandalizing courthouse skips court date
Joanna McCane, 43, did not appear for a pre-trial on Monday for an indictment on one count of vandalism, according to court records.
Police, deputies investigate Tippecanoe Road home break-in
People who drive a busy road that runs along the Canfield/Boardman may have spotted some law enforcement activity Tuesday morning and wondered what was going on. Cruisers from Boardman, Youngstown, and the Mahoning County Sheriff were parked in front of a home along Tippecanoe Road, just south of Canfield Road.
Man charged with shooting at brother in Youngstown
A Clarencedale Avenue man was arraigned Monday in municipal court on charges he shot at his brother.
$750K bail set for Austintown man charged with Girard murder
Girard Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Adler set bond at $750,000 for an Austintown man who was arraigned on Monday following the weekend death of a Girard man. Twenty-year-old Cole Conti was arraigned via video from the Trumbull County Jail where he's charged with one count of murder. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for August 18.
Cleveland police ID man they were searching for
Take a look at the pictures in this story. Do you know this man? If so, Cleveland Police would like your help identifying him.
Friend wants help finding suspect who beat man with pipe
Montmore was told the owner of the plaza was going to give the recording from their security camera to the police, and that could be the first step to getting a break in the case.
Man avoids being shot, woman assaulted in Akron robberies, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A shot was fired at a man as he tried to get away from three robbers in Merriman Valley, and a woman was punched in the head in a robbery in the Ellet neighborhood during the weekend, according to police. Police say the 48-year-old male victim...
Theft charge elevated after gun found in Boardman
A man is facing robbery charges, and the woman with him was charged, too, following a shoplifting incident in Boardman.
Akron family desperate for answers in brother’s murder 2 months later
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron family is still grieving after their brother was shot and left for dead it’s been more than two months and his case is still cold. 19 News spoke with the victim’s family, and they said it was an anonymous phone call that led them to a gruesome discovery, their beloved brother was shot to death inside a home in Akron.
Judge grants competency evaluation request for Salem man
On Monday, the judge granted 33-year-old Christopher Hyler's attorney's request for an evaluation on his ability to stand trial.
Suspect jailed after homicide on Youngstown's south side
A suspect is in custody after a homicide that took place on Youngstown's South Side Sunday afternoon. John Morgan, 45, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a murder charge shortly after the incident. Youngstown Police were dispatched to a home on East Florida Avenue around noon in reference...
Guns seized from car full of teens in Ohio
Akron Police say they seized 5 guns from a car full of teenagers.
Report: Local police station locks down after man reports bringing toy gun on property
A 42-year-old Boardman Township man was charged with inducing panic after he threatened to bring a toy gun to the Brookfield police station, hoping to create a disturbance, according to a police report.
Woman shot in Akron bar Friday dies of her wounds, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A woman who was shot by another woman in the bathroom of a North Hill bar early Friday morning has died of her wounds, police say. The 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital on Saturday morning, police spokesman Lt. Michael Miller said. The identity of the woman has not been released.
Police catch couple accused of stealing $888 worth of goods from Boardman GFS
Two people from Mercer County were arrested in Boardman after being accused of driving away with $888 worth of groceries from the GFS without paying. The manager of the Gordon Food Services store on South Avenue told police that the man filled a shopping cart with items, including a beef ribeye slab priced at $200.
Cleveland police thwart illegal street ride takeover
Over the weekend, Cleveland Police say a planned street takeover by illegal riders was thwarted thanks to a tip to police.
2 arrested after allegedly 'skip scanning' nearly $500 in merchandise from Boardman Walmart
Two Youngstown women were arrested after allegedly "skip scanning" nearly $500 in merchandise at the Boardman Walmart. Boardman Police were dispatched to the Walmart shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday night, where they say 29-year-old Ationna Crues and 28-year-old Tajah Strickland were stopped by a store employee. The employee told police...
