Porterville, CA

Porterville church asking for help finding stolen statue

 3 days ago

A Porterville church is asking for the public's help finding a stolen relic.

Thursday, surveillance video captured a person walking into Saint Anne's Church and stealing the Infant Jesus of Prague statue.

The statue has been in the church for 70 years and is valued at close to $2,000.

The church posted the video on their Facebook page, saying they do not care about the monetary value but the statue meant a lot to its parishioners.

Saint Anne's says many churchgoers would seek prayer and relief at the statue throughout the years.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Porterville police department.

