Karen M. McElhaney
Karen Michelle McElhaney, age 62, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Zanesville on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Karen was born October 25, 1959 in Zanesville, Ohio to Neil and Lavella McElhaney. After graduating from Bowling Green State University, she was an elementary school teacher for nearly 40 years at St. Nicholas School and more recently Bishop Fenwick. She was loved and respected by her many students and peers over the years.
Kenneth D. Stump
He was born June 5, 1939, in Louisville, KY, a son of the late Kenneth W. Stump and Mildred (Lesher) Berman. Kenneth was a plant manager and operations manager at Williams & Co. of Cambridge and Ryerson Steel of Cleveland. He had former memberships at the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce, the Cambridge Country Club and was on advisory committees at Cambridge High School and Muskingum Area Technical College. He also volunteered at Hospice of Guernsey, Inc. Kenneth was a US Army veteran serving from June of 1956 to June of 1964.
Jocelyn Marie (Holcomb) White
We are sad to announce the passing of Jocelyn Marie White (Holcomb) in her Cambridge home on July 28, 2022. Jocelyn loved flowers, crafting, retelling stories, and reading on her patio with her tea. She was a kindhearted soul, mother, grandmother, and friend who offered comfort to those who knew her. Jocelyn left this world immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories, traditions, and love. Her thriving spirit, wicked sense of humor, and hugs will be immeasurably missed.
Bryant E. Hartman
Bryant E. Hartman age 62, of Cumberland, OH passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 at his home. He was born September 28, 1959 in Nelsonville, OH the son of the late Richard and Alice Bryant Hartman. He served and protected his Nation in the United States Army and was stationed...
WHIZ
Blues Legend Playing in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- This Saturday at 6:30pm a blues legend will perform at Zanesville’s Secrest Auditorium. Git Shorty is a blues rocker originally from Zanesville. At 82 years old he still puts on a lively show full of excitement. “I want to bring great music to Zanesville. I’m back here....
National Night Out takes place tonight in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – National Night Out will take place tonight at the Cambridge City Park pavilion from 6 to 9 o’clock. National Night Out is a nationwide event in an attempt to grow relationships between residents and local law enforcement agencies. It will feature a variety of activates...
WHIZ
Masonic Temple Time Capsule Opened
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Almost 120 years after its placement within the cornerstone of the Zanesville Masonic Temple, a time capsule filled with hidden gems of city and masonic history was opened!. Past Grand Masters of Ohio Masons as well as Zanesville Mayor Don Mason helped explore the capsule’s contents...
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
WHIZ
Three New Officers Join Newark P.D.
Three new police officers were sworn-in Monday at the Newark Police Station. 38-year-old Mike Lafferty, 37-year-old Matthew Peddicord and 39-year-old Vincent Scalmato all joined the force. Lafferty is a graduate of Heath High School and spent 7-years in the Marine Corps as well as working as a reserve for the...
'Fun in the Ville' set for Thursday In Barnesville
BARNESVILLE — This month’s “Fun in the Ville” in Barnesville will feature a “Back to School” theme on this Thursday August 4th from 4 to 9 p.m. in the village. There will be food trucks, a balloon artist, a disc jockey, the Barnesville Alumni Band will perform from 6 to 7 p.m., a selfie contest, and the Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library will be joining in the event.
WTAP
Harmar Days Festival comes to an end for the year
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Harmar Days Festival has come to an end. Many people attended the weekend event for different reasons. Some for food, live entertainment, the kids zone and many other reasons. One of the main reasons for Country Kettle Corn vendor, Eric Pistole, was the support...
Many questions to be answered before Canton HOF Village project proceeds
As a Stark County resident, I appreciate finally getting some answers on the viability of the HOF Village expansion project with this CLEVELAND Plain Dealer report. “Sports-themed village finally taking shape around Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame, but financing challenges remain”. Still more information (balance sheet...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre Homecoming readies three days of entertainment
BELPRE — The 90th annual Belpre Homecoming will take place Aug. 4-6 at Civitan Park in Belpre. Long a project of the Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce, this year’s Homecoming marks its first year as its own non-profit organization. The main stage entertainment will kick off Thursday, Aug....
Woman dies in head-on crash in Knox County
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman died Monday night after a head-on collision in Knox County. Samantha O’Rourke, 31, of Mount Vernon, was driving a Hyundai Elantra north on State Route 661 near Airport Road at 6:50 p.m. when a Chevrolet Silverado driven southbound by a 36-year-old went left of center and struck O’Rourke’s […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Fire destroys two Parkersburg homes
PARKERSBURG — Area volunteer fire departments were called out about 5:40 p.m. Monday to a trailer fire on School Street off Core Road in Parkersburg which resulted in the destruction of mobile homes at the location. Waverly VFD arrived on scene first and was followed by Wood County Sheriff’s...
Ohio man dies in crash that overturned his vehicle
A man in Ohio has died after his car crashed on Tuesday morning. 84-year-old William Stone of Cambridge died after a crash that happened on Interstate 77 south near milepost 29 in Noble County. The Highway Patrol says Stone crossed the median, struck an embankment and overturned his vehicle. Stone was allegedly not wearing his seatbelt. […]
WOUB
Residents petition City Council to decriminalize abortion in Athens
ATHENS, Ohio – The subject of abortion wasn’t on the agenda for Monday’s Athens City Council meeting, but city residents turned out in force to ask the Council to protect reproductive rights within city limits. It was the Council’s first meeting back after its summer break in July.
Cambridge State Patrol Post promotes school bus safety
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – August is school bus safety month in Ohio as thousands of children head back to school. The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol is announcing its efforts to help promote school bus safety for our children. Todd Henry, Assistant Post Commander of the Cambridge post...
No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all. Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the […]
WHIZ
MCLS Giving Away Open-Air Safari Passes
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Library System, in partnership with The Wilds, are giving away free Open-Air Safari passes. Passes will be given out from August 1st until October!. Each branch location is giving away two passes, good for one entry to The Wilds per person, per day...
