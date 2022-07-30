He was born June 5, 1939, in Louisville, KY, a son of the late Kenneth W. Stump and Mildred (Lesher) Berman. Kenneth was a plant manager and operations manager at Williams & Co. of Cambridge and Ryerson Steel of Cleveland. He had former memberships at the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce, the Cambridge Country Club and was on advisory committees at Cambridge High School and Muskingum Area Technical College. He also volunteered at Hospice of Guernsey, Inc. Kenneth was a US Army veteran serving from June of 1956 to June of 1964.

BYESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO