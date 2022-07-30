ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michelle Lee (Stout) Campbell

Michelle Lee (Stout) Campbell, 51, of Blacklick, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at Mount Carmel East Hospital. She was born December 15, 1970, in Cambridge, Ohio, a daughter of Loren Stout of Newcomerstown and the late Lois (McConkey) Stout. Michelle was a Pampered Chef Consultant, an army spouse, and...
Karen M. McElhaney

Karen Michelle McElhaney, age 62, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Zanesville on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Karen was born October 25, 1959 in Zanesville, Ohio to Neil and Lavella McElhaney. After graduating from Bowling Green State University, she was an elementary school teacher for nearly 40 years at St. Nicholas School and more recently Bishop Fenwick. She was loved and respected by her many students and peers over the years.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Kenneth D. Stump

He was born June 5, 1939, in Louisville, KY, a son of the late Kenneth W. Stump and Mildred (Lesher) Berman. Kenneth was a plant manager and operations manager at Williams & Co. of Cambridge and Ryerson Steel of Cleveland. He had former memberships at the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce, the Cambridge Country Club and was on advisory committees at Cambridge High School and Muskingum Area Technical College. He also volunteered at Hospice of Guernsey, Inc. Kenneth was a US Army veteran serving from June of 1956 to June of 1964.
BYESVILLE, OH
Amanda Jane (Massey) Edwards

Amanda Edwards, 42, of Cambridge, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at Morrison House after her battle with ALS. She was born August 27, 1979, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Claude and Helen (Jones) Massey Jr. Amanda enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, and riding her four-wheeler. She also...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Bryant E. Hartman

Bryant E. Hartman age 62, of Cumberland, OH passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 at his home. He was born September 28, 1959 in Nelsonville, OH the son of the late Richard and Alice Bryant Hartman. He served and protected his Nation in the United States Army and was stationed...
CUMBERLAND, OH
Mr. Raymond "Rocky" Carr

Mr. Raymond “Rocky” Carr, 62 of Malta, Formerly of Cumberland. Raymond “Rocky” Carr, 62 of Malta, formerly of Cumberland, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2022, while at his home with loving family by his side. Rocky was born in Cambridge, Ohio on October 4, 1959....
CUMBERLAND, OH
Blues Legend Playing in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- This Saturday at 6:30pm a blues legend will perform at Zanesville’s Secrest Auditorium. Git Shorty is a blues rocker originally from Zanesville. At 82 years old he still puts on a lively show full of excitement. “I want to bring great music to Zanesville. I’m back here....
ZANESVILLE, OH
Meet Biscuit, The Happiest Pup on the Pike

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center has plenty of tail wagging companions ready to be placed into a steady home. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid introduced us to Biscuit, a playful pup that enjoys life. “Biscuit actually came from an owner release, no fault of...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
National Night Out takes place tonight in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – National Night Out will take place tonight at the Cambridge City Park pavilion from 6 to 9 o’clock. National Night Out is a nationwide event in an attempt to grow relationships between residents and local law enforcement agencies. It will feature a variety of activates...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Masonic Temple Time Capsule Opened

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Almost 120 years after its placement within the cornerstone of the Zanesville Masonic Temple, a time capsule filled with hidden gems of city and masonic history was opened!. Past Grand Masters of Ohio Masons as well as Zanesville Mayor Don Mason helped explore the capsule’s contents...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Wheeling Grecian Festival sets records

With the Wheeling Grecian Festival coming to a close, it is time to say goodbye to all of the gyros and baklava they have been making at St. John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church over the last few days.  However, this has been a record-setting year, especially after the challenges they – like all other […]
WHEELING, WV
Ohio man dies in crash that overturned his vehicle

A man in Ohio has died after his car crashed on Tuesday morning.  84-year-old William Stone of Cambridge died after a crash that happened on Interstate 77 south near milepost 29 in Noble County. The Highway Patrol says Stone crossed the median, struck an embankment and overturned his vehicle. Stone was allegedly not wearing his seatbelt. […]
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Woman dies in head-on crash in Knox County

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman died Monday night after a head-on collision in Knox County. Samantha O’Rourke, 31, of Mount Vernon, was driving a Hyundai Elantra north on State Route 661 near Airport Road at 6:50 p.m. when a Chevrolet Silverado driven southbound by a 36-year-old went left of center and struck O’Rourke’s […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Belpre Homecoming readies three days of entertainment

BELPRE — The 90th annual Belpre Homecoming will take place Aug. 4-6 at Civitan Park in Belpre. Long a project of the Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce, this year’s Homecoming marks its first year as its own non-profit organization. The main stage entertainment will kick off Thursday, Aug....
BELPRE, OH
MCLS Giving Away Open-Air Safari Passes

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Library System, in partnership with The Wilds, are giving away free Open-Air Safari passes. Passes will be given out from August 1st until October!. Each branch location is giving away two passes, good for one entry to The Wilds per person, per day...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Drug arrest made in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie reports Jessie A. Short, 39, of 612 Fairground Street in. Caldwell has been charged with illegal assembly/possession of chemicals that may be used for. the manufacture of methamphetamines. Charges against Short stem from a search warrant executed by Noble County...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
Cambridge State Patrol Post promotes school bus safety

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – August is school bus safety month in Ohio as thousands of children head back to school. The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol is announcing its efforts to help promote school bus safety for our children. Todd Henry, Assistant Post Commander of the Cambridge post...
CAMBRIDGE, OH

