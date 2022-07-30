Town makes formal offer to fire-chief finalist

www.ack.net
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Inquirer and Mirror
Cranson will take fire chief job, union president says
(Aug 1, 2022) Michael Cranson has accepted the town's offer and is slated to be Nantucket’s next fire chief starting Oct. 1, Nantucket firefighters' union president Jeff Allen said Monday. Town manager Libby Gibson said she could not comment on whether Cranson accepted the position. "We're not through with...
capecod.com
Harwich Institutes Mandatory Ban on Watering
HARWICH – Harwich officials have instituted a mandatory watering ban as the Cape Cod and Islands region continues to experience a drought. The state recently declared that Cape Cod was under Level 1 drought conditions. The town has also received multiple complaints about low water pressure. Those factors have...
newbedfordguide.com
OPINION: “New Bedford Mayor shows complete disregard for community and health!”
“Yet again, the City of New Bedford stands to exploit its community. Two weeks ago, the mayor acted unilaterally by entering into an agreement with Parallel Products, now ironically called South Coast Renewables, without public participation or knowledge. Within this agreement, the mayor agrees to not oppose any future applications of approval for the company’s project which, due to ambiguous contract language, could include the reconsideration of biosolids processing, once again without seeking or requiring community consultation or consent.
newbedfordguide.com
Fairhaven Fire Department announces passing of Lt. Kevin Polson, military veteran
“The Fairhaven Call Firefighters Association and Fairhaven Fire-EMS are extremely saddened to announce the passing of Lieutenant Kevin Polson. Lt. Polson, started with the Fairhaven Fire Department in 1995, he was a proud call firefighter, Kevin earned a promotion to the rank of Lieutenant and served the Town of Fairhaven for 25+ years. Kevin was a proud Military Veteran, a proud Department of Corrections Officer, and a proud family man!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capeandislands.org
‘Old Ladies’ dive into Cape ponds seeking trash, emerge triumphant
Mary Grauerholz, 72, hoists a car tire found at the bottom of Flax Pond onto a kayak. This is part of an effort to clean up pollution in freshwater environments. People normally aren’t excited to find garbage on the bottom of a pond, but for an unusual group of underwater trash collectors on Cape Cod, there’s a certain exhilaration when the biggest discovery of the day suddenly appears 8 feet below the surface.
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Inquirer and Mirror
David M. Gray, 89
David M. Gray, 89, of Polpis, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in Hawaii. No services are planned at this time.
Cape Cod real estate transactions: Most expensive Barnstable County home sales for the week ending July 30
A house in South Yarmouth that sold for $9.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Barnstable County between July 24 and July 30. In total, 91 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $962,912. The average price per square foot was $562.
RELATED PEOPLE
capecod.com
Major crash reported on Route 6 in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A major traffic crash was reported on Route 6 in Provincetown shortly before 9 AM Monday. The crash happened at the Snail Road intersection and reportedly involved three vehicles. Firefighters called for the Jaws of Life to free one of the victims from the wreckage. Three ambulances were called to the scene for transports to Cape Cod Hospital. Luckily it was determined a MedFlight helicopter was not needed so the injuries all appear to be not life-threatening. Traffic was being detoured around the scene. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
WCVB
Wrong-way Route 3 driver in custody after chase in Weymouth, Massachusetts
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — One person is in custody Tuesday after he was driving the wrong way on a South Shore highway, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police said troopers pursued a car going north in the southbound lanes on Route 3 in Plymouth. That car then crashed on Pleasant Street in Weymouth, where the driver eventually exited the car and ran from police.
Inquirer and Mirror
Fishing boat strikes cruise ship east of Nantucket
(July 31, 2022) A New Bedford-based fishing boat struck a cruise ship early Saturday morning about 40 miles east of Nantucket, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Norweigan Cruise lines' Norweigan Pearl was struck by the Gabby G just before 2:25 a.m., the Coast Guard reported. The Norweigan Pearl...
Inquirer and Mirror
Adelaide S. Gifford
Adelaide S. Gifford, 94, of Wheat Ridge, Colo. and Nantucket, died July 17, 2022. A celebration of her life will be held this fall on Nantucket.
IN THIS ARTICLE
More than 20 sharks spotted in water off Cape Cod over the weekend
ORLEANS, Mass. — Shark activity off Cape Cod exploded over the weekend with more than 20 reported sightings. There were six great white shark sightings reported on Saturday and 17 sightings on Sunday, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app. Tagged sharks named Ken, Luke, and...
capecod.com
Driver to face OUI charges after Harwich crash
HARWICH – Around 4:30 Monday the female driver of a Toyota Avalon reportedly pulled out from Smith Street plowing into a Jeep SUV heading north on Depot Road West, pushing the Jeep into a tree. The Avalon allegedly left the scene and ended up in Dennis at the Ocean State Job Lot parking lot. The Avalon driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Harwich Police will be sending her a summons for Operating under the influence of liquor and Leaving the scene of property damage.
capecod.com
Two injured in serious crash in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – At least two people were injured in a major crash in Yarmouth sometime before 7:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of Old Main Street and Pond Street when a Chevy Cruze and a Honda CR-V collided. Firefighters had to extricate at least one victim from the wreckage. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Yarmouth and Dennis ambulances. The cause of the collision is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
NECN
Cruise Ship, Fishing Boat Collide Near Nantucket
A cruise ship bound for Bermuda was delayed after striking a fishing vessel off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Departing from Boston, the Norwegian Pearl came into contact with a fishing boat, the Gabby G, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Coast Guard officials.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inquirer and Mirror
Seen on the Scene: Night Under the Light
(July 28, 2022) The Sconset Trust celebrated the 15th anniversary of the move of Sankaty Light away from the eroding Sconset Bluff July 17 with its Night Under the Light Gala at Sankaty Head Golf Club. Guests enjoyed cocktails, a raw bar and live music. I&M contributor Kris Kinsley Hancock...
Inquirer and Mirror
Harmful algae blooms at four island ponds
(July 31, 2022) Four island ponds – Miacomet, Capaum, Gibbs and Hummock – currently have harmful algae blooms, town officials announced Friday. Cyanobacteria blooms are the most common type of harmful algae in lakes, ponds and other freshwater systems in this country, although they can occur in brackish environments. They can produce dangerous cyanotoxins, which pose potential health risks to humans and animals.
Inquirer and Mirror
Today's Beach Report: Surfside, Miacomet closed to swimming after another shark-fin sighting
(July 31, 2022) A confirmed shark-fin sighting has already closed Surfside and Miacomet beaches to swimming for at least two hours this morning. Harbormaster Sheila Lucey said the beaches will reopen to swimming by noon if no more sightings are reported. Jellyfish were also reported at Miacomet and Surfside this...
Comments / 0