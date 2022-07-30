ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Town makes formal offer to fire-chief finalist

By Dean Geddes Email: dgeddes@inkym.com Twitter:
Inquirer and Mirror
 3 days ago
Inquirer and Mirror

Cranson will take fire chief job, union president says

(Aug 1, 2022) Michael Cranson has accepted the town's offer and is slated to be Nantucket’s next fire chief starting Oct. 1, Nantucket firefighters' union president Jeff Allen said Monday. Town manager Libby Gibson said she could not comment on whether Cranson accepted the position. "We're not through with...
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Harwich Institutes Mandatory Ban on Watering

HARWICH – Harwich officials have instituted a mandatory watering ban as the Cape Cod and Islands region continues to experience a drought. The state recently declared that Cape Cod was under Level 1 drought conditions. The town has also received multiple complaints about low water pressure. Those factors have...
HARWICH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

OPINION: “New Bedford Mayor shows complete disregard for community and health!”

“Yet again, the City of New Bedford stands to exploit its community. Two weeks ago, the mayor acted unilaterally by entering into an agreement with Parallel Products, now ironically called South Coast Renewables, without public participation or knowledge. Within this agreement, the mayor agrees to not oppose any future applications of approval for the company’s project which, due to ambiguous contract language, could include the reconsideration of biosolids processing, once again without seeking or requiring community consultation or consent.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Fairhaven Fire Department announces passing of Lt. Kevin Polson, military veteran

“The Fairhaven Call Firefighters Association and Fairhaven Fire-EMS are extremely saddened to announce the passing of Lieutenant Kevin Polson. Lt. Polson, started with the Fairhaven Fire Department in 1995, he was a proud call firefighter, Kevin earned a promotion to the rank of Lieutenant and served the Town of Fairhaven for 25+ years. Kevin was a proud Military Veteran, a proud Department of Corrections Officer, and a proud family man!
FAIRHAVEN, MA
capeandislands.org

‘Old Ladies’ dive into Cape ponds seeking trash, emerge triumphant

Mary Grauerholz, 72, hoists a car tire found at the bottom of Flax Pond onto a kayak. This is part of an effort to clean up pollution in freshwater environments. People normally aren’t excited to find garbage on the bottom of a pond, but for an unusual group of underwater trash collectors on Cape Cod, there’s a certain exhilaration when the biggest discovery of the day suddenly appears 8 feet below the surface.
FALMOUTH, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

David M. Gray, 89

David M. Gray, 89, of Polpis, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in Hawaii. No services are planned at this time.
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Major crash reported on Route 6 in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A major traffic crash was reported on Route 6 in Provincetown shortly before 9 AM Monday. The crash happened at the Snail Road intersection and reportedly involved three vehicles. Firefighters called for the Jaws of Life to free one of the victims from the wreckage. Three ambulances were called to the scene for transports to Cape Cod Hospital. Luckily it was determined a MedFlight helicopter was not needed so the injuries all appear to be not life-threatening. Traffic was being detoured around the scene. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
WCVB

Wrong-way Route 3 driver in custody after chase in Weymouth, Massachusetts

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — One person is in custody Tuesday after he was driving the wrong way on a South Shore highway, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police said troopers pursued a car going north in the southbound lanes on Route 3 in Plymouth. That car then crashed on Pleasant Street in Weymouth, where the driver eventually exited the car and ran from police.
WEYMOUTH, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Fishing boat strikes cruise ship east of Nantucket

(July 31, 2022) A New Bedford-based fishing boat struck a cruise ship early Saturday morning about 40 miles east of Nantucket, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Norweigan Cruise lines' Norweigan Pearl was struck by the Gabby G just before 2:25 a.m., the Coast Guard reported. The Norweigan Pearl...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Adelaide S. Gifford

Adelaide S. Gifford, 94, of Wheat Ridge, Colo. and Nantucket, died July 17, 2022. A celebration of her life will be held this fall on Nantucket.
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Driver to face OUI charges after Harwich crash

HARWICH – Around 4:30 Monday the female driver of a Toyota Avalon reportedly pulled out from Smith Street plowing into a Jeep SUV heading north on Depot Road West, pushing the Jeep into a tree. The Avalon allegedly left the scene and ended up in Dennis at the Ocean State Job Lot parking lot. The Avalon driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Harwich Police will be sending her a summons for Operating under the influence of liquor and Leaving the scene of property damage.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Two injured in serious crash in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – At least two people were injured in a major crash in Yarmouth sometime before 7:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of Old Main Street and Pond Street when a Chevy Cruze and a Honda CR-V collided. Firefighters had to extricate at least one victim from the wreckage. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Yarmouth and Dennis ambulances. The cause of the collision is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
YARMOUTH, MA
NECN

Cruise Ship, Fishing Boat Collide Near Nantucket

A cruise ship bound for Bermuda was delayed after striking a fishing vessel off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Departing from Boston, the Norwegian Pearl came into contact with a fishing boat, the Gabby G, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Coast Guard officials.
News Break
Politics
Inquirer and Mirror

Seen on the Scene: Night Under the Light

(July 28, 2022) The Sconset Trust celebrated the 15th anniversary of the move of Sankaty Light away from the eroding Sconset Bluff July 17 with its Night Under the Light Gala at Sankaty Head Golf Club. Guests enjoyed cocktails, a raw bar and live music. I&M contributor Kris Kinsley Hancock...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Harmful algae blooms at four island ponds

(July 31, 2022) Four island ponds – Miacomet, Capaum, Gibbs and Hummock – currently have harmful algae blooms, town officials announced Friday. Cyanobacteria blooms are the most common type of harmful algae in lakes, ponds and other freshwater systems in this country, although they can occur in brackish environments. They can produce dangerous cyanotoxins, which pose potential health risks to humans and animals.
NANTUCKET, MA

