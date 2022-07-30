Fans of KLTV 7 news, including myself, were saddened to hear about longtime KLTV meteorologist Mark Scirto's stroke while he was in Dallas in May. Since that time, the weather team at KLTV has stepped up to keep us updated with the daily forecasts. The station has also been great at keep us updated on Mark's progress as he is making the long road to recovery following his stroke. KLTV posted another update on Mark's health on Friday, July 29, and its great to hear that his recovery is going well.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO