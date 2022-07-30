www.fox4news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Worth Activist Darryl Washington Giving Away A/C Units to VeteransLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
DART Considering Program Offering Students Free RidesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What’s Next for Dallas Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Victory Park Restaurant Imoto Closed For GoodLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
aisd.net
New teachers welcomed to Arlington ISD
It’s that time of year again. The teachers are back!. The Arlington ISD welcomed more than 75 new teachers last week to the district with a fun, interactive and informative orientation. The event was hosted by the professional learning department and gave the newcomers a chance to get acquainted with their fellow first-year teachers and hear valuable tips and advice from several district vets.
fox4news.com
North Texas high schools start holding football practices this week amid heatwave
DALLAS - This week, football practice at North Texas high school campuses was allowed to start with morning and evening practice. Although with the intense heat we've been experiencing, it is a day-by-day decision whether to practice inside or outside. Students at Lincoln High School in Dallas ISD did warmups...
fox4news.com
Back to School: New school safety efforts in place at Dallas ISD
In the final weeks heading into the new school years, districts across North Texas are working to reassure parents about safety on campuses. Tuesday, Dallas ISD gave details about its security plans.
fox4news.com
New school year begins for some Dallas ISD students
The school year starts Monday for students in five Dallas ISD schools. A new superintendent is starting the school year too.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
K12@Dallas
Five Redesign schools celebrate their first day of school
Edna Rowe Elementary School – along with four other Dallas ISD schools that adopted the School Day Redesign calendar – welcomed students back for their first day of class on Monday!. Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde joined Edna Rowe Elementary School Principal Aaron Joseph in greeting students and...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Completely appalled': UT-Dallas student condemns professor's homophobic tweet
DALLAS — The University of Texas at Dallas is still investigating the anti-LGBTQ social media posts made by a computer science professor on July 15. Timothy Farage, who is a computer science professor at the Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science, tweeted a response to an article that stated that most monkeypox patients in New York City were gay men.
fox4news.com
North Texas kids enjoy specialized summer camp made for the hearing-impaired
PARKER, Texas - Some North Texas children are enjoying a summer camp created just for them. This week, dozens of children are gathering at the Cross Creek Ranch in Parker made specifically for hearing-impaired children ages 4 to 11. Each child has a cochlear implant to help them hear. They’re...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Parkland Clinic Will Offer Health, Dental Care to a Community in Need
Several neighborhoods in southern Dallas struggle with more than their fair share of challenges. So we're celebrating some good news in one of those communities: The neighborhood of Jubilee Park will soon have better access to health and dental care. A new health clinic is opening on Monday to serve...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dallas ISD will continue to offer free meals in schools for students, other school districts require parents to apply for free meals
Dallas, Texas – All students nationwide, regardless of their financial status, were eligible for free meals in schools as a part of the early Covid-19 pandemic measures, but that is now going to change because Congress opted not to renew waivers. For the upcoming school year, Dallas ISD will continue to offer free meals for all of its students, something that the school district has been doing since 2013, but several of the North Texas school districts require parents to apply for free meals for their children.
newschannel6now.com
‘Miracle Boy’ Porter Hulme heads home from Fort Worth hospital
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 has an update on Porter Hulme, the 10-year-old Texoma boy who was involved in a wreck in May that left him trapped under a one-ton truck. Porter’s family said in a post on Facebook he is now heading home from the Fort...
fox4news.com
North Texas school districts reminding parents they must apply for free school meals this year
Dallas - With the start of the school year coming up fast, many local school districts are warning parents that there is an additional step to get their students free school breakfast and lunches this year. Congress opted not to renew waivers approved in the early stages of the COVID-19...
Texas School District Approves 4-Day Week For Students
A Texas school district located approximately 50 miles west of Fort Worth has approved a 4-day week for students that will begin during the upcoming school year. The Mineral Wells Independent School District voted to switch to a four-day week, according to reports by the Texas Tribune. "The action was needed to attract and retain teachers during a time when educators are hard to come by."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
Skydiver hurt in Fannin County jump has now died at a McKinney hospital
A skydiver who crashed to Earth in Fannin County over the weekend has now died. The accident was Sunday afternoon when the victim became entangled in his parachute, crashing outside of Whitewright.
checkoutdfw.com
There are nearly 30 homes listed for over $2 million in Frisco today. Here are 4 that really stand out.
Today, there are six homes over $3 million for sale in Frisco. Wondering what they look like? We're featuring a handful of them below. If you are on the hunt for a luxury home in Frisco, there are a fair number of options today. In fact, you can find 28 homes today in Frisco that are priced over $2 million. The majority of those homes are in the $2 million-$2.99 million range.
Learn More About Mark Scirto’s Stroke Recovery and Signs a Loved One May Be Having a Stroke
Fans of KLTV 7 news, including myself, were saddened to hear about longtime KLTV meteorologist Mark Scirto's stroke while he was in Dallas in May. Since that time, the weather team at KLTV has stepped up to keep us updated with the daily forecasts. The station has also been great at keep us updated on Mark's progress as he is making the long road to recovery following his stroke. KLTV posted another update on Mark's health on Friday, July 29, and its great to hear that his recovery is going well.
fox4news.com
Broadway Dallas, Live Nation partner to bring diverse shows
Two Dallas treasures -- Fair Park and the Music Hall -- will soon be busier thanks to a partnership between concert promoter Live Nation and the organization now called Broadway Dallas. President Ken Novice joined Good Day to talk about the types of events that will bring new attention and patronage to the area.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth ISD’s handling of racial slur video widens distrust, Black community leaders say
A teacher who allowed a Paschal High School student to use the n-word multiple times during a class presentation in April no longer works for Fort Worth ISD, a district spokesperson told the Fort Worth Report. However, Black community leaders expressed frustrations at the district’s lack of communication over the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas 12-Year-Old Loses Battle to Bone Cancer, Leaves Legacy of Giving
Isabelle "Izzy" Martin was more than your average 12-year-old middle school girl. She was a force in fundraising for the rare cancer she fought so hard against for more than two years: osteosarcoma, a bone cancer. Izzy died Friday morning surrounded by her family at home. "Our warrior went home...
Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict
DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
Comments / 3