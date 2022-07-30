ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aisd.net

New teachers welcomed to Arlington ISD

It’s that time of year again. The teachers are back!. The Arlington ISD welcomed more than 75 new teachers last week to the district with a fun, interactive and informative orientation. The event was hosted by the professional learning department and gave the newcomers a chance to get acquainted with their fellow first-year teachers and hear valuable tips and advice from several district vets.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
K12@Dallas

Five Redesign schools celebrate their first day of school

Edna Rowe Elementary School – along with four other Dallas ISD schools that adopted the School Day Redesign calendar – welcomed students back for their first day of class on Monday!. Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde joined Edna Rowe Elementary School Principal Aaron Joseph in greeting students and...
DALLAS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Completely appalled': UT-Dallas student condemns professor's homophobic tweet

DALLAS — The University of Texas at Dallas is still investigating the anti-LGBTQ social media posts made by a computer science professor on July 15. Timothy Farage, who is a computer science professor at the Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science, tweeted a response to an article that stated that most monkeypox patients in New York City were gay men.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Parkland Clinic Will Offer Health, Dental Care to a Community in Need

Several neighborhoods in southern Dallas struggle with more than their fair share of challenges. So we're celebrating some good news in one of those communities: The neighborhood of Jubilee Park will soon have better access to health and dental care. A new health clinic is opening on Monday to serve...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberia#Poverty#Ut Arlington#Lvn#Adn#Bsn#Msn#Np
Daily Fort Worth

Dallas ISD will continue to offer free meals in schools for students, other school districts require parents to apply for free meals

Dallas, Texas – All students nationwide, regardless of their financial status, were eligible for free meals in schools as a part of the early Covid-19 pandemic measures, but that is now going to change because Congress opted not to renew waivers. For the upcoming school year, Dallas ISD will continue to offer free meals for all of its students, something that the school district has been doing since 2013, but several of the North Texas school districts require parents to apply for free meals for their children.
DALLAS, TX
Matt Lillywhite

Texas School District Approves 4-Day Week For Students

A Texas school district located approximately 50 miles west of Fort Worth has approved a 4-day week for students that will begin during the upcoming school year. The Mineral Wells Independent School District voted to switch to a four-day week, according to reports by the Texas Tribune. "The action was needed to attract and retain teachers during a time when educators are hard to come by."
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
checkoutdfw.com

There are nearly 30 homes listed for over $2 million in Frisco today. Here are 4 that really stand out.

Today, there are six homes over $3 million for sale in Frisco. Wondering what they look like? We're featuring a handful of them below. If you are on the hunt for a luxury home in Frisco, there are a fair number of options today. In fact, you can find 28 homes today in Frisco that are priced over $2 million. The majority of those homes are in the $2 million-$2.99 million range.
FRISCO, TX
101.5 KNUE

Learn More About Mark Scirto’s Stroke Recovery and Signs a Loved One May Be Having a Stroke

Fans of KLTV 7 news, including myself, were saddened to hear about longtime KLTV meteorologist Mark Scirto's stroke while he was in Dallas in May. Since that time, the weather team at KLTV has stepped up to keep us updated with the daily forecasts. The station has also been great at keep us updated on Mark's progress as he is making the long road to recovery following his stroke. KLTV posted another update on Mark's health on Friday, July 29, and its great to hear that his recovery is going well.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Broadway Dallas, Live Nation partner to bring diverse shows

Two Dallas treasures -- Fair Park and the Music Hall -- will soon be busier thanks to a partnership between concert promoter Live Nation and the organization now called Broadway Dallas. President Ken Novice joined Good Day to talk about the types of events that will bring new attention and patronage to the area.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas 12-Year-Old Loses Battle to Bone Cancer, Leaves Legacy of Giving

Isabelle "Izzy" Martin was more than your average 12-year-old middle school girl. She was a force in fundraising for the rare cancer she fought so hard against for more than two years: osteosarcoma, a bone cancer. Izzy died Friday morning surrounded by her family at home. "Our warrior went home...
DALLAS, TX
therockwalltimes

Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict

DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy