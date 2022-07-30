John Kanell's Monster Cake Pops

people.com
recipesgram.com
Moist Pineapple and Carrot Cake
This carrot and pineapple cake is so simple but still unique and very delicious! Easy to prepare, this beautiful cake can be a great holiday dessert for you and your family. And the best thing is that you can prepare it for any season. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For...
The Daily South
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Icebox Pie
Cold, sweet, and a little bit salty, this make-ahead icebox pie recipe is everything you want in a summer dessert. This icebox pie marries the classic combo of chocolate and peanut butter with a Nutter Butter crust and velvety bittersweet chocolate custard. It's topped with freshly whipped cream and chopped chocolate covered peanuts for an impressive looking pie that requires only 20 minutes of hands-on work. To make neat, round dollops of whipped cream, use an ice-cream or cookie scoop. Unlike summer fruit pies, this pie requires only a short trip to the oven and is made from pantry staples like condensed milk and cookies for a low-effort dessert. For slices as pretty as the pie, dip your knife in a glass of warm water before slicing, then wipe it clean in between each slice.
recipesgram.com
6-Minutes Pineapple Cream Pie
This 6-minute pineapple creamy pie is so rich, creamy, and tasty! It is extremely quick to prepare – it took me exactly 6 minutes to make it! If you are a pineapple fan – you got to try this creamy dessert! Here is the recipe:. Servings 8. Ingredients:
mvmagazine.com
Skillet Peach Cobbler with Ginger-Orange Biscuits
This quintessential summer dessert has everything you could ask for. When peaches are in season, there is no better destination than this crowd-pleasing cobbler. It’s also delicious made with plums or a combination of stone fruits. The easy-to-make cobbler biscuits get a lift from orange and crystallized ginger. (Note that you will need about 2 large navel oranges in total to zest for the biscuits and filling.) The biscuit dough can be made ahead, and the stone fruit does not need to be peeled, making this recipe extra user-friendly. Be sure to read all of the tips and substitution ideas in Baking Together #26: A Crowd-Pleasing Peach Cobbler before you start making this recipe. Serve with vanilla ice cream (homemade No-Churn Vanilla Malted Ice Cream if you like!) while still warm.
thespruceeats.com
Cosmic Brownies Recipe
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Picture it. You open your lunchbox and find Mom packed you a special treat — a brownie. But not just any brownie, a Little Debbie’s Cosmic brownie. You peel open the cellophane package and take a bite of the dense, chewy chocolate brownie. Life is good.
Allrecipes.com
Southern Tomato Pie
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Fit pie crust inside a 9-inch pie plate, pressing into the bottom and up the sides of the plate. Fold crust edges under; crimp as desired. Place a piece of parchment paper over crust in pie plate, leaving a 3-inch overhang. Fill with pie weights or dried beans.
Jennifer Aniston Made These Pretty Rings Sell Out, but They're Finally Back in Stock — and on Sale
Some celebrities walk around wearing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry on any given day. Just last month, Adele wore three Van Cleef bracelets, worth $4,000 each, while boating in Italy, and Vanessa Hudgens seems to wear her $6,900 Cartier Love bracelet almost daily. But there's one jewelry brand that a slew of stars wear that won't cost you a pretty penny: BaubleBar.
The Daily South
Buttermilk Coleslaw
Summer cookouts and barbecues aren't quite complete without a slightly sweet and tangy coleslaw served alongside ribs or on top of hotdogs or tacos. This classic coleslaw recipe is boosted with the addition of buttermilk, a slightly sour and fermented cow's milk that is easy to find in the chilled section of the grocery store. Whip up this super simple recipe in 10 minutes.
2 homemade ice cream sandwich recipes: Chocolate raspberry and PBJ
Dan Langan shares two ice cream sandwich recipes with homemade no-churn ice cream.
CNET
How to Make the Perfect Buffalo Wings in an Oven
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Diet-friendly versions of game-day food may sound unappetizing. But with a little technique and insights from some of our favorite culinary friends, you can make healthy party grub without losing out on taste.
thepioneerwoman.com
Halloween Chex Mix
No October party is complete without a festive Halloween appetizer. Let this Halloween Chex Mix recipe be the anchor of the table! It's salty and sweet, has tons of candy mix-ins and makes a large batch for a crowd. Add a platter of mummy hotdogs, pumpkin hummus, and spider cookies, and your guests won't think twice about their brimming baskets of candy.
12tomatoes.com
Bored of Chicken? Boil It in Butter!
Has butter ever done me wrong? For me, it’s a resounding no! Butter never disappoints, it outperforms and exceeds my expectations, making everything golden, sumptuous, and downright decadent. When I hit a slump, I always find butter can be the saving grace, and people knew that hundreds of years ago too. This historical recipe proves that butter can make anything, even boring chicken, taste better.
butterwithasideofbread.com
EASY BERRY CAKE
Easy Berry Cake made from scratch with pantry ingredients + fresh berries! Simple berry cake recipe topped with a lovely vanilla almond glaze!. This simple berry cake is sure to become an instant favorite in your home, made with fresh or frozen berries, you can bake it up any time of the year! This easy triple berry cake recipe uses basic ingredients most likely already in your kitchen, it comes together quick and the results are an incredible treat.
recipesgram.com
No-Bake Eclair Cake
I really love eclairs but I don’t have much time to make them…making éclair pastry is a quite complicated process – if you want to make it perfect! But, recently I received this amazing recipe from my cousin Franca and … the taste of éclairs is back in my home! This no-bake eclair cake is lovely and delicious and everyone can make it!
Stir-Fried Baby Bok Choy
Bok choy is a favorite in my house — it’s one of the easiest ways to get a green veggie on the table quickly. If you’re not familiar with the vegetable, it can feel a little intimidating to cook, but it’s fairly straightforward once you tackle it once or twice.
People
Benjamin Sormonte & Elisa Marshall's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies
The partners and co-owners of Maman bakeries share a homemade version of their popular "gooey on the inside, crispy on the outside" treat—which is featured in their new baking guide Maman: The Cookbook. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you...
Martha Stewart's Mile-High Apple Pie Is Apple-solutely Amazing
No dessert quite says “all-American” like a golden brown, perfectly flaky, double-crust apple pie. In fact, even though I enjoy all kinds of desserts, I think I prefer a slice of a delicious pie over anything else. I not only love eating pies, but I also love making the crusts, the fillings, and the toppings and baking them to perfection.
People
Carla Lalli Music's Maraschino-Cream Sandwich Cookies
"This is a family recipe from my husband's side of the family," explains Carla Lalli Music. "His maternal grandmother, Margaret Johnson, was an incredible home baker and she was especially renowned for her holiday cookie recipes. This one was absolutely required at every Christmas and holiday party since my husband was a child."
leitesculinaria.com
Chocolate Zucchini Cake with Buttercream Frosting
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This chocolate zucchini cake with buttercream frosting is rich and decadent, as all chocolate cakes should be. It’s a great way to use up a summer abundance of zucchini and it’s perfect for snacking, birthdays, or when you’ve made all the zucchini bread you can eat.
People
Shaquille O'Neal's Turkey Sausage, Vegetable & Biscuit Breakfast Casserole
‘I’m a big breakfast guy. Name a classic morning food; it’s on my menu, morning, afternoon, night,’ says the former NBA star and author of the new Shaq’s Family Style cookbook. ‘[This] is an extra-cheesy, sausage-filled, hide-the-veggies breakfast that fills everyone up in no time’
