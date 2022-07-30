God’s Pit Crew asking for donations for Kentucky flood victims

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — God’s Pit Crew, the Danville-based volunteer crisis response team, is asking community members for donations to fill their “Blessing Buckets” for the people affected by the flooding in Kentucky.

Officials from God’s Pit Crew say they have already sent three tractor-trailers to eastern Kentucky full of Gatorade, cleaning supplies, and “Blessing Buckets” for survivors of the devastating floods.

Supplies can be donated to the Parkland entrance of the God’s Pit Crew warehouse at 132 Parkland Drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

God’s Pit Crew is asking for donations of the following items:

Small and standard rolls of toilet paper

Paper towels (no mega or triple rolls)

New washcloths

Bottled Water

Deodorant

Canned and non-perishable food

“We are so grateful for the support of our community helping us respond to numerous recent natural disasters. YOU are God’s Pit Crew. You provide hope. Thank you from all of us at God’s Pit Crew as we work to provide hope, healing, and restoration to those impacted by these recent, devastating floods,” God’s Pit Crew President Randy Johnson said.

If you are unable to donate items but would still like to contribute, you can sponsor a Blessing Bucket for $35 online.

God’s Pit Crew says it is currently assessing whether or not its immediate response team of volunteers is needed to assist with clean-up. To learn more about how you can help, you can visit the God’s Pit Crew website.

