Danville, VA

God’s Pit Crew asking for donations for Kentucky flood victims

By Kelly Fisher
 6 days ago

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — God’s Pit Crew, the Danville-based volunteer crisis response team, is asking community members for donations to fill their “Blessing Buckets” for the people affected by the flooding in Kentucky.

Officials from God’s Pit Crew say they have already sent three tractor-trailers to eastern Kentucky full of Gatorade, cleaning supplies, and “Blessing Buckets” for survivors of the devastating floods.

Supplies can be donated to the Parkland entrance of the God’s Pit Crew warehouse at 132 Parkland Drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

God’s Pit Crew is asking for donations of the following items:

  • Small and standard rolls of toilet paper
  • Paper towels (no mega or triple rolls)
  • New washcloths
  • Bottled Water
  • Deodorant
  • Canned and non-perishable food

“We are so grateful for the support of our community helping us respond to numerous recent natural disasters. YOU are God’s Pit Crew. You provide hope. Thank you from all of us at God’s Pit Crew as we work to provide hope, healing, and restoration to those impacted by these recent, devastating floods,” God’s Pit Crew President Randy Johnson said.

If you are unable to donate items but would still like to contribute, you can sponsor a Blessing Bucket for $35 online.

God’s Pit Crew says it is currently assessing whether or not its immediate response team of volunteers is needed to assist with clean-up. To learn more about how you can help, you can visit the God’s Pit Crew website.

Virginia relief organizations offer aid to Kentucky flood victims

(WFXR) — Two Virginia nonprofits, God’s Pit Crew and Gleaning for the World, are working to provide aid to those impacted by the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. The chief operating officer of God’s Pit Crew, Brandon Nuckles, tells WFXR News the Danville-based organization is doing everything it can to provide relief. “At this point, […]
WSLS

Steppin' Out, Botetourt County Fair and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Over the Edge with EDCM will host a rappelling event in downtown Roanoke today and tomorrow. All money raised from the event will go directly toward the construction of a medical clinic in the community of Brisas Del Mar. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Higher Education Center at 108 N. Jefferson Street.
WFXR

Protecting students, staff at southwest Virginia schools

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Security is definitely on parents’ minds as they prepare to send their kids back to school following a surge in gun violence over the past few months. “Our students and staff safety is our top priority,” said Monica Hatchett, director of communications for Henry County Public Schools. Henry County Public […]
WFXR

Virginia nonprofits ask for help with Kentucky flood relief efforts

(WFXR) — From Southside to central Virginia, nonprofit organizations are turning to community members to support their disaster relief efforts following the deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky. The chief operating officer of God’s Pit Crew, Brandon Nuckles, says the team that was in Buchanan County following the devastating flooding from mid-July didn’t get back home […]
WFXR

Envigo beagles at Angels of Assisi find forever families, foster homes

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In the week since 64 beagles rescued from the Envigo breeding facility arrived in Roanoke, Angels of Assisi says that a number of the dogs have found new homes, either with forever families or foster families. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the shelter announced the first litter of beagle puppies was old […]
chathamstartribune.com

Health department expands rabies investigation

Five Danville residents have undergone post-exposure rabies treatment due to a rabid fox in the Mount Cross Road and Tyler Avenue area, according to Kelly Waller, environmental health supervisors with the Pittsylvania-Danville and Southside Health Districts. Meanwhile, the Virginia Department of Health has advised pet owners in that area to...
WFXR

Protecting Virginia kids from COVID as they return to school

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — As children head back to the classroom for another school year amid the coronavirus pandemic, parents may have a lot of questions about protocols for keeping kids healthy. However, school districts around southwest Virginia are already making sure they have every safety measure in place before children even get on […]
WFXR

Safety, health concerns lead to increase in Virginia homeschooling students

(WFXR) — Fall is quickly approaching, which means students are preparing to trade pool days for pencils. However, for the millions of homeschooled students across the U.S., going back to school looks a little different. According to Yvonne Bunn, the director of home school support and government affairs for the Home Educators Association of Virginia, […]
WFXR

Virginia schools address security following Texas shooting

(WFXR) — More than two months after the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, school districts across the country are still keeping that tragedy in mind while they consider their own school security. Lynchburg City Schools say the May shooting in Uvalde is a topic of conversation between their officials and the […]
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for LeeAnn Amber Haun

LeeAnn Amber Haun (formerly LeeAnn Anderson) departed from this world on June 22, 2022, in Roanoke, Virginia. She leaves behind numerous family members and friends to cherish her memory. She is survived by her father John Haun, his wife Rosemary, and their son Christopher, of Tazewell; her sisters, Crystal Haun and Tabitha Justice; her brother J.T. Haun; and two beloved daughters, Hailey Anderson and Jordan Anderson, whom she missed deeply and thought of often. She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Ann Money, and her grandparents, Frances Holiway, Rita Haun, and Daniel Nelson Haun. LeeAnn was born September 17, 1984, and raised in McDowell County, WV. She spent her childhood learning to fend for herself, she sometimes said. She was the second middle child and often found herself on the fringes of activity, until she blossomed into a vivacious social butterfly, endearing herself to the hearts of many. She treasured meeting new people and being able to care for others. Her memories were her greatest treasures, however. Her favorite memories were of her daughters, and of her paternal grandmother’s love for her. She was Granny Rita’s “little China doll,” and Amber took up a family gauntlet by learning to make her homemade buttermilk biscuits. LeeAnn Amber played one final game of sibling Monopoly as a complete set with her sisters and brother in the wake of their mother’s death in 2007. She spent the last few years of her life searching for self-fulfillment and healing, and found much brokenness and heartache along the way. Nevertheless, she touched the lives of many people throughout her life, and her desire for adventure took her across the United States.
wvtf.org

Should Virginia teachers be allowed to bring guns into the classroom?

As concern over school shootings increases, some say teachers should be able to bring guns to the classroom. In Virginia, law enforcement officials are the only people allowed to carry guns into schools. But some firearms advocates say Virginia should join the two dozen other states that allow people who are not police or security officials to carry guns into schools.
WFXR

COVID expectations for 2022-23 school year in Virginia

(WFXR) — When it comes to going back to school, uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic can cause some Virginia parents to worry. “The COVID thing is coming back and that is my only concern…Just everybody getting sick again like it was in 2020,” said Melissa Saunders, who cares for her two grandchildren. Some back-to-school coronavirus […]
WDBJ7.com

COVID guidelines outlined as students head back to school

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are heading into the second full school year since the coronavirus pandemic started. Schools from our hometowns continue to keep classrooms clean. Hand sanitizer is now essential on the school supply list. “With COVID we do try to clean more often. The kids use a...
