No need for Ferrari orders, Leclerc insists

Why Rossi's IMS win was one for the history books
Another milestone was reached on Saturday, as Andretti Autosport’s Jessica Mace was part of the over-the-wall pit crew that won the Indianapolis Grand Prix with Alexander Rossi. Mace, a veteran of the team’s Indy Lights and IndyCar programs, changed the right-rear tire on the No. 27 Honda which Rossi...
Binotto blames car, not strategy, for Leclerc result
Ferrari’s strategy was not the reason Charles Leclerc was unable to win the Hungarian Grand Prix, according to team principal Mattia Binotto. Leclerc started third and had overtaken George Russell to lead by the halfway stage, using medium tires for each of the first two stints. The expected strategy was for Leclerc to run long enough to fit the soft tires for the end of the race – as teammate Carlos Sainz did – but Ferrari responded to a pit stop from Max Verstappen and opted for hard tires, leaving Leclerc struggling on the unfancied compound and dropping to six after an extra stop while Verstappen won.
Hungarian GP 'lost with that first stint' - Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton believes his hopes of winning the Hungarian Grand Prix were lost in the opening stint and that he had the performance to fight with Max Verstappen for victory. Qualifying issues for both Hamilton — who had a DRS failure — and Verstappen — who suffered a power loss — left them seventh and 10th, respectively, on the grid. Hamilton started on medium tires while Verstappen was on softs, with both two-stopping and ending on the opposing compound, but Hamilton feels he was on the wrong starting tire in hindsight.
Alonso shares the "same ambitions and values" as Aston Martin - Stroll
Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll says he signed Fernando Alonso to a multi-year contract because the pair share the same commitment and ambition. Alonso has been signed from Alpine to replace Sebastian Vettel, after the four-time world champion announced his retirement on Thursday. The moves come at a time when Aston is ninth in the constructors’ championship and Alonso recently turned 41, but Stroll says it is the calibre of driver that the team wanted and the Spaniard showed he was committed to the project.
Di Grassi outduels Dennis for second London E-Prix win
Lucas di Grassi took his first career win for ROKiT Venturi Racing in the second half of the SABIC London E-Prix doubleheader, Round 14 of the ABB Formula E World Championship. The Brazilian bested local hero and yesterday’s winner Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti) in a hard-fought, strategic 38-lap battle on the 2.14km/1.33-mile street circuit at ExCeL London.
Alpine learned of Alonso move via Aston Martin's announcement
Fernando Alonso told Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer he had not signed elsewhere, and the first the team found out of his departure was when Aston Martin announced it. The Spaniard has signed a multi-year deal with Aston Martin from 2023 onwards, replacing Sebastian Vettel who announced his retirement last week. But Szafnauer says he had asked Alonso if he was going to Aston after learning that talks had taken place and been assured that wasn’t the case.
Alpine promotes Piastri to 2023 race seat amid rumored McLaren interest
Alpine claims Oscar Piastri will race for the team in 2023 despite doubts over his intentions, and without comment from the young Australian. Piastri was expected to replace Fernando Alonso after the Spaniard joined Aston Martin, but earlier on Tuesday Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer admitted to the BBC there could be a dispute ahead with the Australian’s management team – including Mark Webber – believed to have spoken to McLaren about a possible switch.
Leclerc 'made it clear' he was against Ferrari strategy
Charles Leclerc says he “made it clear” he did not want to make an early pit stop to switch to the hard tire as he saw another strategic error cost him in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Starting third, Leclerc had managed to jump team-mate Carlos Sainz by running...
Iron Dames become first all-female class winners at Spa 24Hr, AMG Team AKKODIS wins overall
Rahel Frey, Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, and Doriane Pin in the No. 83 Iron Dames Ferrari 488 GT3 became the first all-female lineup to win their class at the 24 Hours of Spa, one of the world’s most competitive GT3 races. The team dominated the second half of the race and crossed the checkered flag with a three-lap lead in the Gold Cup class.
‘I will not be driving for Alpine next year’ - Piastri
Oscar Piastri says he will not be driving for Alpine in 2023 despite the team announcing his promotion to a Formula 1 race seat earlier today. In a remarkably similar scenario to the one involving Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing and McLaren in IndyCar, Alpine announced Piastri as Fernando Alonso’s replacement on Tuesday afternoon European time despite team principal Otmar Szafnauer admitting he believed there were contractual complications involving Piastri being linked to a switch to McLaren.
Verstappen rebounds from qualifying issues to take Hungarian GP victory
Max Verstappen won the Hungarian Grand Prix and extended his championship lead again after a Ferrari strategy blunder cost Charles Leclerc another victory. Verstappen started 10th but made strong progress in the opening stint to run fifth after 15 laps in time of the first pit stop window, when he undercut his way past Lewis Hamilton into fourth and within striking distance of the podium.
Honda to continue Red Bull support until end of 2025
Honda will continue to provide technical support to Red Bull until the end of the 2025 season, despite its withdrawal from Formula 1. Red Bull was supplied by Honda until the end of last year, winning the drivers’ championship with Max Verstappen before the Japanese manufacturer withdrew to focus on carbon-neutral goals. Red Bull then took over the power unit’s IP and started its own power unit department, with Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) providing technical assistance for this year as part of the transition.
Drive to the grid helped Red Bull avoid Ferrari mistake
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says the way the soft tire worked on the way to the grid at the Hungarian Grand Prix taught his team to avoid making the same mistake as Ferrari. Charles Leclerc went from leading after halfway to finish sixth when Ferrari put him on...
The RACER Mailbag, August 3
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
Restart contact cost Blaney a shot at Indy win
Ryan Blaney might have been on older tires at the Indianapolis road course, but said that wasn’t why he finished 26th after lining up second for the final restart. Instead, the Team Penske driver was fuming after the race because of the contact in Turn 1 that turned his No. 12 Ford around and took him out of contention for the race win.
