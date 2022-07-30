ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Usher To Executive Produce Series About The Jazz Age

By Tanay Hudson
 3 days ago

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Usher is producing a new project but not inside the studio . The Atlanta-born crooner is executive producing a new series about the jazz age, Variety reported .

The series, titled Storyville, follows five brothel madams who are at war over who will run the red light district in New Orleans.

Storyville is an epic tale sparked by the origins of the sound that inspired my career – a story that touches the nerve of social and cultural relevance today,” Usher said in a statement.

Starlings TV President/EP Chris Philip said that the “Here I Stand” singer will give Storyville the realistic touch that it requires.

“Usher’s massive global appeal, musical and acting genius will propel this unique and compelling original series into must-see viewing worldwide,” Philip said. “His invaluable creative and musical contributions to Storyville fulfill our vision of contrasting the gritty, sometimes brutal sides of New Orleans life with it giving birth to a beautiful, diverse and defining new artform.”

As he prepares to executive produce his first television project, he is continuing with his Las Vegas residency . He told Vulture that with his residency, he has “new ideas and ways to experience cinema and concerts.”

“I love immersive theater, and I know people are coming from all over the world to see The Thunder Down Under or Cirque du Soleil or a burlesque show, and I can bring all those worlds together with my music because my music speaks to all of those places,” he said. “I can curate for a strip club or a nightclub or for people who are emotionally going through experiences. I find theatrical ways to articulate that through video. I can do all of that s*** in one space. If you ever felt Vegas is where you go when your career is over … nah. This is where you begin to create new ideas, incubate new concepts. So many artists have called and said, ‘I would’ve never played Las Vegas’. You don’t understand.”

Storyville does not have a premiere date yet.

