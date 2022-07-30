Russell admits first pole ‘huge’ for Mercedes as he targets win

racer.com
Why Rossi's IMS win was one for the history books
Another milestone was reached on Saturday, as Andretti Autosport’s Jessica Mace was part of the over-the-wall pit crew that won the Indianapolis Grand Prix with Alexander Rossi. Mace, a veteran of the team’s Indy Lights and IndyCar programs, changed the right-rear tire on the No. 27 Honda which Rossi...
Road to Indy talent watch: Nicholas d’Orlando
Nicholas d’Orlando put his name on the list of rising open-wheel stars over the past two years, following in the footsteps of his older brother Michael as he began a march up the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires ladder. D’Orlando, 19, plans to parlay a partial 2022...
Binotto blames car, not strategy, for Leclerc result
Ferrari’s strategy was not the reason Charles Leclerc was unable to win the Hungarian Grand Prix, according to team principal Mattia Binotto. Leclerc started third and had overtaken George Russell to lead by the halfway stage, using medium tires for each of the first two stints. The expected strategy was for Leclerc to run long enough to fit the soft tires for the end of the race – as teammate Carlos Sainz did – but Ferrari responded to a pit stop from Max Verstappen and opted for hard tires, leaving Leclerc struggling on the unfancied compound and dropping to six after an extra stop while Verstappen won.
Hungarian GP 'lost with that first stint' - Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton believes his hopes of winning the Hungarian Grand Prix were lost in the opening stint and that he had the performance to fight with Max Verstappen for victory. Qualifying issues for both Hamilton — who had a DRS failure — and Verstappen — who suffered a power loss — left them seventh and 10th, respectively, on the grid. Hamilton started on medium tires while Verstappen was on softs, with both two-stopping and ending on the opposing compound, but Hamilton feels he was on the wrong starting tire in hindsight.
Changes made for IndyCar's return to Nashville
The second annual Nashville Grand Prix will take place on a revised 2.1-mile, 11-turn circuit that has seen the advice from NTT IndyCar Series drivers turned into improvements and modifications made around the Tennessean street course. To reduce the likelihood of the traffic jams and multi-car crashes that caused mayhem...
Johnson, De Tullio share Sunday USF Juniors spoils at Road America
The battle for the inaugural USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires championship is heating up. Two more races Sunday rounded out the Fleet Farm Grand Prix of Road America, with VRD Racing teammates Nikita Johnson and Alessandro De Tullio each scoring a victory. Johnson claimed an overdue first victory during...
Verstappen credits Red Bull strategy for unexpected win
Max Verstappen admits Red Bull didn’t expect to be in with a chance of victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix but praised the team for its strategic decisions. A power loss in Q3 resulted in Verstappen starting from tenth on the grid at a track where Ferrari looked strong in Friday practice, with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc starting second and third respectively. Even with Leclerc moving into the lead ahead of George Russell by the halfway point, Verstappen climbed into the top four before a strategic error from Ferrari opened the door for the Dutchman to take the lead, passing Leclerc twice due to a spin, and cruising to victory.
Alpine learned of Alonso move via Aston Martin's announcement
Fernando Alonso told Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer he had not signed elsewhere, and the first the team found out of his departure was when Aston Martin announced it. The Spaniard has signed a multi-year deal with Aston Martin from 2023 onwards, replacing Sebastian Vettel who announced his retirement last week. But Szafnauer says he had asked Alonso if he was going to Aston after learning that talks had taken place and been assured that wasn’t the case.
Aston Martin signs Alonso for 2023
Aston Martin has signed Fernando Alonso from Alpine on a multi-year deal starting in 2023. Alonso replaces the retiring Sebastian Vettel, who announced his decision to step away from Formula 1 on Thursday. The team has moved quickly to secure Alonso – who had an option at Alpine – and the Spaniard says the level of investment is what proved so attractive.
Buescher claws back to finish 10th after fire
Chris Buescher did not look like a driver who finished inside the top 10 on the Indianapolis road course as he sat on the pit wall afterward. He had a cool towel to clean the dripping sweat from his face after a long hot day around the 14-turn course while his fire suit was covered in the remnants of the fire extinguisher that had to put out the fire in his No. 17 Ford in the first stage.
The RACER Mailbag, August 3
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
NASCAR should be handing out penalties like candy – Keselowski
Brad Keselowski believes NASCAR should be handing out more penalties to send a message to the NASCAR Cup Series garage, and revealed that RFK Racing responded to his L2 penalty earlier this year by communicating across the team that it needed to stop playing games with the race cars. RFK,...
Leclerc 'made it clear' he was against Ferrari strategy
Charles Leclerc says he “made it clear” he did not want to make an early pit stop to switch to the hard tire as he saw another strategic error cost him in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Starting third, Leclerc had managed to jump team-mate Carlos Sainz by running...
Paretta lands Acumatica backing for Music City GP
Paretta Autosport has secured its first primary sponsor to close its three-race program for Simona De Silvestro at Ed Carpenter Racing. The No. 16 Chevy will introduce a brand-new sponsor to the NTT IndyCar Series with Acumatica Cloud ERP, which will adorn the sidepods of the car De Silvestro will pilot this weekend on the streets of Nashville.
‘I will not be driving for Alpine next year’ - Piastri
Oscar Piastri says he will not be driving for Alpine in 2023 despite the team announcing his promotion to a Formula 1 race seat earlier today. In a remarkably similar scenario to the one involving Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing and McLaren in IndyCar, Alpine announced Piastri as Fernando Alonso’s replacement on Tuesday afternoon European time despite team principal Otmar Szafnauer admitting he believed there were contractual complications involving Piastri being linked to a switch to McLaren.
Verstappen rebounds from qualifying issues to take Hungarian GP victory
Max Verstappen won the Hungarian Grand Prix and extended his championship lead again after a Ferrari strategy blunder cost Charles Leclerc another victory. Verstappen started 10th but made strong progress in the opening stint to run fifth after 15 laps in time of the first pit stop window, when he undercut his way past Lewis Hamilton into fourth and within striking distance of the podium.
Honda to continue Red Bull support until end of 2025
Honda will continue to provide technical support to Red Bull until the end of the 2025 season, despite its withdrawal from Formula 1. Red Bull was supplied by Honda until the end of last year, winning the drivers’ championship with Max Verstappen before the Japanese manufacturer withdrew to focus on carbon-neutral goals. Red Bull then took over the power unit’s IP and started its own power unit department, with Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) providing technical assistance for this year as part of the transition.
Drive to the grid helped Red Bull avoid Ferrari mistake
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says the way the soft tire worked on the way to the grid at the Hungarian Grand Prix taught his team to avoid making the same mistake as Ferrari. Charles Leclerc went from leading after halfway to finish sixth when Ferrari put him on...
Front Row drops Pocono penalty appeal
Front Row Motorsports has withdrawn its appeal of the L2-level penalty that was issued to the No.34 team of Michael McDowell. McDowell’s car was one of two NASCAR took after Pocono for further inspection at the R&D Center. It was there that the infraction was found. NASCAR officials docked...
Restart contact cost Blaney a shot at Indy win
Ryan Blaney might have been on older tires at the Indianapolis road course, but said that wasn’t why he finished 26th after lining up second for the final restart. Instead, the Team Penske driver was fuming after the race because of the contact in Turn 1 that turned his No. 12 Ford around and took him out of contention for the race win.
